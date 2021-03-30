Corporate deals
DEAL: Curacel raises $450,000 pre-seed funding to drive insurance inclusion in Africa
Curacel’s flagship CLAIMS platform acts as a bridge between primary care hospitals and Africa’s insurance companies.
Curacel, an AI-powered platform for claims processing and fraud management in Africa, has raised $450,000 pre-seed funding.
The round was led by Atlantica Ventures and Consonance with participation from Kepple Ventures and other African angel investors.
The insurtech startup already works with some of the biggest insurers on the continent, including AXA Mansard, Liberty Health, and Old Mutual, as well as more than 800 hospitals in Nigeria, Ghana, and Uganda. It plans to expand into 10 new African countries by the end of 2021.
Every year, African insurers lose more than $12 billion to fraudulent, wasteful, and abusive claims. Curacel’s flagship CLAIMS platform acts as a bridge between primary care hospitals and Africa’s insurance companies, using advanced artificial intelligence to ensure that insurance companies only pay claims for the correct treatment, appropriate medications, and recommended patient therapies.
Curacel is also scheduled to launch Curacel Capital, a cash advance product that makes it easier for healthcare providers to access working capital to mitigate financial challenges. Delayed payments and other inefficiencies in the payment process mean many African healthcare providers often have to make the difficult choice between keeping the books balanced or providing healthcare at a loss.
With Curacel Capital, healthcare providers can access lump sums of up to three times their average monthly billings, based on claims processed on the Curacel portal, ensuring that they can continue to deliver essential services without undue disruption.
With insurance penetration at just 2.8% across the continent, many Africans are one accident or health emergency away from poverty. And in Africa’s communal societies, tragedy impacts entire communities, with people emptying their savings to pay for medical expenses, burials, or other disaster relief for family members and kin. By leveraging Curacel’s products and services, insurers across the continent are better equipped to close the insurance gap and safeguard prosperity.
The new investment will be used to accelerate Curacel’s expansion across Africa and facilitate the goal of becoming Africa’s premier provider of embedded finance technology for insurance.
What they are saying
According to Curacel Co-founder and CEO, Henry Mascot, “We are excited to have these investors on board and we are looking forward to partnering with them to drive our vision of improving insurance inclusion across Africa. At Curacel, we are uniquely positioned to safeguard livelihoods and increase the quality of life through our unique, market-leading products and services.”
IK Kanu, Partner at Atlantica Ventures noted that “the African insurance market represents a significant growth opportunity and we are delighted to be partnering with Curacel to drive growth in this sector. There is an opportunity to create an entirely new market of products and services here and we look forward to supporting the team to improve health outcomes across the continent.”
“We believe the Curacel team has what it takes to be market leaders and we are excited to support them. They have a great product and we are delighted to be coming on board at this early stage,” Mobolaji Adeoye, Managing Partner at Consonance added.
Corporate deals
Access Bank gets regulatory approval to acquire Grobank
Access Bank has received regulatory approval in respect of its proposed acquisition of Grobank Limited.
Access Bank Plc has announced that it received approval from South African and Nigerian regulatory authorities to acquire South African-based Grobank Limited. The bank’s expectation of 30% profit outside its Nigerian base, through a series of acquisitions in East and West Africa, is coming to fruition.
According to the announcement, the approvals constitute a significant milestone in achieving completion of the transaction by the second quarter of 2021. This milestone further solidifies Access Bank Plc’s outside revenue plan especially after the announcement that its Zambian subsidiary (Access Bank Zambia) has finalized the acquisition of Cavmont Bank Limited.
According to the CEO of Access Bank, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, “Today’s announcement represents significant progress in delivering on our strategic intent of becoming Africa’s Gateway to the World in pursuit of our vision to be the World’s Most Respected African Bank.”
Nigeria’s biggest banks such as Access Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, and Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc are diversifying outside their core operations or expanding across Africa in an attempt to increase revenue after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
What you should know:
- The approved acquisition would enable the bank to further pursue its objectives of business diversification, enhanced operational efficiencies, talent retention, and robust governance.
- Grobank in South Africa and Cavmont Bank in Zambia are further indicators of the bank’s presence in the SADC region.
- In Nigeria, the bank is looking to transition to a holding financial institution this year which will enable it to open subsidiaries in insurance brokerage and payments.
Corporate deals
DEAL: Bankly, Nigeria’s Fintech startup raises $2 million led by Vault
Nigerian Fintech startup, Bankly announced that it has closed a $2 million seed round.
Bankly, a Nigerian fintech startup digitizing cash for the unbanked, announced that it has closed a $2 million seed round.
The funding round was led by Vault. Other investors who took part in the round include Plug and Play Ventures, Rising Tide Africa, and Chrysalis Capital.
Bankly was founded in 2018 by Tomilola Adejana and Fredrick Adams and one of its objectives is the digitization of the informal thrift collections system common in Nigeria and popularly known as esusu or ajo.
Nigerians have patronised the thrift banking system for many years and although there are many variations of the practice, the daily payment of specific amounts to thrift collectors as savings, mostly by traders and artisans, is the most notable.
It is interesting to note that although the system is popular among the unbanked populations, it is also embraced and patronised by many people who use regular bank services. This is in defiance to the well-known drawbacks that beset the system, the most important of which is the loss of a contributor’s savings when the thrift collector dies, absconds or blatantly embezzles the funds in his/her care. There is also the problem of proper recordkeeping since records are mostly manually kept.
Bankly is helping unbanked populations by digitizing the entire money collection process and allowing users to save their money using online and offline methods. The business has a distribution and agents network that makes it easy for customers to deposit and withdraw cash with its agent, anytime.
What they are saying
Idris Alubankudi Saliu, partner at Vault said, “Given our over twenty years experience in Nigeria’s fintech industry and previous exits, we strongly believe that Bankly understands the nuanced needs of this market — not to mention the team, strategy, and technology — to succeed in bringing affordable financial services to the unbanked. We are delighted to participate in this financing round as Bankly moves into its next growth stage.”
“We’re thrilled to have closed this milestone fundraise and to have such seasoned fintech investors who understand the market join us on this journey to banking Nigeria’s unbanked. Now we have built the agent network and are poised to serve customers directly via offline and online channels. Partnerships, collaboration, and a deep understanding of the needs of the unbanked will be vital to our success,” Tomilola Adejana, CEO of Bankly said.
