Clubhouse launches Android version

Clubhouse, the invitation-only audio-chat social networking app is finally available on android. The android app is still in beta on playstore and it is currently available to people in the U.S. Clubhouse said it will gradually be available in other English-speaking countries and then subsequently, the rest of the world.

Users outside the US can pre-register to have access via the Clubhouse page on Google Playstore and they will be notified when the Android app is available in their area.

The app has gained wide popularity since it launched attracting high-profile investors, entrepreneurs, and celebrities. Last month, the social network raised a series C round valuing it at $4 billion.

Clubhouse started building the Android version this year as it had been the most requested product feature. Competitors like Twitter’s Spaces – a clone of Clubhouse have overtaken the audio-based app as they rolled out Android and iOS versions earlier, attracting more users.

The company noted in a post that the platform had grown faster than expected.

“This had its downsides, as the load stressed our systems—causing widespread server outages and notification failures, and surpassing the limits of our early discovery algorithms. It made us shift our focus to hiring, fixing, and company building, rather than the community meetups and product features that we normally like to focus on.”

The company said that the platform will still remain invite-only even for the android versions so it is still not open to everyone without an invitation.

“As we head into the summer and continue to scale out the backend, we plan to begin opening up even further, welcoming millions more people in from the iOS waitlist, expanding language support, and adding more accessibility features, so that people worldwide can experience Clubhouse in a way that feels native to them.

With Android, we believe that Clubhouse will feel more complete,” their blog post said.