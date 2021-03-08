Chinese photo-editing app, Meitu buys $40 million worth of Bitcoin & Ethereum

The Share value of a Chinese photo-editing app, popularly known as Meitu Inc surged as much as 14.4% this morning after the Chinese company known for its beauty-focused app said it had bought $40 million worth of Ethereum and Bitcoin.

The Chinese technology firm, late-night yesterday revealed in its most recent filing that it bought $22.1 million worth of Ether and $17.9 million worth of Bitcoin on March 5 in a report credited to Reuters.

Meitu is the latest global firm holding Crypto as a form of its treasury operations. About a month ago, Tesla Inc revealed it had bought $1.5 billion of Bitcoin, which sent the world’s most popular crypto’s price up 20%.

So fast Ethereum has printed gains of about 530% while the flagship Crypto’s yearly returns stand at about 430%.

Meitu said it was buying the popular Cryptos for investment and partly as preparation to enter the blockchain community and that it would support such purchase from its existing cash reserves.

Meitu is evaluating the possibility of integrating blockchain technologies into its businesses based abroad, which could include projects on the Ethereum blockchain network.

Recall some days back, a leading global bank, Citi had suggested the flagship crypto-asset could “become the currency of choice for international trade,” thanks to its “decentralized design, lack of foreign exchange exposure, fast (and potentially cheaper) money movements, secure payment channels, and traceability.”

Crypto experts argue that such strong demand in the Bitcoin market is largely attributed to the fact institutions are coming.

The market liquidity is tightening at the flagship Crypto market, as there are less than 4 million BTCs in circulation available for upcoming investors including the likes of Grayscale, Paypal, Microstrategy, hedge funds, MicroStrategy Inc.’s Michael Saylor purchased more Bitcoin to raise the enterprise-software company’s holdings to more than $4 billion.