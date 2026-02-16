Abuja-based autonomous security startup Terrahaptix Inc., formerly known as Terra Industries, has raised an additional $22 million in fresh capital to expand production of its surveillance and protection systems for critical infrastructure across Africa.

The new round was led by US venture firm Lux Capital alongside Resilience17 Capital, an investment vehicle founded by Flutterwave chief executive officer Olugbenga Agboola.

The funding comes just weeks after the company closed an earlier $11.8 million round, signalling strong investor appetite for defence and security technologies built on the continent.

Previous backers, including 8VC and Nova Global, also participated in the latest raise, which the company said was completed in under two weeks.

What they are saying

Terrahaptix Chief Executive Officer, Nathan Nwachukwu, described the round as significantly exceeding expectations, noting that the company initially aimed to raise only a fraction of the total secured.

Terrahaptix plans to deploy the new capital toward expanding its existing manufacturing facility in Abuja, with a target to produce 40,000 drones annually.

The startup also intends to begin construction of a mega factory at an undisclosed location in the coming weeks to support anticipated demand from government and defence clients.

According to Nwachukwu, the company has seen increasing traction in military and public sector contracts, creating urgency to scale production capacity.

“In the next few days, we will begin the rapid construction of a 2nd defense megafactory in Africa and grow our engineering workforce.

“This new capital accelerates our goal to give Africa the technological edge needed for counterterrorism & infrastructure security,” Nwachukwu said.

Flashback

Earlier in January this year, Nairametrics reported that Terra Industries, now known Terrahaptix, had raised $11.75 million to tackle Africa’s growing insecurity challenges using homegrown defense technology.

The round was led by U.S. venture capital firm 8VC, founded by Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale, with participation from Valor Equity Partners, Lux Capital, SV Angel, Leblon Capital, Silent Ventures, Nova Global, and angel investor Micky Malka.

Alex Moore, Defense Partner at 8VC and a Board Director at Palantir, joined Terra Industries’ board last year.

At the time, the startup disclosed that it already secured infrastructure assets valued at approximately $11 billion across Africa, with tens of millions of dollars in signed contracts and a strong pipeline across both public and private sector clients.

What you should know

Founded in 2024 by 22-year-old Nwachukwu and 24-year-old Maxwell Maduka, the company builds long and mid-range drones, autonomous sentry towers, and unmanned ground vehicles designed to secure high-value assets.

Its systems are currently deployed to protect infrastructure estimated at about $11 billion across Africa, including hydropower facilities in Nigeria and mining operations in Ghana.

The technology aims to address persistent security challenges facing energy, mining, and industrial projects, particularly in remote or high-risk locations where traditional surveillance is costly or ineffective.

In a move to scale globally, Terrahaptix recently announced plans to establish manufacturing operations outside the continent for the first time through a joint venture with AIC Steel in Saudi Arabia.

The partnership will see the companies co develop a new factory, positioning Terrahaptix to serve Middle Eastern markets while strengthening its international supply chain.