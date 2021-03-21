MSME
CBN increases SME intervention fund to N300 billion, disburses N149.21 billion
The CBN has announced its decision to increase the TCF for households and SMEs from N150 billion to N300 billion.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced its decision to increase the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) for households and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) from N150 billion to N300 billion.
This is as the apex bank has revealed that it had disbursed a total of sum N149.21 billion to SMEs and households across the country under the TCF.
According to a report from Punch, this disclosure was made by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at a virtual seminar organized for finance editors and correspondents in Lagos and Abuja simultaneously.
Emefiele, who was represented by the apex bank’s Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, Edward Lametek, said the CBN had set out to alleviate the plights of households and business owners who have been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and drive economic growth during this period.
What the CBN Governor is saying
Emefiele in his statement said, “We initially created a N150bn Targeted Credit Facility for affected households and small and medium enterprises through the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank. Already, N149.21bn has been disbursed to 316,869 beneficiaries.
“Given the resounding success of this programme and its positive impact on output growth, we have decided to double this fund to about N300bn, in order to accommodate many more beneficiaries and boost consumer expenditure which should positively stimulate the economy.”
Emefiele stated that in line with the growing need to go digital, the application process was done online and required limited paperwork from prospective applicants.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that in April 2020, the CBN introduced the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) as a stimulus package to support households and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that are affected by the coronavirus pandemic
- The TCF was designed to cushion the adverse effects of COVID-19 on households and MSMEs; support households and MSMEs whose economic activities have been significantly disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and stimulate credit to MSMEs to expand their productive capacity through equipment upgrade and research and development.
Financial Literacy
DBN gives first tranche of N1 billion MSMEs fund to LivingTrust Mortgage Bank
DBN has given the first tranche of the N1 billion to the LivingTrust Mortgage Bank to disburse to MSMEs
The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) has given the first tranche of the N1 billion to the LivingTrust Mortgage Bank to disburse to Micro Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (MSMEs).
This was disclosed by the mortgage bank in a statement it issued on Friday.
According to the statement, the first tranche of N1 billion from the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) is meant for on-lending to MSMEs and Small Corporates across the country.
Managing Director, Mr Adekunle Adewole, stated that the development was further to the appointment of LivingTrust as a partner bank for the development of the MSME sector by DBN in November, last year.
He said, “This development places LivingTrust, a subsidiary of Cititrust Holdings Plc, among the few banks considered by DBN as possessing the requisite financial strength and governance structure to manage the MSMEs funds.
“The partnership would further enable the bank to provide funding solutions in nurturing its growing MSME customer base.”
The bank added that the partnership had the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other regulatory authorities
LivingTrust Mortgage Bank was appointed as a participating financial institution by DBN in a letter dated November 16, 2020.
The letter jointly signed by DBN’s Managing Director, Mr. Tony Okpanachi and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Bonaventure Okhaimo, described LivingTrust Mortgage Bank as one of the few banks that scaled the qualification criteria, based on a strong balance sheet, board/management profile and sound corporate governance practices.
LivingTrust Mortgage Bank provides mortgage products which include national housing fund, mortgage loans, commercial mortgages, property acquisition loans and other financial services, and caters to customers in Nigeria and Nigerians in the diaspora.
Coronavirus
CBN/NIRSAL reopens portal for MSMEs, individuals to access up to N25 million
CBN reopened the portal for MSMEs and households affected by COVID-19 to access up to N25 million.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), through NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, has reopened its portal for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and households affected by COVID-19 to access up to N25 million.
This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.
He tweeted, “The CBN, through @NirsalMFB introduces a stimulus package to support households and MSMEs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. An individual can access up to N25million.”
The CBN, through @NirsalMFB introduces a stimulus package to support households and MSMEs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
An individual can access up to N25m.
Registration for fresh applications RE-OPEND!
What you should know
- The Federal Government had announced that the MSME Survival Fund Payroll Support Portal would be exceptionally reopened for 30 states that had been unable to meet their quotas, according to Nairametrics.
- The government, in its announcement, said that the scheme is aimed at supporting vulnerable MSMEs in the payroll obligations of over 500,000 employees.
