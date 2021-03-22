News
Nigerian fintech startup, Blueloop joins Y Combinator’s winter 2021 batch
Blueloop is set to join the ranks of reputable companies and fintech startups in Nigeria that have passed through the accelerator program.
Nigerian fintech startup, Blueloop, has been accepted into the Y Combinators Winter 2021 batch. The startup will be joining 10 other African startups in the batch and will get access to a $125k seed fund from the US-based accelerator.
The startup has now joined the list of other reputable companies in Nigeria like Paystack, Flutterwave, Kobo 360, Buy coins, etc that passed through the accelerator program.
Founded in 2020 by two undergraduates; Ben Eluan and Osezele Orukpe, the startup built an app called Flux which serves as a subsidiary to Blue loop. The App combines a cryptocurrency wallet and a digital banking app in order to ease cross border payments in Africa. Users can receive crypto from all over the world and instantly convert it to fiat.
The duo dropped out of school to focus on building their startup and scaling it into a $1 billion company. they are arguably the first set of African founders that are all dropouts to get into Y Combinator and Ben Eluan believes it will open the doors for more young founders on the continent.
The six-month-old startup has 5,000 customers who have transacted over $750,000 in payments volume, growing 40% month-on-month, and has made $25,000 in revenue. This growth happened despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s clampdown on crypto exchange activities.
According to TechCrunch, what differentiates Flux from other crypto remittance startups lies in the ease and speed of the platform’s transactions, and facilitating payments on Flux is 100x faster than fiat, and is cheaper too. The platform charges $0.50 for every transaction, regardless of the amount.
The startup, now based in Lagos will be battling with top competitors in the crypto space like Chipper Cash, MFS Africa, BuyCoins, and other crypto startups that are trying to fix cross-border payments.
The startup plans to leverage the funds, the mentorship, and the awesome global network of startups and investors, to build their product into a global product.
What you should know
- In May 2020, Flux got accepted into Pioneer, an accelerator launched by ex-YC partner, Daniel Gross. After the program, Flux raised $77,000 pre-seed investment from different investors like Hustle Fund and Mozilla, among others.
Burger King, American fast-food franchise to open outlets in Nigeria
US fast-food franchise, Burger King has announced interest to open outlets in Nigeria.
Burger King, an American multinational hamburger fast-food chain headquartered in Florida, has announced interest to open outlets in Nigeria.
Antoine Zammarieh, the Franchisee of Burger King in Nigeria who made this development known, revealed that the hamburger maker in a show of interest in the Nigerian market had signed a development agreement for the Nigerian market.
He explained that the development agreement of the chain in Nigeria which was recently signed would give more confidence to the Nigerian market and consumers in general, especially during these hard times.
He said, “I always believed in Nigeria and in its people. I am confident this venture will go a long way and prove successful for Burger King, Nigeria, and our company.”
“I believe this would be a tremendous step towards giving more confidence into the Nigerian market and consumers in general.”
What to expect
- The first outlet of the Hamburger chain in Nigeria is expected to be launched in Lagos.
- The Florida-based restaurant chain is set to join the likes of Dominos Pizza, Mcdonalds, Krispy Kreme, Chicken Republic (pieXpress) in a stiff competition for market share and dominance in a saturated market, with hundreds of other traditional restaurant chains.
- Burger King is expected to dig deep into its quiver of strategies to ensure an impressive performance and success in its first year of operation, as other players have been having it tough following their respective launches in the Nigerian market.
- The COVID-19 pandemic however has impacted the fast-food industry severely, as the disruption to the industry’s supply chain, especially the on-trade channel which accounts for a significant percentage of restaurant sales triggered declines in their profits in 2020.
What you should know
- Burger King is a fast-food restaurant chain famed for serving customers with high-quality great-tasting and affordable food.
- The restaurant’s outlets serve more than 11 million guests who visit Burger King restaurants around the world.
- Burger King is the second-largest fast-food hamburger chain in the world, behind McDonald’s who us the world’s largest fast-food restaurant chain and one of the best-known brand names.
Apapa gridlock: NPA suspends exports cargoes at Lagos ports from March 22, 2021
The NPA has announced the temporary suspension of export receipts at the Lagos Ports Complex and the Tin Can Island Port.
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced the temporary suspension of export receipts at the Lagos Ports Complex and the Tin Can Island Port for a period of 2 weeks with effect from Monday, March 22, 2021.
This is seen as part of efforts by the authority to improve access into and service delivery at the ports.
This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by the NPA and signed by the Assistant General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications Division, Ibrahim Nasiru, on Monday, March 22, 2021.
Nasiru in his statement said this development is to allow for consultations with export cargo stakeholders and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council on the harmonization of procedures required of owners of this category of cargo.
The statement from NPA reads, “As part of efforts to improve access into, and service delivery at the Lagos Ports Complex and the Tin Can Island Port, the Authority hereby announces a 14-day (Two weeks) suspension of export receipts at both ports and all satellite truck parks, with effect from Monday, 22/03/21.
“This development is necessitated by the need for consultations with export cargo stakeholders, and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council(NEPC) on the harmonisation of procedures required of owners of this category of cargo.
“Stakeholders should please note that this suspension does not affect export refrigerated cargo and trucks whose operators have secured call up tickets as of Friday, March 19, 2021.
“All other segments of port users are enjoined to continue carrying on their businesses by using the designated truck parks and booking for access into the ports on the Eto platform.’’
The NPA in its statement also thanked all stakeholders for their support towards the success of the Electronic Truck Call-Up System, Eto, since its introduction 3 weeks ago and sought continued support in the determination to end truck congestion on access roads into the ports and improve service delivery.
What you should know
- The NPA recently introduced the Electronic Truck call-up system, designed for the management of truck movement and access to and from the Lagos ports, as part of measures to resolve the gridlock around the ports.
- During the implementation of the new system, all trucks doing business at the ports will be required to park at the approved truck parks until they are called up into the port through the Eto app.
- The Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, while giving reasons for the authority’s decision to suspend export cargoes at the ports, said that they have a backlog of over 600 trucks that have approached the port coming out of their truck parks and are currently in that location within the port corridors and the Lilypond.
- She also said that many exporters who approach the ports without proper documentation contribute to the gridlock around that axis.
