NSE closes negative after recovering from 7 weeks losses in the previous week
During the week, prices of 42 equities appreciated, 22 depreciated in price while the remaining 98 equities maintained their prices.
The NSE All-Share Index depreciated by 0.76% in the week ended Thursday, April 1, 2021. This is after the market recovered from 7 consecutive weeks of losses in the prior week. Overall, the equity market capitalisation dipped by 3.04% in Q1 2021 due to factors such as price markdowns, rising yields and profit-taking.
During the week, prices of 42 equities appreciated, 22 depreciated in price while the remaining 98 equities maintained their prices as the previous week. The total market capitalisation at the close of the market on Thursday was N20.36 trillion, compared to N20.52 trillion in the previous week.
Equity market performance
There were lesser trading activities in the equity market for the week. 1.45 billion shares worth N19.04 billion were traded through 17,400 deals which is 5.6% and 10.7% less than the volume traded and value traded in the previous week, respectively. This may be because there was no trading activity on Friday due to the Easter holidays.
For the 12th consecutive time, the financial services industry topped the activity chart, trading 1.03 billion units of shares valued at N13.37 billion through 9,179 deals in the week. Activities in just the financial industry alone contributed 71.5% and 70.2% to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively, in the week. This is in tandem with the top traded equities by volume which are: Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Union Bank Nig. Plc and Wema Bank Plc. They accounted for 46.4% and 54.3% of the total market equity volume traded and value traded, respectively, in the week.
The conglomerates followed on the activity chart with 131.37 million traded shares valued at N578.4 million. Volume traded in the conglomerates sector accounted for 9% of the entire market. The consumer goods industry was also highly traded during the week as 92.94 million shares worth N1.75 billion were traded through 2,892 deals during the week.
Only 6 indices closed higher in the week and one (NSE AseM) remained the same. Specifically, the indices that gained in the week are:
- The NSE-Main Board Index – +0.06%
- NSE Pension Index – +0.78%
- NSE Insurance Index – +2.82%
- NSE AFR Div Yield Index – +2.64%
- NSE MERI Value Index – +1.82%
- NSE Consumer Goods Index – +1.93%
On Thursday, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc marked down its stock price from a closing price of N32.85 to an ex-dividend price of N30.15 after a deduction of its final dividend of N2.70. On the same day, Union Bank Nigeria Plc marked down its share price from a closing price of N5.30 to an ex-dividend price of N5.05 after its final dividend deduction of N0.25.
The top gainers during the week are:
The top losers during the week are:
Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs)
Trading activities in the ETP market improved during the week as the value of ETFs traded increased from N208.95 million in the prior week to N445.29 million (113.1%). Also, the units traded increased by 318% from 25,905 units in the prior week to 108,271 units at the end of the week.
Specifically, the ETFs traded during the week are NEWGOLD, VETGRIF30, MERGROWTH, SIAMLETF40, STANBICETF30, LOTUSHAL15, VETINDETF, VETBANK and VETGOODS.
Fixed Income Securities Market
After the listing of two FGN savings bonds in the prior week, the federal government listed additional units of bonds to three of its pre-existing bonds on the NSE. An extra, 40.01 million units were listed on the 16.2884% FGN MAR 2027 bond bringing the total units outstanding to 808.92 million. Also, for the 12.50% FGN MAR 2035 bond, 86.29 million additional units were listed, bringing the total listed units to 713.20 million. Finally, additional 131.8 million units were listed for the 9.80% FGN JUL 2045 bond, bringing the total units outstanding to 341.26 million.
Despite the listing activities on the bond market, trading activities declined during the week. Units traded declined by 45.9% from 93,124 units in the prior week to 50,358 units at the end of the week. Similarly, the value of units traded declined by 43.3% from N97.5 million to N55.3 million.
Specifically, the bonds traded during the week are: FGSUK2027S3, FGS202164, FG142037S2, FGS202253, FGS202259, FGSUK2025S2 and FGS202375.
Why these 7 companies may be delisted from the NSE soon
The Regulation Committee of the National Council of The Exchange (RegCom) has approved for the Exchange to proceed with the delisting process of the firms.
Seven companies have been on the delisting radar of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for over two years (since December 2019).
They are Evans Medical Plc, Tourist Company of Nigeria, Unic Diversified Holdings Plc, Nigerian German Chemicals Plc. Others are Roads Nigeria Plc, Omatek Ventures and Deap Capital Management & Trust.
This was obtained from the NSE’s X- compliance report.
According to the report, the companies have been either in the process of delisting their issued shares from the bourse or on the delisting watchlist of the Exchange.
READ: Why big brands go from boom to bust
What is NSE saying
The Regulation Committee of the National Council of The Exchange (RegCom) has approved for the Exchange to proceed with the delisting process of Evans Medical Plc, Tourist Company of Nigeria, Unic Diversified Holdings Plc, Nigerian German Chemicals Plc, and Roads Nigeria Plc since last December.
On the other hand, Omatek Ventures and Deap Capital Management & Trust have been placed on the NSE’s delisting watch-list over their failure to comply with some post-listing requirements, including failure to file their quarterly and annual reports within a stipulated time.
Why it matters
There are two main reasons why companies delist from the NSE or are forced to delist from the market.
The first one entails punishment for companies that violate NSE’s listing rules.
The NSE periodically fines defaulting companies, whilst demanding that such companies address their corporate governance lapses.
As Nairametrics reported in 2020, the latest X-Compliance report showed that the NSE made as much as N154 million by imposing fines on defaulting companies.
But sometimes, fines are not enough. The NSE is often forced to voluntarily delist companies whose infractions have become persistent.
On the other hand, a good number of companies have also voluntarily delisted from the NSE for various reasons, including the desire to become privately owned entities.
READ: Why these companies remain on NSE’s delisting radar
What you should know
In the case of Omatek Ventures, the company’s fate has been dwindling since the departure of its founder, Dr Florence Seriki.
According to a development bank, the company has allegedly not been able to service the N5.81 billion which it obtained in 2012. The bank disclosed that several measures had been employed to ensure that Omatek kept to the loan agreement, all to no avail.
One of such efforts was the appointment of Ade Oyebanji as a receiver, who took inventory of all items located at Omatek’s premises at Plot 11, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos, in January 2017.
Summary of the loan detail
In December 2012, the Bank of Industry loaned Omatek Ventures N5,808,429,033.95 in a term loan and working capital facilities agreement. The loan was disbursed to finance the procurement of assembly components for the production of laptops.
Also, as part of the requirements for obtaining the loan, the development finance bank said that it requested an Irrevocable Standing Payment Order arrangement with the defunct Skye Bank Plc in favour of BoI, all assets debenture, and an Irrevocable Personal Guarantee of the late Seriki.
Evans Medical
Evans Medical Plc is a Nigerian pharmaceutical company that was established in 1954 and listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1979. Over the years, the company has been plagued by many challenges, ranging from increasing competition to corporate governance lapses.
The latest NSE X-Compliance report indicated that the company has not submitted any quarterly financial statement from 2016 to 2020. At this rate, the NSE may have no choice but to forcefully delist the company.
Nigeria-German Chemicals Plc
Nigeria-German Chemicals Plc has also not been obeying the listing rules of the NSE. The latest NSE X-Compliance report also noted that the company had not filed any financial statement since Q3 2014 till date. It will not come as a surprise if the company is delisted from the Nigerian bourse any moment from now due to regulatory reasons.
Note that the company is a chemical/healthcare company that was incorporated in 1964. It was initially known as Nigerian Hoechst Plc before it rebranded and changed to its name in 1995. It was listed on the NSE in 1979.
Cryptocurrency
Football fans cashing out with Crypto as Juventus’ fan token rises by 596.98%
Crypto traders and investors can trade these sports tokens on Crypto exchanges like Chiliz.net, Binance and others.
A growing number of football teams are now venturing into crypto for obvious reasons. With a Covid-19 battered global economy, football teams have had their stadium gates closed in compliance with lockdown measures aimed at curtailing the spread of the virus, leading to billions of dollars in losses.
Data from Deloitte, revealed that major football league clubs will have lost over €2 billion in revenue by the end of the 2020/21 season, including amounts foregone in respect of 2019/20, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily due to:
- near-zero Matchday revenue for the Money League clubs beginning from March 2020, with fans unlikely to be able to return in significant numbers for any of the 2020/21 season;
- broadcast rebates of the ‘big five’ leagues and UEFA, which reportedly amounts to about €1.2bn, a large proportion of which is borne by Money League clubs; and
- lost potential to continue their previous growth trajectory over the period.
READ: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first footballer to earn Crypto
Taking into account that the top 20 football clubs generated a combined €8.2 billion in 2019/20, down 12% on the prior season (€9.3 billion), it then becomes unsurprising that football clubs would be searching for other revenue channels and innovative strategies to keep their fans engaged.
Sports teams take advantage of the feeling of ownership exhibited by their fans. It is logical, therefore, for football teams to explore avenues that strengthen fan loyalty and their passion for the game.
Juventus the best-supported football club in Italy became the first team offering the world’s first fan token.
Holders of the Juventus Fan Tokens ($JUV) will be able to vote on some specific decisions made by the club, such as changes to the club’s jersey. They can also earn rewards while doing so, as well as access exclusive content and memorabilia.
READ: Ex-Real Madrid Striker, David Barral becomes first-ever footballer to be bought with Bitcoin
Recall that the world’s highly respected footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo collected about 770 Fan Tokens ahead of Juventus’ match against Benevento some weeks ago, as a way of marking his record-breaking goal milestone.
It is the first time a footballer has been rewarded with Crypto, which is becoming a prominent feature in the interaction of fans with the world’s most popular sport.
A growing number of fans holding the leading Italian football team’s token are obviously smiling to the bank. At the time of writing this article, the fan token has already generated returns of about 596.98% within a span of 11 months according to Coinmarketcap.
Barcelona FC has also seen its token rise by over 1,500% since its launch at $2; and now trades at about $35 (at the time of writing this article), posting massive gains to holders of such asset.
Manchester City Football Club is the latest football club exploring sports fan tokens. Registered Manchester City fans can use these tokens to get rewards or giveaways organized by the football club, play mobile games, access promos, and vote on the club’s polls.
READ: Cryptos likely to gain at least 1000% very soon
Besides Manchester City Football Club, Barcelona and Juventus, other clubs that have signed deals with Socios.com, a first-of-its-kind mobile app for football fans to vote on club-specific decisions, include AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.
Manchester City Football Club has announced that it will be rewarding all registered fans with free $CITY Tokens. Such offering is seen as a reward for fan loyalty and, therefore, increases the clubs’ engagement with their fans. Other teams like Liverpool Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United are also towing the path.
The use of crypto in sports will also address geographical challenges and trigger the global expansion of sports and teams. Football clubs are now using blockchain to facilitate better experiences for their fans and presently, Chiliz is the crypto used in buying these sports fan tokens.
Crypto traders and investors can trade these sports tokens on Crypto exchanges like Chiliz.net, Binance and just recently, HitBTC added AC Milan (ACM), Juventus (JUV) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fan tokens to their platform.
Dear Traders,
We have successfully added AC Milan (ACM), Juventus (JUV) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Fan Tokens to our platform.
Trade $ACM, $JUV and $PSG against $USDT, visit: https://t.co/nGfrMnquKU pic.twitter.com/DpeoEAoojJ
— HitBTC (@hitbtc) April 2, 2021
Nairametrics anticipates that such engagements with these football clubs via blockchain will open more economic opportunities and leverage the wider audience via collaboration with the industry’s global brands.
However, as this market segment grows and becomes increasingly concentrated, Crypto education also becomes necessary. Supporters of the most popular sport games need to adapt and work adaptively with their respective football teams in utilizing these tokens more efficiently rather than for just speculating price movements.
