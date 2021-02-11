Economy & Politics
FG to convert N10 trillion “ways and means” loan into 30 year bond – DMO
The FG plans to convert N10 trillion Ways and Means loans owed to the CBN into a 30 year loan.
The Federal Government of Nigeria is owing to the Central Bank of Nigeria a whopping sum of about N10 trillion circa $25 billion. This is according to the Director-General of the Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha.
She mentioned this at an ongoing Zoom meeting with investors and analysts. According to her, the debt will be converted into bonds by the CBN perhaps ending one of the longest borrowing sprees on record from the CBN Ways and Means.
Details from the session indicate the following;
- Total Ways and Means of about N10 trillion will be formalized
- It will be converted into bonds and paid back over the next 30 years
- There will be a moratorium of principal for the first two years
- The bonds will not be sold in the open market but to select investors
In the debrief session held via Zoom, Ms. Oniha explained that the government’s borrowing via Ways and Means could no longer be sustained leading to the decision to convert the loans into bonds.
This move seeks to not just formalize the CBN’s lending to the government but also make it somewhat legal for the government’s past and perhaps future borrowing. Minister of Finance Dr. Zainab Ahmed first revealed in January that there are plans between her ministry and the central bank (CBN) to convert loans from the apex bank into tradeable securities.
Ways and Means
The central bank has since 2015 backstopped the government’s non-debt-funded revenue shortfalls arising from its budgets. In 2020, the government borrowed about N2.9 trillion from the CBN via Ways and Means to fund a budget deficit of about N6.1 trillion. At a N10 trillion balance, Patience Oniha’s comment suggests that the CBN has been funding Ways and Means since 2015.
Minister for Finance, Zainab Ahmed also touched on the murky nature of the Ways and Means loan,.
“On CBN financing, we will not normally make a line provisioning for the financing. So we have domestic borrowing in the budget and that covers whatever remit of financing required to fund the national budget. We are working with the CBN to regularise the previous borrowing that have been made to turn them into formal borrowing and by the Nigerian economy and to this extent, the CBN and I (fiscal authorities) need to agree on the rates and the tenures and the cost of the borrowing, so we would be formally doing that in early 2021 on the previous borrowing that has been made, and also projected borrowings in 2021. So we will design special instruments that limits what is done in terms of domestic borrowing from the CBN.”
Nigeria has recorded a total budget deficit of about N24.8 trillion in the last 10 years, according to data collated from the Federal Budget Office and analysed by Nairalytics. The deficits are funded via new loans while the balance is funded by borrowings from the central bank which is termed Ways and Means.
According to provisions of the CBN act, Ways and Means borrowing is not expected to exceed 5% of prior year revenues. Based on the N2.8 trillion borrowed last year, the CBN has lent the government 52.8% of its current year revenues or 62.2% of 2019 revenues of N4.5 trillion, thus a breach of the act.
Lower oil prices over the last 6 years have decimated government revenues affecting its ability to fund capital and recurrent expenditure. With public debt has also doubled to N32 trillion from about N12.6 trillion in 2015, the government has little option but to look to the central bank for a lifeline.
Business
FG launches SRGI 2.0, as it targets revenue to GDP of 15% by 2023
The Minister said that FG is working on the second phase of the SRGI as well as a targeted revenue to GDP of 15% by 2023.
The Federal Government is currently working on the second phase of the Strategic Revenue Growth Initiative (SRGI 2.0) as well as driving towards achieving a target revenue to GDP of 15% by 2023.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Finance, Dr. Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed during her presentation at the virtual event of the Nigerian Economic Outlook 2021 hosted by Deloitte Nigeria.
The Strategic Revenue Growth Initiative (SRGI) was launched last year by the federal government for identifying and exploiting sources that would largely boost and diversify the revenue base of the country.
According to Dr. Ahmed, the second phase of the initiative (SRGI 2.0) has become imperative having reviewed strategies, identified challenges and as well as re-assessed the prospects and opportunities in pursuing the objectives.
In her own words,
- “SRGI 2.0 involves a top-down approach that is driven by enhanced data and technology to complement a bottom-up approach aimed at improving operational efficiencies.
- “We are willing and available to partner with all states governments yet to join on this transformative journey.”
The Honorable Minister of Finance outlined 3 key thematic areas covered by the SRGI as achieving sustainability in revenue generation, identifying new and enhancing the enforcement of existing revenue streams, as well as achieving cohesion in the revenue ecosystem (people and tools).
What you should know
- Through this strategic initiative, the government intends to build and strengthen sustainable revenue generation systems through the application of the right incentives, safeguards and performance management systems.
- There are several initiatives under the SRGI with the revenue generation and enhancement potential, which are to be closely monitored using data-driven performance management to achieve the results and set targets.
- FG is favourably disposed to partnering with interested states ministries of Finance and states revenue generating agencies in achieving the set target revenue to GDP of 15% by 2023.
Economy & Politics
Ekiti, Oyo, Borno, Delta, Kogi states, 21 others record no investment in 2020
26 states of the Nigerian federation failed to attract investments in the whole of 2020.
Ekiti, Kogi, Delta, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Gombe, Jigawa, Oyo, Ondo, Borno, Cross River and 15 other state governments failed to attract investments in 2020.
This was disclosed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its report that was released recently.
Others listed in the report are Bauchi, Benue, Edo, Enugu, Imo, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Osun, Plateau, Rivers, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara.
The NBS’s capital importation report contains the total amount of fresh investments attracted to the Nigerian economy during the period of time.
READ: Ekiti, Enugu, Bayelsa, 12 others attract no investment in half year 2019
Bayelsa, Ekiti, 9 others record no investment in two years
Meanwhile, 11 out of the 26 states listed above also failed to attract foreign investment in 2019.
They are Jigawa, Kebbi, Kogi, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe, Zanfara, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Ekiti, and Gombe,
What it means: It means none of the 26 states’ governors contributed to the $23.988 billion the other 10 states and the Federal Capital territory attracted in 2020, a development contrary to their electoral promises.
Aside from the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, it could also mean that either necessary steps were not taken by the governments to attract investments. It could also mean that foreign investors saw no attraction in the states or the environments were not conducive enough for investment.
READ: HOT MONEY: Foreign Investors ship-out N257 billion from Nigerian stock market
Lagos dominates investors’ delight states
The states that got new investments include Lagos State, which attracted the highest amount of $8.304 billion during the year. The $8.304 billion investment inflow into Lagos State represents about 85.78% of the $9.680 billion.
Followed by the Federal Capital Territory which attracted a total investment inflow of $1.270 billion. Abia State attracted the sum of $56.07 million; Niger State got N16.36 million and Ogun got N13.39 million.
Anambra, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kano and Akwa Ibom recorded investment inflow of N10.02 million, N4.03 million, N2.50 million, N2.38 million and N1.08 million respectively.
READ: How US, China, UK’s ambition affect Nigeria’s export, FDI
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported in March 2020 that Ekiti, Kogi, Sokoto, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Gombe, Jigawa, Abia and five other state governments failed to attract investments in 2019.
Others listed in the report are Kebbi, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]
- Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results
Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc […]
- 2020 FY results: Presco Plc post 83% growth in profits
Presco Plc released its 2020 unaudited […]