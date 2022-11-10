The rapid increase in e-commerce in Nigeria is stimulating a growing demand for delivery services across the country. With the number of Nigerians connecting to the internet increasing daily, the boom in online shopping may just be starting.

According to Statista, the Nigerian e-commerce market is projected to grow by 13.86% (2022-2025), resulting in a market volume of $12.58 billion by 2025. It is, therefore, not surprising that more businesses are springing up to offer delivery services to meet the needs of the growing e-commerce ecosystem.

Currently, there are lots of logistics companies in Nigeria offering delivery services. However, findings by Nairametrics show that many of them are yet to embrace mobile app technology to boost their businesses. For the few that have developed apps, the number of downloads indicates that they are not yet as popular as fintechs.

While the majority of the Nigerian delivery apps on the app stores currently have less than 1,000 downloads, here are the top 4 with the highest number of downloads on the Google Play Store as of this November:

Sendbox (10,000)

Founded in 2017, Sendbox is a logistics startup that offers delivery and fulfilment services to individuals and businesses. Led by Emotu Balogun and Olusegun Afolahan, the startup helps customers who participate in e-commerce using channels like Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp by connecting them with affordable and reliable courier partners in Nigeria for both local and international shipments. The app currently has over 10,000 downloads on Google Play Store.

Kwik (100,000)

Kwik Delivery is a last-mile delivery startup that was launched in 2019 by Romain Poirot-Lellig. The platform connects businesses and individuals with independent riders. According to the company, its kwiksters motorcycle fleet can deliver up to 25Kg in their kwik boxes, making deliveries easier, faster, and cheaper for Nigerian businesses and individuals.

Kwik recently increased its capacity to move large items by large vehicles to its fleet. Kwik app is one of the most-downloaded delivery apps in Nigeria with over 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store.

Gokada Superapp (100,000)

Gokada is an on-demand motorcycle delivery service and food ordering/delivery service available in Lagos. The Gokada Super app consolidates the parcel-sending and food-ordering services into one single app.

Gokada initially launched in 2017 as a bike-hailing startup under Fahim Saleh (late) and Deji Oduntan. However, after the Lagos state government banned motorcycles in early 2020, the startup morphed into an on-demand motorcycle delivery company. The app has been downloaded over 100,000 times on the app store to be among the top apps in the delivery category.

GIGGO (100,000)

GIGGO is the mobile app of the logistics company GIG Logistics. It launched in 2019 to provide users with seamless delivery options. Before GIGGO, GIG logistics offered delivery services to customers via a brick-and-mortar store. GIGGO app provides users with seamless shipment creation from the comfort of their homes and offices, eliminating the need to endlessly wait at pickup locations for their items to be dispatched. Once a request is made, the app locates a delivery partner nearest to the request and allocates the delivery request for pickup.

