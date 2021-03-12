Currencies
Sell-offs in Bitcoin, Gold, U.S stocks on rising U.S dollar
At press time, the U.S dollar index traded high by 0.4% to trade at 91.835 index points.
The U.S dollar was all fired up as major risk assets pulled back early gains paving way for the safe-haven currency to push more upward.
Currency traders are going long as rising Treasury yields triggered a risk-off move in global currency markets, with riskier currencies taking a hit.
Also, the flagship crypto retreated from its record high as traded around $56,368.51 with a daily trading volume of $56.6 Billion. Bitcoin is down 0.99% for the day.
At the time of writing this report, U.Stocks indexes were down as the S&P 500 Futures traded 0.5%, lower, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 1.6%.
In addition, Gold prices drifted lower as it paused its three-day winning streak and testing support at $700 per ounce. Investors are growing concern over rising inflation in the world’s largest economy and that sense is U.S dollar-supportive.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on key macros affecting global currency markets, particularly on the monetary policy impact;
“Will the Fed continue to “walk the dovish talk’ with its US dollar negative implications. Or will the Fed “walk back” from their dovish commitments when and if it becomes clear that the fiscal and vaccine-led recovery is kicking into full gear?
“Indeed, it is the line that separates the dollar bulls from bears over the next 6 to 12 months. Until then, FX traders will continue to travel on the path of least resistance focusing on pure beta currency reflation trades like the NOK and CAD.”
Bottom line: That being said, currency traders are keying into the cat and mouse game between the US Central Bank and the world’s most liquid financial market
Currencies
Exchange rate gains at NAFEX window as dollar supply improves significantly
Naira gained against the US Dollar on Thursday to close at N409/$1, representing a 0.52% gain compared to N411.13/$1 previously recorded
Thursday 11th March 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed at N409 to a dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.
Naira gained against the US Dollar on Thursday to close at N409/$1, representing a 0.52% gain when compared to N411.13/$1 recorded on Wednesday, 10th March 2021.
Also, Naira gained against the US Dollar in the parallel market, gaining N2 to close at N482 to a dollar compared to N484/$1 recorded on the previous day.
This came after the president of the Association of Bureau De Change Operators in Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadebe stated in a virtual meeting that the BDC’s will not allow forex speculators and street hawkers to take over BDC business in Nigeria through their illegal practices.
On the other hand, commercial banks in Nigeria have informed their customers that they can no longer make instant online transfers out of their domiciliary accounts without proper documentation.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
Naira gained against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Thursday to close at N409 to a dollar. This represents a N2.13 kobo gain when compared to N411.13/$1 recorded on the previous trading day.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409.66 to a dollar on Thursday. This represents a 69 kobo gain when compared to N410.35/$1 recorded on Wednesday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N415 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N409/$1. It also sold for as low as N390/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window jumped by 420.3%% on Thursday, 11th March 2021.
- A look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover increased from $36.92 million recorded on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, to $192.11 million on Thursday, March 11, 2021, being the highest dollar supply recorded in two weeks.
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, soared higher on Thursday to close at $57,749.67. This represents a 2.33% gain when compared to $56,432.01 recorded on the previous trading day.
- The recent increase can be attributed to JP Morgan Chase’s announcement that it had created a new debt instrument that provides selected investors with direct exposure to a basket of crypto-focused firms, which has been filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission.
- Meanwhile, a fast-rising Crypto, Theta Fuel printed a 51.81% gain in a single day, trading at $0.286753 with a daily trading volume of about $378 million, according to a Nairametrics article.
- On the other hand, data obtained from Onchain revealed that bitcoin exchange balances held on popular trading platforms have continued to deplete since October 2020.
- The analysis shows that popular trading exchanges like Coinbase, Binance, Huobi, and many other platforms have lost 20% of bitcoin balances during the last 12 months. This suggests that investors are accumulating, rather than selling the bitcoin on exchanges.
Oil prices rally high
Brent Crude oil on Thursday 11th March 2021 gained momentum as it rose by 2.55%% to close at $69.63, indicating a recovery from its slump recorded on Monday and Tuesday.
- The price of Brent Crude had topped $70 per barrel in the early hours of Monday this week before sliding down on account of the news of an attack by rebel Houthi rebel on the Saudi oil infrastructure on Sunday.
- The recent increase in oil price can be attributed to OPEC+’s decision to maintain the current production cuts for another month.
- According to the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, while speaking after a meeting with his counterpart from Russia, Sergey Lavrov, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries is looking for a “fair” price for its crude.
- Afterward, Lavrov noted that the OPEC+ alliance was strong and there was nothing that could at this point undermine the good working relationship between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
- This is a strong indication that both parties are in synergy towards ensuring that Crude oil price continues its current bullish run.
- WTI Crude closed at $65.9 (-0.18%), OPEC Basket $65.6, Bonny Light $68.19 (+3.27%), and Natural Gas $2.672 (+0.15%).
External reserve continues its decline
Nigeria’s external reserve declined by 0.13% on Wednesday, 10th March 2021 to stand at $34.67 being a record low in 10 months.
- The country’s external reserve declined from $34.71 billion recorded as of Tuesday, 9th March 2021 to stand at $34.67 billion as of 10th March 2021.
- Nigeria’s current external reserve position indicates a total loss of $433.68 million in the month of March 2021.
Currencies
BDC operators declare war against forex speculators, black market dealers
BDC operators have declared operational war against foreign exchange speculators and black market dealers distorting the naira exchange rate.
The Bureau De Change (BDC) operators have declared operational war against foreign exchange speculators and black market dealers distorting the naira exchange rate against the dollar and other global currencies.
This follows the illegal activities of speculators and black market operators which the BDCs say poses a threat to exchange rate stability.
This disclosure was made by the President of the Association of Bureau De Change Operators in Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadebe while speaking on the theme, ‘ABCON Sensitisation Against Volatility in the Exchange Rate’, at a virtual meeting with members of the association across all the six geo-political zones in Nigeria.
Gwadabe said the BDCs will not allow forex speculators and street hawkers to take over BDC business in Nigeria through their illegal practices.
The ABCON boss, at the event which held simultaneously in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Onitsha, Benin, among others, and attended by over 5,000 BDCs, said licensed BDCs will continue to defend the naira through regulatory compliance and constantly supporting the CBN to achieve stable exchange rate and attract forex into the economy.
What the President of ABCON is saying
Gwadebe said the sensitization programme will upscale BDCs’ compliance with the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT).
He said, ” Please, now is the time to support the CBN to achieve a stable exchange rate. Do not allow forex speculators, street hawkers to take over our business. Constantly comply with CBN’s regulations on the rendition of returns and corporate governance practices because aside helping in stabilizing the naira, the CBN examiners can visit your offices and defaulting members will be sanctioned”.
According to him, members can be spot-checked by the CBN examiners at any time and should therefore put in necessary measures to align with the regulatory policies.
“Be vigilant in your operations because you can be spot-checked by the CBN examiners at any time. All BDCs should appoint Compliance Officers and Data Protection Officers as directed by the CBN which is also in-line with the global best practices. Also, avoid sending your returns late, selling dollar above CBN approved rate,” he advised.
Gwadabe said that by following set rules, the operators will set a good example in their operational modalities and make forex buyers lose confidence in black market dealers.
He said every BDC operator needs full knowledge and understanding of how to raise and submit both the Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) and Currency Transaction Reports (CTRs) to regulators, understand the obligation of registering and filing reports on the NFIU goAML -Anti-Money Laundering portal and proper documentation of all forex sales.
He also said all BDCs should file their reports as and at when due on weekly basis to Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, and CBN and also Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as well as Know Your Customer (KYC) and due diligence reports.
