Personal Finance
How to move from middle class to upper class (Part 2)
To join the upper class there are several paths to follow.
Hello friends, to catch up on this topic, you can read up on the first part by clicking here. Now let’s continue…
How To Join the Upper Class
To join the upper class there are several paths to follow. The path you choose will determine whether you get there and how long you stay there. There are about 9 paths that people take to get to the top and I have categorized them into two sections. The first is the “Maybe Section.” That is, you may make it and you may not make it. The second is the “Sure Section.” That is, you are most likely to make it there. Let’s look at each of these two sections.
The Maybe Path Section
The Maybe Path to wealth comprises seven different paths. People try to take these paths when they want to speed up the process. I will explain the pros and cons of each of them and you can then decide which one works for you.
1.The hereditary path
The hereditary path is the path where you are born into the upper class. That is, you got into the upper class, not by your direct effort. This path may seem unfair to most people but someone paid the price for all family members. Every wealthy family that you know today was created by someone who took the blows, endured the hard knocks and created businesses that lifted their families above poverty. Creating a business is so powerful that it can have a generational effect. So rather than focus on how unfair this path is, decide to become the wealthy hero in your family. Until someone in your family is willing to pay the price for other family members and equip other family members to respect, grow and preserve the wealth, poverty will continue in the family.
2.The marriage path
The marriage path is another path that looks unfair because it involves a person marrying up into the upper class. But marrying up does not just happen and it does not happen for everybody. So, I want to believe that this path also takes deliberate planning and decision-making to position oneself for the upper class. It can be done through a person’s deliberate effort and it can also be through the effort of parents or certain special situations. Yet, marrying into the upper-class does not work for everybody. It works better for women than men. If a middle-class woman marries into the upper class she is pulled up into wealth. But if a middle-class man marries an upper-class woman she is demoted to the middle class. So often, this path favours women over men. This may seem unfair to men but as someone who is looking to be successful, you must be willing to accept unfairness as part of life. The key is not to focus on the unfair situation and waste your time. But to discover how you can win regardless of the situation.
3.The friendship path
The Friendship path is the path that pulls people up to the upper class through friendships. A friend can do a lot of things for another friend that can make the climbing process easier and faster. Again, this requires deliberate work, the right positioning, the right personality, and the ability to build rapport with people. It can also happen as a result of interacting with the upper class in the same school environment, work environment, or social events. Gaining proximity to the upper class is one way to begin the process. But you have to do more than gain proximity to succeed. You have to develop the ability to initiate conversations. Be engaging in conversations and be able to nurture and extract value from relationships. If you don’t have these skills you will squander the opportunity. It is thus one thing to gain proximity to the upper class. And it is another thing to sustain their attention and interest to the level that it can promote you to wealth. To sustain your relationship with the upper-class you must become a person of value. You must also develop an interesting personality and you must be willing to serve. The currency of exchange in the world of the upper class is value. If you bring value, you get value. If you bring no value you get no value.
4.The lottery path
The lottery path is another path to wealth but it is the most short-lived path of all. People who win the lottery get what I call sudden wealth and this can pose a huge problem for them. Mostly because they don’t know what to do with it. It is better to know what to do to keep, grow and preserve money before it comes. If money comes before the sense to preserve it, you will squander the money. Thus, people who follow this path lack the mental capacity to preserve wealth. They got the money as a gift but did not get the sense that created it; therefore, they lose it no sooner than they got it.
5.Relocating abroad to a Job
One of the ways that people try to change their financial status and climb to the upper class is by relocating to another country. Especially countries that have better work opportunities and conditions. This may seem like a sensible path but it rarely works as a means of climbing to the top. And there are three reasons for this. First, changing your physical location does not change your mental location or quality. And since wealth is created through the exertion of mental energy changing environments have little effect on it. A good environment may make the process easier or faster but you must ensure you are following the right path and using the right tools. For example, most people that relocate abroad relocate to another job. They move from working in a job here to working in another job abroad. A job regardless of the location has the same limitation and disadvantages. At best your income will increase but so will your bills. Second, there is a cost for living in advanced countries that most people fail to consider. It took money to make the country work and this money must be gotten back from the people. So, while you may savour the idea of relocation know that there is a cost. And for most people, this cost cancels all the benefits. Even abroad the majority of people still leave from paycheck-to-paycheck. Only a few people are able to become members of the upper class through relocation. And these people do a Job-to-Business Transition. A job to a business transition offers a better opportunity for foreigners because there are no real barriers like in a job. This is why a Lebanese can come to Nigeria and create enormous wealth. And why most of American’s wealthiest men are not from America. Anyone can really start from nothing and succeed to become something anywhere in the world. It is only a business that gives you this kind of advantage. Business owners are nation builders and there are welcome in any economy.
The third reason why relocation abroad to a job may not work is that every country is designed to protect and favour its own citizens. So, moving to another man’s country puts you at a great disadvantage. You will work twice as hard to achieve the same level of success as a citizen. And oftentimes, there is an imaginary ceiling that foreigners cannot go through. The only way to break this ceiling is to go through the business route.
Whether you choose to relocate or remain, know that a lot of the people abroad still live middle-class lives. And that your mental capacity to create and produce value is still the most important thing.
6.Politics
Politics is another way people try to ascend to the upper class. This is common especially in developing countries like Nigeria. People try to use politics to gain wealth. The problem is, politics by its true nature is not supposed to be a source of wealth. It is a source of power, and here is why.
Being a politician is a job just like any other job. Politicians are employees of the federal government and not business owners. This means that given its nature and based on their salary politicians are not supposed to be rich. They only become rich when they abuse power. Power gives you the ability to make decisions, make changes and amend rules to favour you. Politicians use their power to divert and amass existing wealth for themselves. This means that politicians hardly create wealth. What they do best is divert or amass wealth. If politicians could create wealth from scratch, African countries will be rich in high-value refined products and not low-value raw materials. Politicians thus gain their wealth, not from wealth-creating activities but from siphoning public funds. The truth is if you cannot create wealth the only other option is to steal it from other people.
Until we begin to elect leaders that can create value from scratch. And convert our natural resources into refined products, poverty and corruption will keep thriving in our nation. Worst of all is that wealth stolen is not useful to anyone. It is hidden in safe places where it does no good to humanity. This wealth is also short-lived because when political power dies wealth follows suit.
7.Wealth without explanation
Wealth without explanation involves all the immoral paths to wealth. These are the paths you would rather keep a secret. There are about six ways people create this kind of wealth. They Steal, Deceive, Kill, Divert, Oppress and abuse power, and devalue human life. People who take this path are lured in by the promise of getting rich quickly. But they rarely end up in lasting wealth and happiness. The problem with this path is that it is not only immoral, it is focused on self. People here focus on amassing wealth for themselves and family and not creating any value. So it is easy to find this group frustrated because they suffer from too much money and too little sense to use, grow or preserve it. And because they got it through illegal means they are also limited about what they can do with the money. They are in constant fear of being found out. And people that follow this path, sacrifice three things. First, they sacrifice their freedom if they get caught. Second, they sacrifice their peace of mind and live in constant fear. And third, they sacrifice their conscience. They are in constant battle with their true self. People here practically become a slave to money and money controls their life. This path has nothing good to be proud of and ultimately, it leads back to square one.
These are the seven “maybe” paths to wealth. Some are good and some are bad. If you value freedom stay away from bad paths.
Watch out for the concluding part…
About the author
Grace Agada is a recognized leading Financial Expert on Nigerian Soil. She is a Renowned Speaker, Author, and Column Contributor in Punch Newspaper, This Day Newspaper, Vanguard newspaper, Business Day Newspaper, Leadership Newspaper, The Tribune Newspaper, and Online Platforms like Nairametrics, Proshare, and Bellanaija. Grace is the author of “The Financial Freedom MBA Program, “The Passive Income Retirement Blueprint” and “The Wealthy Business Blueprint” for Advisors, Consultants, and Coaches who want to get off the roller coaster of irregular income. Grace is on a mission to shrink the middle class and populate the upper class. Her ultimate goal is to create a tribe of professionals that are thriving in any economy. Grace has been featured on BBC Africa. Business Day TV. Inspiration FM. and inside Naijatv. She has consulted for Numerous Top Organizations, Company Directors, Senior Executives, and Top performing Professionals.
Personal Finance
5 business lessons from Elon Musk
Here are fivw important business lessons you can learn from multi-billionaire, Elon Musk.
Elon Musk, currently the richest man in the world, is a serial entrepreneur who has managed to start and scale several businesses in different industries. His most valuable companies, Tesla and SpaceX, are currently worth $773 billion and $74 billion, respectively.
Musk also founded other industry-leading companies such as Zip2, PayPal, Neuralink, SolarCity, Starlink, The Boring Company, Hyperloop and OpenAI. While this may seem like tremendous success for a 49-year-old man (which it actually is), the multi-billionaire also learned a lot during his entrepreneurship journey.
Here are FIVE important business lessons you can learn from the multi-billionaire.
READ: Battle of Titans: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos share world’s richest title
1. Read vigorously
As a business owner, you can become a leader in your field if you read enough books about it.
Whenever people ask Elon Musk how he learnt to build rockets, his answer is: “I read books.”
In a documentary by Bloomberg Quicktake, we learnt that Musk read the entire Encyclopedia Britannica when he was 9-years-old. He also read science fiction novels for more than 10 hours daily. While you may be unable to spend that amount of time reading books daily, strive to assign a realistic amount of time to read every day.
READ: Meet the 39 years old Chinese billionaire electric car maker
2. Constantly seek and accept criticism
As the billionaire will always say, “a well thought out critique of whatever you’re doing is as valuable as gold.”
When you start your business, rather than assuming you have created a perfect product/service, constantly seek honest criticism from your customers/users. Don’t get it from your friends. They may keep it from you, as they won’t want you to feel inadequate or discouraged.
Elon Musk, last December, advised top business leaders in the US to ditch spreadsheets and instead use the time and energy to seek criticism of their product. According to him, it’s a massive requirement for running a successful business. Don’t just sit in your office, get as much customer feedback as you can and act on them.
READ: How to fund your business without a debt sentence (Part 1)
3. Hire the very best, but fire when necessary
Elon Musk is known to hire the very best but while he hires the most brilliant and innovative people who are not just skilled but also extremely good at what they do, he is also known to fire non-collaborative employees.
In growing a successful company, do not rely too much on an employee. Get a pool of skilled employees who can easily be called upon to fill up vacancies. Use headhunters (professional recruiters) to find these employees if you must.
4. Have a high pain threshold
“A lot of times, people think creating companies is gonna be fun. I would say it’s not. It’s really not that fun. I mean, there are periods of fun. And there are periods where it’s just awful. And particularly if you’re CEO of the company. You actually have a distillation of all the worst problems in a company.” – Elon Musk.
When starting a company, you must have a high pain threshold. The first few months may be exhilarating, but what happens when things don’t go as planned?
You imagined having many customers, but suddenly you don’t have any. You find it difficult to manage your team. You are unable to raise funds. What do you do?
Are you going to give up or are you going to keep pushing relentlessly?
Do you think Tesla and SpaceX would be where they are today if Musk did not have a high pain threshold? In 2008, Tesla was a few days from bankruptcy. The first three launches of SpaceX failed. If the fourth one had failed, that would have been the end of SpaceX and even Tesla. In Musk’s most challenging times, he got divorced. But he remained committed to his goal and never gave up. That’s a high pain threshold.
READ: Successful Entrepreneurs Say These 9 Tips Are Critical To Starting A Great Business
5. Work Like Hell
“Work like hell. I mean, you just have to put in 80 to 100 hours every week. [This] improves the odds of success. If other people are putting in 40 hour work weeks and you’re putting in 100 hour work weeks, then even if you’re doing the same thing, you know that you will achieve in 4 months what it takes them a year to achieve.” – Elon Musk.
As an entrepreneur, you are to put your all into growing your business. That is why it is crucial to only start a business you’re passionate about.
If you read up to this point, congratulations! Here is a bonus for you.
READ: How Elon Musk lost $8 billion this week
6. Reason from first principles
From Musk’s perspective, first principles thinking requires you to boil things down to “the most fundamental truths” and then reason up from there. Musk made us understand what led him to start building rockets. While his main goal was to explore beyond earth, the rockets he would have used to do such were too expensive. As a result, he decided to build his rockets from scratch.
If you want to start and scale a successful business, do NOT reason by analogy. This is what many entrepreneurs do. They see a product or service, then they emulate it but make it slightly better.
With first principles thinking, you have to reason from the ground up. When you want to start a business, ask yourself these critical questions:
‘What problem am I trying to solve?’
‘Why should I solve this problem?’
‘Who has solved this problem and how?’
‘How does my proposed solution solve this problem effectively?’
What can I do that’s completely different and better?’
‘What impact will my proposed solution have in years to come?’
READ: Elon Musk gains $25 billion in a day, as Tesla surges by 20%
Reasoning from first principles is about providing a solution to an existing problem in a completely different and better way. Cars were in existence long before Musk was born. However, what Tesla did was completely different from what other car makers were doing. Tesla harnessed the power of sustainable energy to build electric cars, while others relied on fossil fuels.
Will you like to become the next Elon Musk?
Take note of these business lessons in your entrepreneurial journey and the sky will be the starting point of your success.
Financial Literacy
Employment strategies for startups
Here are a few employment strategies you should adopt as a startup.
As a startup company, one of the tasks you should take seriously is recruitment, and this can be a bit difficult, especially when you are just coming to the limelight and don’t have a structure yet. You should be sure of the type of people you want to join your team and to do this; you will need some strategies which we’ve summarised into: knowing your company’s mission, vision, values and the type of personalities you want to recruit.
To elaborate further, here are a few employment strategies you should adopt as a startup.
- Put your finances into consideration before hiring
It would be best if you thought about your costs and benefits before recruiting as a startup. Some of the questions you must ask yourself are; “Do I need to employ other people for this role? Will I get ROI after recruiting for this role? How beneficial is this person’s skill going to be for my organisation, etc.” You don’t need a large number of employees for your company to function well, all you need is the right talents, and you are good to go.
- Try outsourcing
For one-time or short term projects, you can always use freelancers or agencies to get the job done instead of employing new people. For instance, if you need to create content or advertise your company, you can always use advertisement agencies or get freelancers who are good at the job.
- Have a good employee benefits policy in place
To attract the best talent that will be loyal to you, you need to put a good employee benefits policy in place. Some of the attractive benefits that will help you to attract suitable candidates include compensation, bonuses, pension plan, HMO and overtime pay, amongst others. These benefits will make you attract the best people in the field despite being new.
- Take time to know your candidates
As a startup company, you should be sure to employ the right people because your organisation’s growth depends on it. You need to take time with your recruitment process and get to know your candidates by taking them through a series of tests. You should also have an interactive session with them to get to know them better. Having the best team is vital. Many startup companies, when asked what their success stories are, always mention their team or employees.
- Make use of recruitment agencies
As a new company, you might not have the time to do your recruitment yourself, and this is where recruitment agencies come in. Since it is their job, recruitment agencies take their time to look out for candidates and get the exact talents you need to get your company moving. Recruitment agencies such as EjiCareers help startups to recruit the best talents in Nigeria and also offer consulting services.
- Don’t rush it!
We understand that you want to get your business going as fast as possible, but you have to be patient, especially with the recruitment process, to achieve the best result. Give your company enough time to recruit and carefully headhunt the best people to join your team.
While there have been existing companies doing exactly what you do, you can surpass them as a startup by being strategic about everything you do. One of the aspects you should be strategic about is your recruitment process. Being a startup, you might not have a recruitment team setup, and that’s where recruitment agencies come in. They help remove the stress of getting the right people and help you focus on other areas.
ABOUT US
EjiCareers Recruitment Services is a Recruitment and HR Consulting Agency that prides itself on sourcing the best candidates for organizations in Nigeria. They have a team of recruiters who source for the pool’s best talents and make sure you get exactly what you want in a candidate. Their slogan is, “we choose the right fit for you,” and they do just that. You can contact them on 08097907735/09039926933 or check them out on LinkedIn and Instagram @ejicareers.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Transcorp Hotels Plc announces Annual General Meeting.
- 2020 FY Results: Presco Plc records 37.1% increase in profit after tax.
- Sterling Bank Plc posts profit after tax of N11.2 billion in FY 2020
- 2020 FY: Sterling Bank Plc proposes dividend of N1.44 billion for shareholders.
- 2020 FY Results: Chams Plc reports a loss after tax of N944.9 million