Nigerian banks Non-Performing Loans ratio jump to 6.3%
The Non-Performing Loans (NPL) ratio of commercial banks in Nigeria jumped to 6.3% for the month of February 2020, according to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria.
The NPL ratio measures the rate of bank loans that are either going bad because they are not being serviced adequately or have gone bad completely.
What the CBN is saying
“The MPC noted the performance of the Financial Soundness Indicators (FSIs) of the DMBs which showed a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 15.2 percent, Non-Performing Loans (NPL) ratio of 6.3 percent and Liquidity Ratio (LR) of 40.5 percent, as at February 2020. On non-performing loans (NPLs), the MPC noted that the ratio remained above the prudential benchmark of 5.0 percent and urged the Bank to sustain its regulatory measures to bring it below the prudential benchmark.”
The central bank regulatory acceptable NPL ratio is 5%, however, this ratio has been breached since the fall in oil prices began in the 4th quarter of 2019 and the Covid-19 pandemic broke in 2020.
In the CBN’s 2020 4th quarter economic report, the NPL ratio for the month of December stood at 6.1% up from 6.06% in December 2019. Despite the rise in NPL, the apex bank still believes Nigerian banks are healthy.
“The health of banks was generally sound, although the quality of their assets, measured by the ratio of Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) to industry total outstanding loans, stood at 6.1 percent at end-December 2020, compared with 6.06 percent at end-December 2019 and above the 5.0 percent prudential requirement.”
Why this matters
The NPL ratio is one of the most important benchmarks for measuring the health of the banking sector. At above 6%, it indicates most commercial banks are carrying more underperforming loans than expected mostly because the private sector is not servicing the loans.
- Nairametrics believes some of the loans may be worse than reported going by past reports where what is reported by some banks appear understated when compared to what is real. Most of the major oil majors are reportedly falling behind on servicing loans due to the Covid-19 pandemic and fall in oil prices.
- The CBN has also given banks a lifeline, allowing them to defer loan repayments that have fallen due by either restructuring the loans or refinancing them. This helps banks avoid the need to make provisions for the loans which would have inadvertently increased their NPL ratio.
Meanwhile, the Capital Adequacy Ratio which measures the balance sheet strength of banks improved from 15.1% in December 2020 to 15.2% in February 2021. It is still lower than the 15.4% reported in September 2020.
Skrill partners with Coinbase in offering new Crypto solutions
Skrill digital wallet will help facilitate such services at the world’s biggest cryptocurrency market.
Paysafe’s Skrill partners up with Coinbase to launch a new white-label solution, enabling customers across certain areas in the world’s largest economy to efficiently trade multiple cryptocurrencies.
Such collaboration bolsters Skrill British based payment platform presence as customers benefit from faster transactions And Lower Fees
The company’s Skrill digital wallet solution will be teaming up with Coinbase, a popular exchange platform provider.
This first phase of Skrill’s expansion into the US cryptocurrency market strengthens American access to digital wallet availability, with support for other states expected soon.
The fast-growing rate of crypto adoption in the United States provides a new avenue for Paysafe to add to its global consumer base. Residents of Alaska, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, and Wyoming will now be able to take advantage of the Skrill crypto wallet, which commenced in 2018 and already serves users in over 30 countries.
In his announcement, Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Skrill, mentioned: “We’re delighted to better serve our customers’ needs by launching our Skrill crypto offering in the country in partnership with Coinbase. Powered by Coinbase’s sophisticated platform, our crypto offering is just Skrill’s latest US move to provide consumers with a best-in-class digital wallet.”
With this new white-label solution, Skrill’s US customers can use the digital wallet to instantly buy and sell cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin.
Head of Institutional Trading at Coinbase, Brett Tejpaul, commented: “As we focus on building the .crypto-economy, we look to partner with leaders like Skrill who can white-label our turnkey solution to provide and support digital assets to their clients.”
Banks spend N12.2 billion on travel expenses in 2020
Nigerian banks spent less on travels in 2020 compared to 2019 due to the COVID-19 lockdown.
Ten of the Nigerian banks quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) spent a total of about N12.2 billion on travels for the financial year ended December 2020.
This represents a 38.7% drop from the N19.8 billion spent in the same period in 2019, and is much lower than the N22.56 billion recorded in 2018. These were obtained from the banks’ financial reports.
The banks are GTBank, Zenith Bank, United Bank of Africa (UBA), First Bank of Nigeria (FBN), Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN), Fidelity Bank Plc, Wema Bank, Stanbic IBTC, FCMB, and Sterling Bank Plc.
Highlights of banks’ travel expenses
UBA: Of all the banks, UBA incurred the most on travels last year with N4.94 billion as against N7.06 billion in 2019.
FBN: Next on the list is FBN with N3.67 billion as against N6.78 billion in 2019.
Note that the recorded travel expenses represent how much was spent across FBN Holdings Plc and its subsidiaries. FBN is the parent company of First Bank of Nigeria Ltd. It has other companies under its umbrella, including FBNQuest Capital Ltd, FBNQuest Securities Ltd, FBNQuest Capital Asset Management Ltd, etc.
Zenith Bank Plc: The third on the highest travel list is Zenith Bank with N1.882 billion in 2020 as against N2.751 billion in 2019.
Fidelity Bank Plc: On the other hand, Fidelity Bank spent the least on travels in 2020, compared with all of its competitors. The financial institution spent N217 million in 2020. It also recorded the lowest in 2019 when it spent N317 million on travels.
GTBank: According to information obtained from GTBank’s audited financial statement for full-year 2020, about N287 million was spent on travels in 2020. The amount is less than the N726 million, which the bank incurred for the same purpose in 2019, and the N727 million in 2018. This is the lowest amount that was spent by a tier-1 bank in 2020.
Stanbic IBTC: The bank’s travel costs stood at N676 million in 2020. This is less than the N1.731 billion, which the company spent on trips during the comparable period in 2019 and N1.897 billion in 2018.
Union Bank: UBN also recorded a low travel expense in 2020; it spent N514 million against the N518 million incurred in 2019 and N1.136 billion in 2018.
What it means
The drop could be attributed to the lockdown imposed by the Federal Government due to the coronavirus pandemic, which hit the nation in February 2020.
The development forced most businesses, including banks switch to virtual operations in compliance with the government’s sit-at-home directive.
The lull is not limited to the travel expenses of the banks alone, it also took a toll on the revenue of airlines and aviation handling firms. Though none of the airlines are listed on the NSE, which made it difficult to access their data, two aviation handling firms listed on the Exchange, recorded a drop in their revenues.
What you should know
The pandemic, which warranted nationwide lockdown measures, had adverse effects on businesses (the banking sector included) and the economy as a whole. Many financial institutions, especially in commercial cities, were forced to suspend operations, resulting in job losses and salary cuts.
As financial services were not categorised by the government as essential services, the comparatively large drop in bank travel expenses was not unexpected.
