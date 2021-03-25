Energy
CBN disburses N123.3 billion to DisCos to procure meters, others
CBN disbursed N33.45 billion to 9 DisCos to procure 605,852 meters and N89.89 billion under the NEMSF to 11 DisCos.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disbursed N123.34 billion to Distribution Companies (DisCos) to boost electricity supply in the country.
This was disclosed by the apex bank in its Monetary Policy Committee Communique on Tuesday.
According to the document, CBN disbursed N33.45 billion to nine DisCos for the procurement of 605,852 meters, while N89.89 billion was disbursed under the Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility (NEMSF 2) to 11 DisCos to improve the electricity supply in the country.
READ: Nigerian firm set to raise $1.2 billion to purchase electricity meters
What the CBN is saying
It stated, “Under the National Mass Metering Programme, N33.45 billion has been disbursed to 9 distribution companies for the procurement of 605,852 meters, while N89.89 billion has been disbursed under the Nigeria Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility (NEMSF 2) to 11 distribution companies to improve the electricity supply industry in Nigeria.”
READ: Ikeja Electric tops with 10.7% approved meter allocation – NERC
Why it matters
- President Muhammadu Buhari approved the National Mass Metering Program (NMMP) implementation to close the metering gap, which is over 10 million and this comprises unmetered customers as well as customers with obsolete meters that need to be replaced.
- The objectives of the initiative are to increase Nigeria’s metering rate, elimination of arbitrary estimated billing, strengthen the local meter value chain by increasing local meter manufacturing, assembly and deployment capacity and support Nigeria’s economic recovery by creating jobs in the local meter value chain.
- Others are to reduce collection losses and increasing financial flows to achieve 100% market remittance obligations of the DisCos, and Improve network monitoring capability and availability of data for market administration and investment decision making.
Business News
Will work-from-home affect the demand for Nigerian oil?
The pandemic-related shift to remote work could remove between 1 million and 1.5 million barrels per day from global demand.
“Covid has acted like a time machine: it brought 2030 to 2020.” This statement by Loren Padelford, the vice president at Shopify Inc. epitomizes the shift in work cultures globally as a result of the pandemic. More companies and businesses are open and opting for remote work and the use of technology in their daily operations.
The consequence?
Less human interactions, less commute, less travel, and inadvertently less demand for petroleum products.
While writing this article on an almost empty European flight, I began to wonder if life would continue like this. In the short-term, probably, as there have been reports of the third wave in certain European countries. There have been talks of vaccine passports to substitute the constant hassle I go through with taking a COVID-19 test 72 hours before departure along with ‘Passenger Locator Forms,’ a form that tracks arrival’s possible locations just in case of exposure to the virus.
In the long-term, probably not. Humans are by nature, nomadic, and would find it a lot harder staying indoors. In a recent interview, the CEO of Goldman Sachs called “work from home” an aberration. David Solomon, the Chief Executive Officer of the Investment bank said, “I do think for a business like ours which is an innovative, collaborative apprenticeship culture, this is not ideal for us and it’s not a new normal.”
The concern for Nigeria?
Based on data from Statista in 2020, Europe has been Nigeria’s main crude oil trade partner. In Quarter 4 of 2020, the value of export to Europe was estimated at N853 billion ($2 billion). With lockdowns and reports of a third wave, shipments to Europe may continue to decline.
The image below shows the current situation in Europe as lockdowns persist.
Most businesses and office places are adopting work from home till further notice, while most companies will revert to normal after vaccination.
Switch to Asia, Nigeria’s largest destination region of crude oil in Quarter 4 of 2020. According to Statista, oil exports to that region amassed over N880 billion.
Notably, in 2020, the top 9 countries that imported crude oil from Nigeria were:
India – N1.6 trillion;
Spain – N1.02 trillion;
Netherlands – N989.82 billion;
South Africa – N947.52 billion;
China – N311.55 billion;
France – N280.39 billion;
Italy – N272.99 billion;
Portugal – N243.74 billion;
Turkey – N239.9 billion.
The top export location, India, which recently pleaded with OPEC to increase outputs to stabilize market prices, appears to be handling its exit from COVID well with declining daily new case figures. This could be a stroke of good fortune for Nigeria, but for Europe, it might take more time.
S&P Global Platts believes that the pandemic-related shift to remote work could remove between 1 million and 1.5 million barrels per day from global demand, which makes sense because workers and companies have now seen that it is possible to be productive while working remotely, and so, a certain percentage of workers may never go back to daily commuting.
For employers, this translates to lower operational costs as items such as large and expensive office spaces, employee transport and feeding allowances, time lost in daily commuting, and other costs gradually fizzle out. For many workers, it means only one thing: no more commute.
According to analysts at Raymond James, a diversified financial services firm, the assumption is that “vehicle fuel consumption in 2021 will be impacted by 1.6 million BPD versus pre-COVID levels, all else held constant, with the impact decreasing to 400,000 BPD in 2022.”
When it comes to jet fuel consumption, the firm believes a slowdown in business travel will mean 2 million BPD of demand loss in 2021, before recovering slightly to 800,000 BPD in 2022.
All these would certainly impact crude oil. Although prices may be high, demand may not follow the same trajectory. The policymakers at the helm of Nigeria’s affairs need to be cautious and prepare for a possible shift in the work culture of the nation’s trading partners.
Business
FEC approves N82 billion for infrastructure projects in the FCT
The FEC has approved the sum of N82 billion for the completion and rehabilitation of infrastructure projects in the FCT.
The Federal Economic Council has approved the sum of N82 billion for the completion and rehabilitation of infrastructure projects in the Federal Capital Territory. The projects range from the Federal Secretariat to the expansion of the outer Southern Expressway and many others.
This was disclosed by the Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello in a statement after the FEC meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday.
What the FCT Minister is saying
The Minister disclosed that a total of six memos were presented to the FEC which were all related to infrastructure and infrastructure-related projects. He revealed that the sum of N8.1 billion was approved for Federal Secretariat rehabilitation.
“The first one is for the revision of the contracts for the rehabilitation and expansion of the outer Southern Expressway to Ring Road I in the Federal Capital City.
“That contract was approved at a varied contract amount of N15,125,122,967. It is expected that this contract would be completed within 24 months.
“The second project which was also approved is for the revised estimated cost of the contract for the construction of a 15-kilometre left-hand service carriageway of the outer surface of the outer Southern Expressway stage II.
“The augmentation of this particular project is in the sum of N11,476,476,424,350,” Bello said.
“The third memo is for the rehabilitation of phase I of the Federal Secretariat, which involves electro-mechanical systems, water system as well as other general rehabilitation.
“This is a secretariat that was inaugurated in 1993, quite a long time ago so we are doing massive rehabilitation of that at a total sum of N8, 110, 665, 676.76 and the completion period is 24 months,” he added.
In case you missed it: Nairametrics reported yesterday that the FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, presented the sum of N299,963,491,522.46 as the proposed FCT 2021 statutory budget.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank forecasts profit of N59.13 million in Q2 2021.
- ABC Transport Plc projects N34.59 million profit after tax in Q2 2021.
- 2020 FY Results: Stanbic IBTC posts N83.2 billion profit after tax, as earnings per share prints N7.29.
- Secure Electronic Technology Plc reports a loss of N31.85 million in FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: Lafarge Africa Plc posts a profit of N30.8 billion.