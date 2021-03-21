CBN increases SME intervention fund to N300 billion, disburses N149.21 billion

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced its decision to increase the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) for households and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) from N150 billion to N300 billion.

This is as the apex bank has revealed that it had disbursed a total of sum N149.21 billion to SMEs and households across the country under the TCF.

According to a report from Punch, this disclosure was made by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at a virtual seminar organized for finance editors and correspondents in Lagos and Abuja simultaneously.

Emefiele, who was represented by the apex bank’s Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, Edward Lametek, said the CBN had set out to alleviate the plights of households and business owners who have been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and drive economic growth during this period.

READ:

What the CBN Governor is saying

Emefiele in his statement said, “We initially created a N150bn Targeted Credit Facility for affected households and small and medium enterprises through the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank. Already, N149.21bn has been disbursed to 316,869 beneficiaries.

“Given the resounding success of this programme and its positive impact on output growth, we have decided to double this fund to about N300bn, in order to accommodate many more beneficiaries and boost consumer expenditure which should positively stimulate the economy.”

Emefiele stated that in line with the growing need to go digital, the application process was done online and required limited paperwork from prospective applicants.

READ:

What you should know