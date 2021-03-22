Business
Apapa gridlock: NPA suspends exports cargoes at Lagos ports from March 22, 2021
The NPA has announced the temporary suspension of export receipts at the Lagos Ports Complex and the Tin Can Island Port.
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced the temporary suspension of export receipts at the Lagos Ports Complex and the Tin Can Island Port for a period of 2 weeks with effect from Monday, March 22, 2021.
This is seen as part of efforts by the authority to improve access into and service delivery at the ports.
This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by the NPA and signed by the Assistant General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications Division, Ibrahim Nasiru, on Monday, March 22, 2021.
Nasiru in his statement said this development is to allow for consultations with export cargo stakeholders and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council on the harmonization of procedures required of owners of this category of cargo.
The statement from NPA reads, “As part of efforts to improve access into, and service delivery at the Lagos Ports Complex and the Tin Can Island Port, the Authority hereby announces a 14-day (Two weeks) suspension of export receipts at both ports and all satellite truck parks, with effect from Monday, 22/03/21.
“This development is necessitated by the need for consultations with export cargo stakeholders, and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council(NEPC) on the harmonisation of procedures required of owners of this category of cargo.
“Stakeholders should please note that this suspension does not affect export refrigerated cargo and trucks whose operators have secured call up tickets as of Friday, March 19, 2021.
“All other segments of port users are enjoined to continue carrying on their businesses by using the designated truck parks and booking for access into the ports on the Eto platform.’’
The NPA in its statement also thanked all stakeholders for their support towards the success of the Electronic Truck Call-Up System, Eto, since its introduction 3 weeks ago and sought continued support in the determination to end truck congestion on access roads into the ports and improve service delivery.
What you should know
- The NPA recently introduced the Electronic Truck call-up system, designed for the management of truck movement and access to and from the Lagos ports, as part of measures to resolve the gridlock around the ports.
- During the implementation of the new system, all trucks doing business at the ports will be required to park at the approved truck parks until they are called up into the port through the Eto app.
- The Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, while giving reasons for the authority’s decision to suspend export cargoes at the ports, said that they have a backlog of over 600 trucks that have approached the port coming out of their truck parks and are currently in that location within the port corridors and the Lilypond.
- She also said that many exporters who approach the ports without proper documentation contribute to the gridlock around that axis.
Burger King, American fast-food franchise to open outlets in Nigeria
US fast-food franchise, Burger King has announced interest to open outlets in Nigeria.
Burger King, an American multinational hamburger fast-food chain headquartered in Florida, has announced interest to open outlets in Nigeria.
Antoine Zammarieh, the Franchisee of Burger King in Nigeria who made this development known, revealed that the hamburger maker in a show of interest in the Nigerian market had signed a development agreement for the Nigerian market.
He explained that the development agreement of the chain in Nigeria which was recently signed would give more confidence to the Nigerian market and consumers in general, especially during these hard times.
READ: Why Shoprite is “exiting” Nigeria
He said, “I always believed in Nigeria and in its people. I am confident this venture will go a long way and prove successful for Burger King, Nigeria, and our company.”
“I believe this would be a tremendous step towards giving more confidence into the Nigerian market and consumers in general.”
What to expect
- The first outlet of the Hamburger chain in Nigeria is expected to be launched in Lagos.
- The Florida-based restaurant chain is set to join the likes of Dominos Pizza, Mcdonalds, Krispy Kreme, Chicken Republic (pieXpress) in a stiff competition for market share and dominance in a saturated market, with hundreds of other traditional restaurant chains.
- Burger King is expected to dig deep into its quiver of strategies to ensure an impressive performance and success in its first year of operation, as other players have been having it tough following their respective launches in the Nigerian market.
- The COVID-19 pandemic however has impacted the fast-food industry severely, as the disruption to the industry’s supply chain, especially the on-trade channel which accounts for a significant percentage of restaurant sales triggered declines in their profits in 2020.
READ: The NSE’s only listed fast food company has been struggling
What you should know
- Burger King is a fast-food restaurant chain famed for serving customers with high-quality great-tasting and affordable food.
- The restaurant’s outlets serve more than 11 million guests who visit Burger King restaurants around the world.
- Burger King is the second-largest fast-food hamburger chain in the world, behind McDonald’s who us the world’s largest fast-food restaurant chain and one of the best-known brand names.
BOI secures N300 million loan for creative sector – VP Osinbajo
The Vice President has disclosed that the BOI in collaboration with the NCAC has also secured a N300 million loan package for the creative sector.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo announced that the Bank of Industry(BoI), has secured a N300 Million loan for Nigerian creatives, the loan is also in partnership with the National Council for Arts and Culture.
This was disclosed by Laolu Akande, an aide to the Vice President, in a statement, on Sunday, in Abuja, after the Vice President attended the opening of the Ogidi Studios a Lagos-based world-class creative complex, hosting recording, film production, animation, and writing studios, owned by the Temple Company.
What the Vice President is saying
“Last year, the Federal Government handed over the control of the National Theatre to the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Bankers’ Committee.
” The Bankers’ Committee has committed to an investment of N25 billion, as initial funding for the development of the Nigeria Creative Centre at the National Theatre, Lagos.
“The sector will receive support from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Creative Industry Funds Initiative, an initiative that gives financial support to the technology and creative sector at single-digit interest rates.
“The Bank of Industry, in collaboration with the National Council for Arts and Culture, has also secured a N300 million loan package for the creative sector, the package provides the funds to the sector at single-digit interest rates with a tenor of four to five years,” he added.
Osinbajo said that studios like Ogidi would bring world-class video and sound production capacity to Nigeria, citing that stars from around the world “have a place in Lagos that is as good as any studio they have ever recorded in. World-class script writing, music recording, video making, and editing”
“The entire value chain in music and entertainment can now be local. So, we are at the cusp of a revolution in entertainment production, creative talent and services, and a major economic opening for business in Nigeria,” he added.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last year that Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, launched the Committee for the implementation of COVID-19 palliatives to Nigeria’s creative industry, with the aim of designing a plan to boost productivity in the sector during and after the pandemic.
- In 2019, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) unveiled the steps and modalities to access the funds under the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI), which will enable businesses to access loans up to the tune of N500 million.
