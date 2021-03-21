Connect with us
UBA
forex
Alpha
Binance
CBN increases SME intervention fund to N300 billion, disburses N149.21 billion

The CBN has announced its decision to increase the TCF for households and SMEs from N150 billion to N300 billion.

Published

11 hours ago

on

CBN health intervention fund gets new interest rate by March 2012, Nigerian banks' non-performing loans drop significantly by 41% in 2019, External reserves decline by over 8% in 3 months, Nigeria's external reserves increase by $1.36 billion in 13 days

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced its decision to increase the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) for households and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) from N150 billion to N300 billion.

This is as the apex bank has revealed that it had disbursed a total of sum N149.21 billion to SMEs and households across the country under the TCF.

According to a report from Punch, this disclosure was made by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at a virtual seminar organized for finance editors and correspondents in Lagos and Abuja simultaneously.

Emefiele, who was represented by the apex bank’s Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, Edward Lametek, said the CBN had set out to alleviate the plights of households and business owners who have been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and drive economic growth during this period.

READ: CBN raises alarm over fake tweet posts on N50 billion COVID-19 fund

What the CBN Governor is saying

Emefiele in his statement said, “We initially created a N150bn Targeted Credit Facility for affected households and small and medium enterprises through the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank. Already, N149.21bn has been disbursed to 316,869 beneficiaries.

“Given the resounding success of this programme and its positive impact on output growth, we have decided to double this fund to about N300bn, in order to accommodate many more beneficiaries and boost consumer expenditure which should positively stimulate the economy.

Emefiele stated that in line with the growing need to go digital, the application process was done online and required limited paperwork from prospective applicants.

Sigma Pensions

READ: 3 bank directors resign from NESG in protest to CBN immunity letter

What you should know

  • It can be recalled that in April 2020, the CBN introduced the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) as a stimulus package to support households and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that are affected by the coronavirus pandemic
  • The TCF was designed to cushion the adverse effects of COVID-19 on households and MSMEs; support households and MSMEs whose economic activities have been significantly disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and stimulate credit to MSMEs to expand their productive capacity through equipment upgrade and research and development.

Chike Olisah is a graduate of accountancy with over 15 years working experience in the financial service sector. He has worked in research and marketing departments of three top commercial banks. Chike is a senior member of the Nairametrics Editorial Team. You may contact him via his email- [email protected]

