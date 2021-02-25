Business
Apapa gridlock: NPA MD says e-Call up will eliminate human intervention and extortion
The MD of the NPA has stated that the introduction of the e-call up system will eliminate extortion by enforcement and security officers.
The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, has said that the introduction of the Electronic Call-up system will eliminate human intervention from the process thereby eliminating extortion by enforcement and security officers.
This is as she also revealed that shipping companies make billions of naira from importers forfeiting their deposits for returned containers due to congestion in and around the ports.
This was disclosed by Bala-Usman during an interview on Channels Television.
The NPA boss said that one of the solutions being introduced is to create holding bays outside the ports for empty containers, so that the containers will no longer be returned to the ports, but instead to these holding bays, with shipping companies taking responsibility.
What the NPA Managing Director is saying
Bala-Usman said, ‘’We have reached a point where we are going to have a strong Electronic Call up that will remove human intervention from the process. One of the key aspects of this E-Call up is the fact that we have approved truck parks where all trucks must sit in order to access the port location.
‘’Having identified this truck park through a public process, we have listed eight truck parks that have been so certified by Lagos State Government and Nigerian Ports Authority as approved truck parks that all trucks that have the intention of doing business in the port will sit and they will be called upon using an electronic call-up.’’
Going further she said, ‘’40-50% of trucks causing congestion are actually trying to return empty containers. Shipping companies make billions of naira from importers forfeiting deposits for returned containers, most deposits are forfeited because of congestion, a status quo that pleases shipping companies.
‘’One solution being introduced is to create holding bays outside the ports for empty containers. So consignees no longer need to return the containers to Ports, but instead to holding bays, where Shipping companies will take responsibility.’’
While acknowledging the fact that there will be glitches and teething issues in the deployment of the electronic call-up system, she, however, said we must start and address the issues as they arise.
What you should know
- As part of measures to resolve the gridlock around the ports axis, the NPA had launched an Electronic Truck call-up system, Eto, designed for the management of truck movement and access to and from the Lagos ports.
- This is to also help complement the drive for a business-friendly and secure environment for port business in Nigeria.
- During the implementation of the new system, all trucks doing business at the ports will be required to park at the approved truck parks until they are called up into the port through the Eto app.
- The Lagos State Government through its newly constituted Traffic Management Enforcement Team to resolve Apapa gridlocks and the Nigerian Port Authority Security Team also identified parks as holding bay for trucks around the metropolis.
Business
NAHCO recalls suspended GMD
NAHCO recalled Adetokunbo Fagbemi, its Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.
The Board of Directors of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO Aviance) has recalled Mrs. Adetokunbo Fagbemi, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the aviation handling firm.
The GMD was suspended over Management’s failure to diligently secure the delivery of a purchased equipment from vendor within the contracted period and Management’s inability to provide satisfactory/acceptable reason for the unreasonable long delay.
This was disclosed by the Board via a statement issued and seen by Nairametrics on Thursday.
It stated, “The Board is however pleased to inform the investing public and the Exchange that on, Tuesday, February 24, 2021, a satisfactory evidence of departure and arrival dates of the equipment has been received by the board from the equipment manufacturer.
“Consequently, the Board at its emergency meeting today, February 24, 2021, has recalled the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Adetokunbo A. Fagbemi from the suspension and she has resumed work.”
What you should know
- The GMD was suspended by the Board at a meeting held on 27th of January 2021 in line with the Board’s earlier decision that if a certified bill of lading for the equipment was not received by 2nd February 2021, the GMD/CEO shall proceed on suspension with half pay until receipt of acceptable evidence of equipment shipment from the manufacturer.
- Since Fagbemi commenced her suspension on February 3rd, 2021, Mr. Olumuyiwa A. Olumekun, the Group Executive Director, Corporate Services, has been acting as the GMD/CEO.
Business
FG moves to appoint fund manager for $37 billion infrastructure company
The FG has arranged to engage an asset manager for its newly set up Infrastructure Company of Nigeria Ltd.
The Federal Government has concluded plans to engage an asset manager for its newly set up Infrastructure Company of Nigeria Ltd. (Infra-Co), to raise about N15 trillion ($36.7 billion) for projects and accelerate growth in Africa’s biggest economy.
This is coming barely 2 weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari approved the government’s N1 trillion initial seed capital for the Infrastructure company, which will be set up under a Public-Private Partnership.
According to a report from Bloomberg, a source who wants to remain anonymous said that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and its funding partners, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and state-owned Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, are seeking proposals from companies to independently manage the infrastructure company’s fund-raising plan.
READ: Nigeria’s External Reserves and SWF: Why IMF cannot be ignored
The sought after fund manager will be responsible for coordinating the total equity capital and associated debt raise required by the company with the asset managers seeking the role expected to have been active in infrastructure financing.
The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, had earlier said that the government needs to be innovative in its approach to developing infrastructure in the country and believes that InfraCorp will be a major game-changer in this regard.
Some firms such as PricewaterhouseCoopers, Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey and KPMG have expressed interest in getting the role of transaction advisers on the deal with Ukiri Lijadu and Co. and Kenna Partners appointed legal advisers.
This is as the report says that the firms were either not available to confirm the development or could not make any comment yet.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, had earlier approved the government’s seed capital of N1 trillion for InfraCo, an infrastructure company, which will be wholly focused on critical infrastructure investment in the country, under a Public-Private Partnership.
- The President had said that InfraCo will be raising funds from the CBN, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Pension funds, and local and foreign private sector development financiers.
- This will help boost infrastructure investments to stimulate economic growth after exiting its second recession in 4 years in the fourth quarter and bridge the infrastructural gap in the country, with Nigeria needing at least $3 trillion over 30 years to close its infrastructure deficit.
