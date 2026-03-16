A United Arab Emirates-based investment firm, Elmirate Investment LLC, has committed up to $200 million to develop defence technology, satellite systems and advanced manufacturing capabilities in Nigeria.

The firm, also known as Elmirate Capital, announced the planned investment on Monday after signing a strategic memorandum of understanding with Nigerian firm, Nigus International Investment Limited.

The initiative is expected to support Nigeria’s efforts to boost local defence production, expand technological capabilities and reduce reliance on imported security equipment.

What they are saying

According to the companies, the project will operate within Nigeria’s regulatory framework under the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria and in alignment with the provisions of the DICON Act 2023.

The collaboration will be implemented through a newly created special purpose vehicle, Nigus Tactical Systems Ltd, which will serve as the central platform for investment, technology integration and operational development.

“Our planned commitment of up to $200 million reflects strong confidence in Nigeria’s economic potential, said Managing Director of Elmirate Capital, Pankajj Ghode.

“By connecting our global network of defense, cybersecurity, aerospace and advanced technology partners with local expertise, we aim to support the development of a resilient ecosystem that drives industrial growth and strengthens regional stability,” he added.

Executive Chairman of Nigus International, Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, said the partnership is designed to build an industrial platform capable of supporting Nigeria’s national security and technological development.

He noted that Africa is entering a phase where technological capability will increasingly shape both economic strength and national security.

“Through this partnership we are working to build a platform in Nigeria that supports innovation, advanced manufacturing and meaningful technology transfer,” he said.

More insights

The planned platform will focus on building advanced manufacturing capabilities that can support modern security infrastructure.

Key areas of development include tactical and intelligence surveillance reconnaissance drones, unmanned aerial systems, as well as counter terrorism surveillance and intelligence technologies.

Manufacturing activities are also expected to cover ammunition and munitions production, alongside the development of armoured vehicles and protected mobility systems designed for modern operational environments.

These systems will be supported by integrated intelligence platforms and advanced monitoring technologies aimed at improving border security and defence operations.

Beyond defence manufacturing, the partnership also plans to develop cyber defence infrastructure and digital security platforms.

This includes the establishment of cyber ranges and military cyber defence systems that can support training and resilience against emerging digital threats.

What you should know

The new investment from Elmirate Capital signals growing investor interest in defence technology in Nigeria as the country continues to battle insecurity.

Just last month, an Abuja-based autonomous security startup Terrahaptix Inc., formerly known as Terra Industries, raised $22 million in fresh capital to expand production of its surveillance and protection systems for critical infrastructure across Africa.

Weeks before that, the company had closed $11.8 million round, bringing its total raise this year to $33.8 million.