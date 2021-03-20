Columnists
Telecommunications: The silver lining in a recovering economy
More growth is expected in data and voice subscriptions, as smartphone adoption and covid-19 disruptions persist.
Based on the recent telecommunication sector survey released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on active voice and internet subscription for Q4 2020, the total number of active voice subscription declined by 0.32% q/q but rose by 10.78% y/y to 204.6 million.
On the other hand, the total internet subscriber base grew by 1.84% q/q and 22.38% y/y to 154.3 million. Using an estimated population of c.206 million, the mobile penetration and internet adoption rate stands at 99% and 75%, respectively. Furthermore, analysis per state in Q4 2020 showed that Lagos state had the highest number of subscribers in both active voice and internet subscription with 24.88m and 18.94m subscribers, respectively.
In respect of market positioning of players in the industry, MTN maintained its fore front for both active voice and internet subscription in Q4 2020. For voice subscription, MTN retained its top spot with a market share of 39.5% ( vs Q4 2019; 37.2%) trailed by Airtel (27.2% vs Q42019; 27.2%), GLO (26.8% vs Q4 2019; 28.0%), 9MOBILE (6.3% vs Q4 2019; 7.4%) and Others (0.2% vs Q4 2019: 0.2%).
For Internet subscription, MTN also took the lead with a market share of 42.4% (vs Q4 2019; 42.9%), followed by AIRTEL (26.8% vs Q4 2019; 27.4%), GLO (26.0% vs Q4 2019; 22.9%), 9MOBILE (4.6% vs Q4 2019; 6.4%) and Others (0.3% vs Q4 2019; 0.3%).
The growing use of social media, virtual communication tools such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet, etc amid covid-19 disruptions, remote working and the attendant need to stay connected has built strong momentum for internet subscription. This performance was further evidenced by the impressive earnings printed by industry players in the last earning releases.
Among other things is the nation’s favourable demographic evidenced by an increasingly youthful population, rising smartphone penetration, and the continued investments in improving internet infrastructure to accelerate 4G coverage across the country. Also contributing, is the heightened competition among industry players for market share has also forced prices of data bundles lower, making internet usage very attractive to the average user, and perhaps this would eventually make data cheaper like it is in other markets.
The Nigeria’s telecommunication sector continues to leverage the improving smartphone population, increasingly digitalised economy, and the paradigm shift in the work environment, to post enviable results. Looking ahead, we expect more growth in data and voice subscriptions, as smartphone adoption and covid-19 disruptions persist.
However, we leave our card wide-opened considering the downside risk which we envisage might constitute a significant drag to subscribers base should they fail to integrate their National Identification Number (NIN) with their respective Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card before the deadline.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Nigeria’s inflation at a four-year peak
Amid tepid growth, rising inflation and unemployment, the economy sits in a precarious position that requires urgent and strategic efforts.
Yesterday, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its February 2021 Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, showing that headline inflation rose 17.33% y/y and 0.86% m/m on the back of a rise in both food Inflation and core Inflation, up 21.79% y/y and 12.38% y/y respectively in the month of February 2021.
The surge in food inflation on the back of supply chain disruption emanating from the pandemic, FX restrictions, border closure and climate-related shocks has continued to drive the rise in consumer price index alongside increasing utility costs.
The rise in food inflation for the period was on the back of a rise in the prices of food items such as; bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, meat, fruits and vegetables, fish, oil and fats among other food items.
On the other hand, the rise in other items less farm produce (core Inflation) component was on the back of the spike in airfare, medical services, pharmaceutical products, motor cars, dental services, hair dressing, medical services, road transport fare, vehicle spare parts among others.
At the state level, all the states in the federation reported spikes in both headline and food inflation. For headline inflation, the states of Kogi (24.73% y/y), Bauchi (22.92% y/y), Ebonyi (20.45% y/y) recorded the highest increases in price, while Enugu (14.73% y/y), Kwara ( 14.25% y/y) and Cross River (12.97% y/y) saw the most minimal rise in the month of February.
Similarly, food Inflation surged mostly in Kogi (30.47% y/y), Ebonyi (25.73% y/y) and Sokoto (25.68% y/y), while Gombe (19.32% y/y), Bauchi (18.74% y/y) and Akwa Ibom (18.70% y/y) printed the least growth.
In this situation of tepid growth, rising inflation and unemployment, the economy sits in a precarious position that requires urgent and strategic efforts. Going forward, the outlook for inflation is not positive with pressure expected from both the food and core baskets of the CPI.
On the core inflation, we expect pressure from fuel subsidy removal and higher electricity prices. Crude oil prices have been up recently and the attendant impact on the landing cost of Premium Motor Spirit will translate into higher fuel prices unless the government decides on a return to the subsidy regime.
For food inflation, while the decision to reopen the border should be positive, we expect food prices to remain elevated on continued insecurity challenges in food-producing regions.
How to ensure your wealth makes it to the next generation
How does one ensure that wealth is transferred and enjoyed by one’s next generation?
The chances of wealth being transferred successfully to the next generation, especially in the heat of economic pressure and COVID-19 pandemic, without incurring liabilities are more complicated now than ever before.
This is ironic given today’s world offers many accessible tools and estate planning vehicles such as Wills, Trusts, and Foundations. In breaking down this claim in today’s world, owning valuable assets does not guarantee the value of the assets will be preserved when transferred to the next generation. In worse cases where there is intestate succession, i.e. no Will or mechanism in place to pass on wealth, this function is left to the state to decide.
Even if an estate plan is in place, it would also need to provide adequate asset protection and future growth. One also needs to guard against excessive professional fees charged against an Estate that is fraught with complications on death.
I was asked at an ARM Trustees webinar recently that if your claims are indeed valid, how does one ensure that wealth is transferred and enjoyed by one’s next generation? First, we must be willing to leverage estate planning tools like Wills, Guardianship documentation, Trusts and Foundations, and the utilisation of relevant co-ordinated structures for larger and more complex estates.
An Estate Plan, be it local or international, includes having strategies in place to manage: the effect of inheritance tax, ease of wealth transfer and business succession relating to investments, real-estate, your pension fund, and other assets, which could form a significant portion of your wealth.
An estate plan will help individuals and families with both local and international assets, investments, and business operations give careful consideration and properly document their holdings to ensure the assets are protected and passed on to future generations.
This is effective, legally robust, practical and efficient. Estate planning offers you protection without borders, especially considering potential shifts in Residency and Citizenship, which may impact one’s wealth. Effective management and ownership of a business operation can also be safeguarded by setting up a Succession plan.
In conclusion, families who seek to get started on understanding what is required for an estate plan or indeed would like to set one up should consult a Trustee firm with years of experience in this field and one that offers international solutions.
Article was written by Henry Hollingdrake, an Investment Banker and Consultant to ARM Trustees
