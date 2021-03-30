Sports
Memories or Value: Does playing in Lagos hold any significant meaning to the Super Eagles?
Lagos is the spiritual home of the Eagles, and it’s time they return home.
Isima, Odegbami, Amiesimaka, Lawal, Chukwu, Owolabi, Ogedengbe. Names that will forever be revered in Nigeria, especially among the older ones who witnessed what was a footballing masterclass in 1980. Nigeria hosted the 12th edition of the biennial African Nations Cup tournament, beating Algeria 3-0 in the final courtesy of two goals from the wing wizard, Segun ‘The Mathematical’ Odegbami, and a strike from the mercurial Muda Lawal.
Lagos was the darling of Nigerian football fans, and the Green Eagles, as they were called back then, could do no wrong in the eyes of the teeming crowd at the National Stadium in Surulere, swatting aside opponents with relative ease. In 2000, the love between Lagos and the national team would reach a tipping point. The scene was the National Stadium. It was the final of the Ghana/Nigeria 2000 and the date was 13th, February 2000. Victor Ikpeba, the 1997 African Footballer Of The Year had just hit the bar from the spot in a penalty shootout, with Rigobert Song hitting the winner in front of a stunned and silent Lagos crowd. Nigeria had come from two goals down but ultimately lost when it mattered most in a game of sudden death.
Losing to Cameroon in 2000 was the final straw, as they had defeated Nigeria in the 1984 and 1988 showpieces, and it is one loss Nigerians tend to remember the stadium with. The National Stadium since that time has been a relic of the past, playing host to just exhibition matches. Like its next-door neighbour, the Teslim Balogun Stadium got renovated and played host to international tournaments, most notably the 2009 U-17 World Cup.
Many factors have been attributed to Lagos seeing less of the Super Eagles. This article highlights 3 of such factors.
Derelict infrastructure
Successive governments have allowed the National Stadium, Surulere to go into a state of disrepair. It has become a shadow of its former self and with many stadia across the country, the Football Federation had decided that Lagos won’t be the permanent home of the Eagles, taking games to Abuja, Kano, Kaduna, Enugu, Calabar, Uyo, and lately, Benin, mainly to allow other parts of the country have a feel of what it is like to host the national team.
The absence of a government-owned football team in Lagos playing in the Nigerian Professional Football League has also led to this, as there has been no express need for the government to spend so much on a facility that isn’t even state-owned, and without the potential to generate enough income to offset the cost of refurbishing it.
“You can’t please Lagos fans”
The pressure of playing in Lagos is extreme and most of the time gets to the players. Even while winning, songs of scoring more goals fill the air, with the players getting restless and breathless all in the name of pleasing the fans. The fans are eerily quiet when things are not going the team’s way, and for a team that only plays periodically, the players believe the fans should do more to support the team. This has made the football authorities play ‘safe’ by taking the games around the country, with not enough time spent at a particular place to allow fans to start becoming entitled, which ultimately leads to undue pressure on the players.
The question of economic value
From a financial standpoint, what really is the value of playing in Lagos? Is it sponsorship? The authorities can get it from playing in different places, as long as there is viewership on TV and other media. One would argue about game-day revenue, but the apathy from Nigerian football fans to Nigerian teams is well known. What is the prospect of playing in a big stadium when fans won’t fill half of it?
There is also the question of what bringing the Super Eagles means to the local community. While the excitement and buzz are unlike anywhere in the country, does it translate in kind to the local community in terms of revenue? Tournaments could help in this regard, and not one-off games.
Final Thoughts
Lagos is the spiritual home of the Eagles, and it’s time they return home. However, returning must mean that the advantages outweigh the disadvantages, and not just a sentimental or emotional decision. If it’s the former, it would be good, but if it’s the latter, it may be a permanent break from a place that once held happy memories for everyone associated with the green and white.
Francis Ngannou’s payout of $580k can buy him 1.06 million units of Dangote Cement shares
The UFC fighter can opt to buy 1.06 million units of Dangote Cement Shares at the current price of N224 per share.
Francis Ngannou on Sunday, became the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion of the world, after knocking out American mixed martial artist, Stipe Miocic, in the main event of UFC 260.
The championship bout saw him walk home with a Performance of the Night bonus of $50,000, after the second-round knockout of Stipe Miocic.
This, in addition to his match payout of $530,000 put his total payout from defeating Miocic in the 52-second mark of Round 2, at $580,000.
His total match pay-out, when converted to naira, going with the official NAFEX rate of N410/$ stands at N237.8 million. With this huge sum, the UFC fighter can opt to buy 1.06 million units of Dangote Cement Shares at the current price of N224 per share which the company closed at today, at the close of market activities.
Other companies he can acquire stakes
His total match payout can also buy:
- About 256,000 units of the issued ordinary shares of Airtel Africa Plc.
- About 1.44 million units of the issued ordinary shares of MTN Nigeria Plc.
- About 3.24 million units of the issued shares of BUA Cement Plc.
- About 173,000 units of the issued ordinary shares of Nestle Nigeria Plc.
In case you missed it: The Board of Dangote Cement Plc recently proposed a dividend of N272 billion to the shareholders of the company for the period ended December 31, 2020.
This translates to a dividend payment of N16 per share for all the 17,000,307,404 residual issued and fully paid outstanding shares of Dangote Cement Plc.
In line with this, Ngannou’s total match payout can qualify him to earn a dividend of N14.84 million.
What you should know
Ngannou’s emphatic win over Stipe Miocic makes him the third African born UFC Mixed Martial artist to hold the UFC Champion Belt, joining the likes of Israel Adesanya, the reigning and Undisputed Champion of The Middleweight, and Kamaru Usman the Champion of Welterweight division.
This makes the continent of Africa, the most decorated continent with UFC Champions, relative to other continents.
Billionaire Watch
The NFL: The Golden Goose of American sports
Despite a steady decline in viewership, loss of matchday revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the NFL is still making unbelievable revenue.
America loves its sports, there are no two ways to say it. The average American loves sport, and follows at least 2 teams, especially in his vicinity. Americans pride themselves in their Big Three (American Football, Baseball and Basketball), and while these sports have a cult following on North American shores, they also enjoy wider global appeal, especially the NBA.
The National Football League is however the golden goose, with its annual Super Bowl tournament, a one-off game attracting remarkable viewership and even more astronomical numbers. Names such as Vince Lombardi and Tom Brady have made the sports more popular, but the NFL offers much more than nostalgia. The ROI for potential investors is quite the proposition, given that the potential reach is in billions of people.
There are 32 member teams but only Green Bay Packers retains its non-profit status. The other 31 teams are privately owned. Despite controversies over player concussions and the national anthem, a steady decline in viewership, loss of matchday revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the NFL is still making unbelievable revenue. During the 2019 season, it made an estimated $15.26b, a 5.4% increase from the $14.48b generated the previous year. According to the Commissioner, it is also targeting a revenue of around $25b by 2027.
In this article, we highlight how the NFL makes its money.
TV is King
Most of the revenue the NFL generates is from TV, because American football is the most-viewed sport in the US. Media companies shell out top dollar to show these games on live TV, as they are consistently ranked the highest rated. Games are broadcast live on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays. To put this into proper context, the Super Bowl accounts for 19 of the 20 most-viewed TV broadcasts in U.S history.
Companies such as CBS, NBC (owned by Comcast), ESPN, and Fox have deals with the NFL, with an agreed 7% annual raise, meaning that the NFL is guaranteed to net at least $3.1b per year by 2022.
Licensing and Merchandising Deals
Apart from its massive TV deals, the NFL sells licensing and merchandising rights to companies so that they can sell items that represent the NFL. In 2018, the NFL, in cahoots with Nike, signed a 10-year licensing deal with online sports retailer Fanatics to make the brand the exclusive manufacturer of all adult-sized, Nike-branded merchandise through the league’s online store. Although the value of this deal is undisclosed, there are indications that it doesn’t come close in terms of worth to the mammoth TV deals.
Concessions and Ticket Sales
NFL Stadiums sit at least 70,000 people, and oftentimes, these stadiums are not enough to sit the throng of people that want to experience matchday action live. In 2000, an NFL ticket was priced at $30, though as of last year, it was sold at $151. While there is also an average increase in price of 7% annually, these prices pale with what is accrued from TV.
In order to increase revenue from ticket sales, teams have renovated their stadia to provide a premium experience. Concessions are given to food vendors, although the margins are quite minimal compared to the sale of soda and beer, which generate up to 90% markup. Averagely, an NFL team earns about $8m, of which 8% is profit, with about 55% going to pay musicians or athletes, 10% for general stadium administration, 5% to the coaching staff and 5% in taxes. Concerts and non-football events are also an avenue to make money, but there are also limitations for growth.
Sponsorships
Uniforms, TV transitions, and merchandise are a key source of corporate sponsorships as brands and major companies pay NFL teams to display their logos on these media. However, naming rights to stadiums are the most coveted. The Met Life in New York and the AT&T Stadium in Dallas have naming rights that are worth $19m a year, according to the New York Times.
There are plans for the future…..
Like all properly-run businesses, the NFL is also projecting long-term as it seeks to conquer new landscapes and secure even more viewership in the US, and spread its tentacles all over the world into uncharted territories. It has plans for increased TV deals. Streaming is also not left out, as these deals will continually be on the rise in the years to come. Gambling will also become more significant in terms of revenue, although the league body is officially against it.
The NFL could decide to partner with established casinos and set up betting parlours in stadiums. With American sports gambling being worth a reported $150bn annually, the opportunities are endless, and the NFL could tap into this.
Last Words…
The earning power of the NFL is mind-boggling with the potential to be more. It has become one of the most successful sports leagues in the world and doesn’t look like it will rest on its laurels anytime soon. The structure, organization, and fan love mean it will continue to rake in remarkable numbers.
While Covid-19 and steady declining viewership mean that the bottomline will be affected, there is still enough going on for the league to ensure that it will stay on course for its large profits forecast.
