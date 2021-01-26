$70 billion lost in Crypto market amid rising U.S dollar

Widely respected crypto trader, Michaël van de Poppe recently unveiled the list of cryptos expected to do very well in 2021 amid the prevailing bullish run in the Crypto verse.

He started by mentioning Polkadot (DOT) and looking at levels where investors can buy on dips.

“We do see these retests at $15. That was one of the levels I discussed. Another one is this $13-level which is lower timeframes and then we’ve got this area around $10.50,” he said.

READ:

Polkadot protocol connects private and public chains, oracles future technologies, and permission-less networks allowing such independent networks to share information and transactions through the Polkadot relay chain,

Van de Poppe expects the next leg of the bull run to catapult DOT to his targets at $25, $29, and $45.

In addition to Polkadot, the analyst says he’s also bullish on smart contract platform Cardano (ADA), blockchain for enterprise solutions Zilliqa (ZIL), hybrid blockchain platform ICON (ICX), high throughput blockchain Elrond (EGLD), and interoperable blockchain network Cosmos (ATOM).

READ:

Cardano is a type of blockchain that permits people to receive and send funds.

ADA coin is the name of the cryptocurrency.

It uses the Cardano blockchain and it also allows people to design smart contracts just like Ethereum.

Elrond is a type of blockchain architecture, created to facilitate a 1000-fold cumulative improvement in the execution of speed.

Its architecture combines a secure Proof of Stake (PoS) algorithm facilitating unlimited scalability.

Zilliqa is a type of cryptocurrency that focuses on making blockchains more scalable and much faster; It uses sharding technology to simplify the consensus process so that blockchains like Ethereum can provide fast transaction processing successfully.

READ:

Another solid crypto on the crypto expert’s radar is Celer Network (CELR). He says the layer-two scaling platform can potentially rise to $0.035, representing a potential return of 400% from its present value of $0.007.

Last but not least is chainlink on the bias it has more room for upsides as its still upcoming crypto and has a solid fundamental;

“Chainlink itself has a very big market share of the oracle niche. Other oracles are just starting up their first,” Poppe said.

READ:

Chainlink is a blockchain that is designed to bridge the space between blockchain technology-based smart contracts (created by ETH), and other user programs.