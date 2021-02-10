Business
NPA MD says e-call up system for trucks will end traffic around ports
Port users have been assured that the irresponsible parking of trucks on the port access roads would soon be a thing of the past.
The Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman, has given assurances to port users that the irresponsible parking of trucks on the port access roads would soon be a thing of the past.
This follows the introduction of the Electronic Truck call-up system (e-call up system) designed for the management of truck movement and access to and from the Lagos Ports Complex and the Tin Can Island Ports, Apapa.
According to a statement signed by NPA’s Assistant General Manager Corporate and Strategic Communications, Mr Ibrahim Nasiru, for the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, this assurance was given by Bala-Usman, after leading a stakeholders’ facility assessment audit of the Truck Transit Park (TTP) at Lilypond, Ijora, Lagos, on Tuesday.
What the NPA Managing Director is saying
Bala-Usman said that the tour of the facility was to ascertain the degree of preparedness of the park for the formal take-off of the e-call up system later in the month.
She said, “The truck electronic call-up system which is being powered by a web application called “Eto”, will put an end to the perennial logjam caused by articulated trucks within the port corridor.
“It is critical we put an end to the intractable Apapa traffic to restore sanity to cargo operations at our ports in Lagos.’’
The NPA boss noted that the web application (Eto) would enthrone transparency and orderliness to truck movement as scheduling was done automatically on a first-come, first-served basis.
She was also full of praises for TTP LTD for the renovations carried out at the Lilypond Truck Transit Park facility.
Speaking during the occasion, TTP LTD Management led by Mr Temidayo Adeboye, Chief Operating Officer, assured truck owners and drivers of quality service delivery at the facility.
He later demonstrated the functionality of the Eto app to the delight of the visiting delegation.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that about 3 weeks ago, the NPA announced the launch of Eto, an Electronic Truck call-up system designed for the management of truck movement and access to and from the Lagos ports and solicited the cooperation of stakeholders on its rollout.
- This was designed to complement the drive for a business-friendly and secure environment for port business in Nigeria.
- During the implementation of the new system, all trucks doing business at the ports will be required to park at the approved truck parks until they are called up into the port through the Eto app.
Kano-Maradi rail would serve import and export of goods in W’Africa through Nigerian ports – FG
When completed, the Kano-Maradi rail will serve West African countries as they pass their goods through Nigerian ports, Buhari has said.
President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that the Kano-Maradi rail project when completed, would serve import and export of goods for the Niger Republic and other countries in the sub-region through Nigerian ports.
Buhari disclosed this at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kano-Katsina-Jibiya-Maradi rail line with a branch line from Kano to Dutse on Tuesday.
Buhari said the rail line traverses the major commercial and administrative center of Kano and will pass through other economic hubs of the country including Kazaure, Daura, Katsina, and up to the border town of Jibiya and the Niger Republic city of Maradi.
“This vital infrastructure line will establish an end-to-end logistic supply chain in railway transport services between Northern and Southern regions of the country, reaching Nigerian southern ports of Lagos and Warri,” he stated.
He added that the FG identified rail lines as an important route that would boost the movement of passengers and freight to the hinterland, especially raw materials from both agricultural and mineral resources for industries.
” The project, when completed, would serve import and export of goods for the Niger Republic and other countries in the sub-region through Nigerian ports.
“The country would earn revenue through expansion of trade and commerce, while the people of Niger Republic will benefit from the ease of transportation logistics at an affordable cost in their import and export business,” he said.
Buhari said the FG has also embarked on the completion of the 1,424 Kilometer Lagos–Kano rail line to join the Kano-Maradi rail for the country’s Western axis.
“On the Eastern corridor of the country, the Port Harcourt – Enugu – Makurdi – Maiduguri rail line with branches to Owerri, Imo state and Damaturu, Yobe state have been awarded for reconstruction to include a deep seaport in Bonny Island and a Railway Industrial Park in Port Harcourt,” he added.
Buhari revealed that the FG is concluding financial arrangements for the development of the West-East Coastal rail line from Lagos to Calabar and linking Onitsha, Benin, Warri, Yenegao, Port Harcourt, Aba, and Uyo.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported on September 2020 that the Federal Executive Council approved the disbursement of $1.96 billion, for the railway line from Kano in Nigeria to Maradi in the Niger Republic.
- Nairametrics also reported that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi said that the Kano-Maradi (Niger Republic) railway project will cost the Federal Government the sum of $1.9 billion, with the funds expected to be mostly sourced from Europe
Kano-Maradi rail to take 9,364 passengers at completion in 2023 – Minister
The rail project is expected to reach a substantial completion in 2023.
The Kano-Maradi rail is expected to reach a substantial completion in 2023 when it will be ready to take passenger and freight daily traffic of about 9,364 people and 3,000 metric tons of freight on return trips.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in a statement shared by the Federal Government on Tuesday.
They tweeted, “KanoMaradiRail will reach a substantial completion in year 2023 when it will be ready to handle passenger and freight daily traffic forecast of 9,364 passengers and approximately 3,000 metric tons of freight on return trips between Kano and Maradi.
“There is no doubt that this #KanoMaradiRail route when linked with the ongoing #LagosKanoRail project on completion, will generate higher traffic volumes and revenue.”
The Minister explained that the entire network of the project has 15 railway stations of different categories with major stations of approximately 3,000 peak passenger capacity in cities of Kano & Katsina and stations of standard category in Kazaure, Daura, Jibiya & Dutse.
“… and minor stations in Dambatta, Shargelle and Mashi as well as halt stations in Kunya, Kano airport, Muduru, Dadara and in Niger Republic at Annol Mata and Maradi,” he added.
“#KanoMaradiRail will reach a substantial completion in year 2023 when it will be ready to handle passenger and freight daily traffic forecast of 9,364 passengers and approximately 3,000 metric tons of freight on return trips between Kano and Maradi.” — HM @ChibuikeAmaechi
— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) February 9, 2021
What you should know
- President Muhammadu Buhari had performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kano-Maradi, Kano-Dutse Railway Project earlier on Tuesday.
- This followed the approval of about $2 billion by the Federal Executive Council in September 2020, for the rail line and the subsequent signing of the contract documents for the commencement of the project last month.
- The railway project is expected to connect 3 Nigerian Northern states namely Kano, Katsina and Jigawa and then terminate at Maradi, Niger Republic.
FG to introduce Vehicle Finance Scheme for Nigerians to own new cars
The FG has initiated a plan that would help Nigerians own new cars through the Vehicle Finance Scheme.
The Federal Government has announced plans to launch a Vehicle Finance Scheme that would help Nigerians own new cars.
This is part of the 5-point comprehensive programme of the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) which is aimed at promoting local production of vehicles and their parts.
This disclosure was made by the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr Jelani Aliyu, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.
Aliyu explained that under the scheme, individuals with a sustainable source of income would be able to acquire their choice car by depositing just 10% of the total cost and then the balance would be paid in monthly instalments within a stipulated number of years.
What the Director-General of National Automotive Design and Development Council is saying
Aliyu during the interview said, “The NADDC is working on a Vehicle Finance Scheme that will enable Nigerians to easily own and drive these technologically advanced brand new cars. We have reached an advanced stage of discussion with some commercial banks, and as soon as we receive the necessary approvals, we shall deploy the programme.
“We have a worked out proposal in front of our superiors and once they give us that go ahead, we will start the project because we have the money set aside for it. The targeted beneficiaries will be any Nigerian who can prove that they have a sustainable income, whether you work in the civil service, in the private sector or you are doing your own business.
“It will cover all the vehicles produced in Nigeria that have maintenance infrastructure available locally and we hope that the scheme will commence before the end of the second quarter.
Going further, Aliyu said that the council was working with both local and international companies to set up assembly and production plants in Nigeria, with the agency through its Research and Development (R&D), presently working on a blueprint of 2 brands of vehicles that would be of value to the Nigerian economy.
He noted that although the prices of brand new cars were considered high, they offered more comfort and were far cheaper to maintain.
The NADDC boss said, “We are not the one that will produce these vehicles, but we will work closely with investors and other stakeholders in the sector to ensure that the necessary support is given to them. We are building a comprehensive ecosystem that allows the production of vehicles in Nigeria and thereby creating jobs for our youths.
“If you buy a new car, you are free from trouble for many years, all you do is to change your engine oil. But when you buy a used vehicle you may have saved initially on the cost, but pretty soon you will be at the mechanic workshop always buying replacement parts.
“The money you did not spend upfront you will spend in the long run, with a lot of stress and unnecessary headache just to keep an old car going.
What you should know
- The Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) provides for incentives which are targeted at creating an environment for existing assembly plants to thrive and attracting new investors in the sector.
- The 5-point NAIDP programme covered investment promotion, infrastructural development, improvement of standard and skills as well as market development.
