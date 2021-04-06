Business News
Clubhouse adds payment feature to enable creators to get paid on the app
Users on Clubhouse can now send money to creators on the platform who host conversations for others.
Clubhouse, the invitation-only audio-chat social networking app has introduced “clubhouse payments” the first monetization feature for creators on Clubhouse to send and receive payments.
This means that if you are a user on Clubhouse, you can now send money to creators on the platform who host conversations for others.
Launched in 2020 as an invite-only app, Clubhouse aims to help creators build community, audience, and impact by helping them make money and thrive on the platform.
The company gained popularity during the COVID-19 lockdown and has since grown from a small handful of beta testers into a diverse and growing network of people.
Here’s how to send money to a user on Clubhouse
- Tap on the profile of a creator (who has the feature enabled) and tap “Send Money.”
- Enter the amount you would like to send them. The first time you do this, you’ll be asked to register a credit or debit card.
- 100% of the payment will go to the creator. The person sending the money will also be charged a small card processing fee, which will go directly to Clubhouse’s payment processing partner, Stripe. Clubhouse will take nothing.
More payment features that will allow users to pay creators will be released subsequently.
Why this matters
- This new feature will help clubhouse retain most of its users and also help creators get paid directly on the app.
- The feature will also distinguish Clubhouse from its ever-growing list of competitors like LinkedIn, Facebook, etc.
Corporate Press Releases
Facebook research unveils tips for Nigerian businesses to plan and adapt during Ramadan
Launch of guide enabling brands to discover expert insights and solutions to uncover growth this Ramadan
The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the way people live, connect, shop and discover. This was more evident during Ramadan, a period of introspection and celebration for nearly 2 billion people. During Ramadan, people want to come together, whether virtually or socially distanced, to share the joy with loved ones. Despite inevitable differences to recent years, we will see the emergence of new discovery and shopping behaviours.
To better understand the behaviours of people who observe Ramadan and who shop for this season, Facebook IQ, Facebook’s insights and research division, in partnership with YouGov, a global public opinion and data company, has unveiled findings of a study conducted during Ramadan 2020, with over 17,000 respondents across eleven countries including Nigeria. Approximately 1,500 interviews were completed with samples that were representative of the adult online population across age, gender and region in each market. The research explored a range of areas, including people’s purchasing and media habits, the impact of COVID-19, the role of influencer content and how communities give back.
The research highlights the booming e-commerce industry is significantly driving the digital economy in Nigeria. Here are six tips for Nigerian brands and businesses to effectively adapt and plan this Ramadan:
Discover new ways to support businesses
The theme of giving back is deeply rooted in Ramadan. People are increasingly giving back with time and money – and this extends to local businesses too. 90% agree that brands should find ways of giving back during Ramadan. As people personally contribute to their communities, they increasingly expect the same of businesses. They want brands to express their values, speak authentically and stand up for causes they care about. In fact, the research also shows that 77% of survey respondents in Nigeria became more interested in a brand after learning about their business practices. That is why brands must raise awareness of their support for local businesses and the community during the pandemic in a clear and simple way.
Discover mobile audiences
During Ramadan, people look to technology, especially mobile, to stay up-to-date and connect with family and friends. They also use mobile to shop and stay entertained. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, mobile has become the constant companion driving additional time spent on the small screen. The research shows that 52% of survey respondents in Nigeria spend more time using their mobile during the season. This means that more people are now using mobile across discovery, research and purchase compared to going in store. Knowing this, brands must leverage the rise in mobile entertainment and resources to reach the right audience where they are adapting to how and where they like to discover new things.
Discover partnerships
Creators offer a new source of credibility. Amongst the Ramadan observing and shopping community surveyed in Nigeria, 58% agreed that public figures and celebrities influence their purchasing decisions. They look to public figures for self-improvement content as well as deals, especially when it comes to discovering and purchasing new products and services. Brands must therefore engage with partners and creators to help reach new audiences in an authentic way and should explore collaborating with creators who can inspire, generate deals and announce trends.
Discover new demand
The demand from shoppers to browse and shop safely online is greater than ever as they spend less time shopping in physical stores. According to the research, 67% of survey respondents in Nigeria spent more time shopping online during the Ramadan and Eid season because of COVID-19. On average, shoppers in Nigeria are 3x more likely to feel safer using mobile to shop, compared to in store. This year, brands must understand their audience’s needs and safety concerns when shopping online and on mobile, offering cross-border shoppers a frictionless experience throughout the entire purchase journey, both safely and conveniently.
Discover new opportunities
Ramadan is one of the biggest shopping moments of the year, yet most advertisers switch off spending during this time, based on the misapprehension that most people finish their Ramadan shopping early. People, however, are continually preparing their homes, meals and gifts for loved ones and are looking out for the best deals before and during the season. While 28% of the respondents in Nigeria started planning by March last year, about a month before celebrations started, only 18% had completed their shopping when Ramadan actually started. The research also indicates that the periods just before Ramadan and Eid are the biggest shopping periods. Brands must plan ahead to stay relevant and prepared for these shopping peaks, reminding people of what they love by tapping into their preferences.
Discover bargain hunters
As the impact of COVID-19 is felt locally, shoppers are increasingly price-sensitive and look to Facebook for deals and inspiration. 68% of the respondents in Nigeria look to discover more bargains during Ramadan and Eid. This price sensitivity applies to essentials like food and beverages, as well as to clothing and gift items, making mega sales all the more important during Ramadan. The research also indicates that in Nigeria, 67% of the respondents said they use Facebook platforms for inspiration, research and to discover new shopping ideas.
You can also take a closer look at the FBIQ Ramadan Interactive Report explore, compare and filter the findings to inform your Ramadan planning, understand audience expectations and forge more meaningful connections.
Through Facebook’s partnership with Getty Images, brands and marketers can also access the Yalla Ramadan stock image library to adapt their Ramadan campaigns and find visual inspiration.
Business
NNPC signs deal with Tecnimont SpA to rehabilitate Port Harcourt refinery
A deal for the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) has been signed by the NNPC.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has signed an Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) contract with Tecnimont SpA. The deal is for the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC).
This was disclosed by NNPC via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.
It tweeted, “Signing Ceremony of Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) Contract for the Rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refining Company (#PHRC) between @NNPCgroup and Tecnimont SpA.”
Details soon …
