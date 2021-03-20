DEAL: Kwik Delivery, Lagos-based delivery startup raises $1.7 million Series A funding

Kwik Delivery, a Lagos-based delivery startup has raised $1.7 million in its pre-Series A financing round. The funding was as equity from institutional and high net worth investors.

This latest funding will be used to grow the company faster and conquer new markets, the start has said.

What they are saying

Romain Poirot-Lellig, Founder & CEO of Kwik Delivery said, “Kwik Delivery has demonstrated to customers and investors alike its efficiency as well as the relevance of its bold technology-based approach during a most challenging period.

“This financing round is enabling us to grow even faster and to disrupt and conquer new markets.”

Launched in 2019, Kwik Delivery is an on-demand, last-mile delivery platform that connects African businesses to independent delivery riders, dubbed Kwiksters.

The Kwik platform is currently open to Kwiksters operating in Lagos State. The startup recently launched its just-in-time delivery service to businesses, government agencies, and merchants in Abuja, Nigeria.