How the CBN sourced the $25 billion (N10 trillion) it lent the FG
Did the CBN print naira to fund the government’s budget deficits of over N10 trillion??
Last week the Ministry of Finance and the Debt Management Office announced they were in the process of converting the central bank’s N10 trillion ($25 billion) debt to the CBN (Ways and Means lending) into a 10-year Bond. According to our records, CBN’s total gross Ways and Means loans to the Federal Government rose to as high as N13.8 trillion in the second half of 2020.
The Ways and Means related loans are legal means by which the central bank lends money to the Federal Government to fund budget deficits. Typically, the government funds its deficits by either issuing bonds or drawing on multilateral loans. But sometimes this is not enough, meaning that it must turn to the apex bank to bridge the funding gap.
In 2020, the Federal Government revealed it borrowed N2.8 trillion from the CBN via Ways and Means to fund the part of its budget deficits. Nigeria has recorded a total budget deficit of about N24.8 trillion in the last 10 years, according to data collated from the Federal Budget Office and analyzed by Nairalytics, and expected to keep borrowing all through 2021. In fact, the CBN’s monetary policy committee recommended that the CBN continues to fund the government citing its importance to stimulating the economy. But how is the CBN funding all this money? Is it printing new money?
The central bank typically publishes financial statements on its websites giving analysts an opportunity to review its income statement and balance sheet. That way it is easy to discern the bank’s assets and liabilities providing useful insights into how it has sourced money to fund some of the intervention loans it has issued in the past including the Ways and Means. But the last time it published one was in 2015 and for obvious reasons. Without this, it is difficult to determine its sources. However, we can extrapolate.
In the CBN’s balance sheet, the asset side is divided into Property Plants and Equipment, Investments, Cash and Bank Balances, and loans and receivables expected from its debtors. On the liabilities, the side is deposited from banks, notes, and coins in circulation, CBN bills (like OMO and T-bills), loans from multilateral institutions, tax liabilities, and other liabilities.
The total of Ways and Means funding issued by the CBN to the FG will be classified as an asset in the balance sheet of the CBN under loans and receivables. Going by the accounting rule, there should be a liability side classifying how the money was funded. In theory, it could be via the printing of new money or issuance of bills, or regulatory induced policies. We believe it is also via the issuance of CBN Bills and deposits from banks.
One common policy pursued by the central bank throughout 2019 and 2020 was its policy of debiting banks for failing to meet Cash Reserve Requirement targets. Through its banking regulatory guidelines, it debits the accounts of banks that do not meet its CRR criteria moving the sequestered customer deposits away from the vaults of the banks to that of the CBN. It also does this at zero interest starving the banks of earning any return on the deposits. According to the CBN, if the banks are not lending that money, it is better off being kept with the CBN.
Nairametrics estimates total CRR debits rose to as high as N12 trillion in 2020 before falling to under N10 trillion early this year. We believe a huge chunk of these debits would have been funneled to the government through some of the CBN’s short-term lending. Cash is fungible, so it is implausible to rule that out.
Another way the CBN may have funded the $25 billion loan to the Federal Government may have been via issuance of CBN-denominated bills. A familiar one is the CBN’s OMO bills which it has since whittled down to just N2 trillion after it yanked of local investors from the market.
At its height in early 2020 Nairametrics estimates OMO bills to as high as $30 billion. A recent Chapel Hill Denham report seen by Nairametrics estimates at as of June 2020 foreign portfolio investors held about $11.2 billion (35% of total) in OMO Bills. It is not inconceivable that some of the proceeds may have also been channeled to the federal government.
We might not be totally correct with our extrapolation but we can’t be far off the mark. This is why the CBN must release its audited financial statements.
The controversies surrounding the application of Ways and Means will be debated for years to come. While the CBN and the Ministry finance scramble to clean up the integrity of its monetary policy via bond issuances, Nigerians will someday ask if this was a right to extend the loans in apparent contravention of the CBN Act for expediency reasons such as saving the government from a financial collapse.
Airtel’s reduced PAT position doesn’t tell the whole story
It remains to be seen how Airtel Nigeria plans to cover the losses of Q3 2020 in its Q4 2020 financial results.
This ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has forced the hands of governments around the world to impose a lockdown on movements, activities and businesses. It has had such an impact on the telecommunication sector, especially as they have noted fluctuations in their revenue generation.
Data segment has blossomed whilst revenue from Voice segment continues to suffer. Overall, there seem to have been more negatives than positives for Airtel who for Q3 2020, recorded a profit after tax position of $261m, 21.1% worse off than their position in the previous year.
Analysis from the financial statement does indicate that this was largely due to one-off transactions in the prior year and increased finance costs amongst other things.
READ: 6 managers, 5 name changes, the journey from Econet to Airtel
Airtel and data
Airtel’s swivel to data came quite late. Unlike its counterparts, MTN and Co, who embraced and quickly established a presence with the 4G broadband in 2016, Airtel joined the party in 2018 and had to wrestle for a significant portion of market share in the “data bundle” space. Presently, Airtel Nigeria isn’t doing too badly, as they have exhibited such aggressiveness in the market to make “data” easily one of its most lucrative operating segments.
Data yielded as high as 31.6% of Airtel’s combined revenue according to Q3 reports. Revenue from data segment particularly, increased by 13.8% to $2.870m. Obviously, the telecom giants have continued to rack up impressive numbers in the last few years and by their recent activities, entertain plans to intensify this growth even further.
- Take for instance, just recently, Airtel scored itself another 10 years in the Nigerian market. The company announced last month that its application for the renewal of its spectrum licenses was approved in December 2020.
- 16.9 million active data subscribers chose the network in 2017. By March 2020, that figure doubled to 35.4 million. This does not necessarily speak to the efficiency and superiority of the network provider, not entirely anyway. Instead, it is seemingly suggestive of Airtel’s resilience and aggressiveness in the telecom sector. They are determined to compete, thrive and continue investments within and beyond Nigeria to its African counterparts.
READ: Devaluation hurts Airtel Nigeria’s revenue as data revenues grow by 40%
Attention and renewed drive are fully directed towards data and mobile money now and who could blame them. Contemporary times have put telecom services and reliable connectivity at the core of the daily lives of customers. Be it work-from-home, virtual classrooms or digital entertainment, telecom networks have become major drivers for doing most things from within the confines of our homes. But is all these happening at the expense of the voice segment which had hitherto been a pretty reliable source of revenue?
Only 10.4% of total revenue was derived from the voice segment in Q3 2020. Even though voice revenue continues to show growth thus far up by 14.2% in the 9 months period, there is the expectation that this increase will continue at a decreasing rate until it inevitably culminates in a negative.
READ MORE: MTN reports 23% rise in FinTech revenue to launch cash deposits and withdrawals
Every telecom network as a matter of fact is shaping up to harness more from this “data” market opportunity the consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic has created.
The major challenge presently facing Airtel in Nigeria is the new SIM registration rules by the federal government. Airtel’s customer base in Africa increased by 11% to 118.9million. This is a fundamental factor to their increased penetration across mobile data and mobile money usage in and around the continent. The present limitation in SIM registration by the government could hamper this recent growth trajectory Airtel enjoys from its data revenue.
The Chief executive officer Raghunath Mandava shared his thoughts on this, he said “…In part this is due to our continued delivery of strong customer growth in Q3, despite the introduction mid-December of additional customer registration requirements in Nigeria. This has meant a temporary halt to the ability of all operators in the country to onboard new customers. But we are working closely with the government to ensure that all our subscribers provide their valid National Identification Numbers (NINs) and update their SIM registration records, such that disruption is minimised.”
It remains to be seen how badly the impact of this would be on Airtel Nigeria’s Q4 results or how Airtel plans to cushion the effects of the worst-case scenario playing out.
Analysis: Access Bank’s valuation highlights merger blues
Access Bank is valued much less than its peers and this is why.
From green bonds to foreign listings and a determination to plant its seeds across various nations on the African continent, Access Bank over the past few years has shown its desire to grow across its triple-bottom-line.
On the people front, the bank has a reputation for offering arguably the best incentives to its employees in the banking sector even though last year’s plan to cut down salaries threatened to dent this reputation.
It has also introduced some of the sector’s most innovating products aimed at driving financial inclusion and protecting the bank’s market share from FinTechs. The bank has also supported small businesses through loans and financial advisory in line with the CBN’s quest to improve private sector credit.
READ: Access Bank completes acquisition of Zambian Cavmont Bank Ltd
On the environmental front, it’s spending big bucks on CSR, making a name for itself as a leader in Sustainability, and in terms of dominance, its merger with Diamond Bank and other expansionary measures have turned it into Nigeria’s largest bank and one of Africa’s top banks.
While these moves have shed a positive light on the bank, investors are left to play catchup as the benefits of the mergers and acquisitions are yet to result in improved return on investment for anyone who bought the shares over a year ago.
READ: CBN, NDIC to set up bridge bank for struggling financial institutions
Its low Return on Investment (ROI)
While Access Bank has many strides to its name, a lot more needs to be done to make it a winner with investors. Its share price has struggled to gain the same momentum achieved by its rivals in the banking sector, particularly the FUGAZ.
Year to date 2020 Access Bank stock has performed poorly when compared to its peers. While the likes of Zenith Bank (33%), UBA (21%), Fidelity (23%), and FCMB (80%) posted double-digit returns, Access Bank fell by 16% in 2020.
In terms of value, the market prices the stock lower when compared to its earnings, making it one of the cheapest stocks in the sector. This is buttressed by its 2.9x (as of January 22nd) price to earnings ratio, one of the lowest in the sector.
READ: The Nigerian insurance sector; repositioning for efficiency
In the same vein, the Tier 1 bank also has a lower dividend yield compared to its contemporaries and has not been able to breach its 52-week high of N10.90. One reason for this is that investors are wary of the bank’s loan book mostly inherited from its merger with Diamond Bank. Investors will rather go with some Tier 2 banks that have better upward trends in price appreciation than getting stuck with low valuation multiples.
READ: CBN to increase loans to agricultural sector to 10% of total bank credit
Access Bank merger blues
As mentioned, one Achilles heel to its valuation problems could be its aggressive expansion strategy, driven by acquisitions. Since its acquisition of Diamond Bank, its valuation has plummeted piling on paper losses for investors who have held the stock since then.
Access Bank is currently valued at N325.2 billion in market capitalization less than half of its N679 billion suggesting a price to book ratio of 0.47x.
While being large provides the benefits of economies of scale, it needs to be nimble and focussed to milk the opportunities provided by the synergies
READ; Africa to spend $9 billion on Covid-19 vaccine, access to supply is big problem
The bank recognizes this challenge, recently holding an investor call where it explained its move towards a HoldCo structure.
Access Bank will maintain four core subsidiaries under the holding company. They are Access Bank Group – focussed on commercial banking services, Payment Business – its mobile money and payment services business, Lending & Agency Banking – microfinance and microlending services, and Insurance.
Its efforts in restructuring into a HoldCo structure as well as expansions to other African regions – from Kenya to South Africa, is expected to further enhance its overall returns, and perhaps drive up valuations.
READ: Access Bank will no longer accept cheques with logo of defunct Diamond Bank
Fundamental analysis of recent financials
Access Bank has recorded positive strides in terms of its fundamentals. In its latest 9 months results, net interest income decreased by 6.6% year-on-year, but profits increased by 15% to N102.3 billion.
Access Bank also implements one of the most aggressive recoveries of bad loans in the banking sector pulling in N38.9 billion in recovery in 2019 and N24.7 billion in the first 9 months of this year. These recoveries filter into the bottom line and bolster confidence about its ability to confront its challenges and win.
