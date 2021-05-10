Tech News
Clubhouse launches Android version
The android app is still in beta on playstore and it is currently available to people in the U.S.
Clubhouse, the invitation-only audio-chat social networking app is finally available on android. The android app is still in beta on playstore and it is currently available to people in the U.S. Clubhouse said it will gradually be available in other English-speaking countries and then subsequently, the rest of the world.
Users outside the US can pre-register to have access via the Clubhouse page on Google Playstore and they will be notified when the Android app is available in their area.
The app has gained wide popularity since it launched attracting high-profile investors, entrepreneurs, and celebrities. Last month, the social network raised a series C round valuing it at $4 billion.
Clubhouse started building the Android version this year as it had been the most requested product feature. Competitors like Twitter’s Spaces – a clone of Clubhouse have overtaken the audio-based app as they rolled out Android and iOS versions earlier, attracting more users.
The company noted in a post that the platform had grown faster than expected.
“This had its downsides, as the load stressed our systems—causing widespread server outages and notification failures, and surpassing the limits of our early discovery algorithms. It made us shift our focus to hiring, fixing, and company building, rather than the community meetups and product features that we normally like to focus on.”
The company said that the platform will still remain invite-only even for the android versions so it is still not open to everyone without an invitation.
“As we head into the summer and continue to scale out the backend, we plan to begin opening up even further, welcoming millions more people in from the iOS waitlist, expanding language support, and adding more accessibility features, so that people worldwide can experience Clubhouse in a way that feels native to them.
With Android, we believe that Clubhouse will feel more complete,” their blog post said.
Spotlight Stories
How Nigerian FinTech industry is attracting funding from local and foreign investors – Report
The Nigerian FinTech industry is maturing at an exponential pace according to a report on the Nigerian fintech landscape.
The Nigerian FinTech industry is nascent compared to FinTech ecosystems globally. However, it is maturing at an exponential pace according to a report on the Nigerian FinTech landscape titled, “Nigeria FinTech Census 2020: Profiling and defining the fintech sector.”
This growth of the sector is reflected in the profile of the firms, the breadth of coverage, the increasing level of global connection and rising levels of profitability.
Nigeria is classified as a developing FinTech economy compared to its more mature global peers such as the UK, Singapore, Australia, Sweden and India. It is estimated that Nigeria’s FinTech revenues will reach $543 million by 2022, driven by increasing smartphone penetration and the unbanked populations.
In 2019, Nigeria officially recognized its first FinTech unicorn, with Interswitch achieving a valuation of $1 billion based on a $200 million investment from VISA. Following shortly in 2020, Stripe, a US-based financial services company, agreed to buy Paystack in a $200 million deal, just five years after Paystack was launched.
From the report, there are six broad FinTech segments supported by an ecosystem of enablers namely:
Payments, Mobile Money and Digital Banking
Payments continue to be a major focus area for investors with demand driven by favourable policies promoting financial inclusion, and growth in infrastructure supporting mobile payments. Nigeria is increasingly becoming a cashless economy largely due to the regulatory drive for financial inclusion promoting growth in digital payments.
Lending
Digital lending remains a thriving FinTech sub-sector driven largely by retail lending. A large number of Fintech’s are leveraging payments data to create unique credit scoring models to enable retail lending. Some examples include Carbon, Fairmoney, Aella Credit and Branch.
Commercial banks are also responding by developing strong digital retail lending propositions to compete with the FinTechs (e.g. GTBank QuickCredit, Access Bank’s QuickBucks and Sterling Bank’s Specta).
Savings, investments and crowdfunding
Savings, investments and crowdfunding are growth opportunity areas for Fintechs, however recent regulations are expected to spur significant industry changes. Fintechs in this space offer an attractive bouquet of products often with better interests and return on investments compared to traditional banks.
Enterprise Services & Infrastructure
FinTechs are also providing solutions and infrastructure to help banks digitize and extend their services. FinTechs in this space are providing critical infrastructure to help banks digitize and extend their services. This includes API providers who connect bank accounts to third-party applications (e.g. Okra, OnePipe, Mono), credit infrastructure providers (Migo, Pngme), and banking enterprise solution providers (e.g. AppZone, FinTrak, Seamfix).
Cryptocurrency
Strong growth in local cryptocurrency adoption has evolved a new crop of Crypto-FinTechs. However, recent CBN circulars on cryptocurrency adversely impact short-term sustainability. Nigeria has witnessed growing cryptocurrency adoption, driven by a predominantly young digital-savvy population, inflationary local currency, stringent foreign exchange policies on both inflows and outflows, and a high demand for remittances among Nigeria’s diaspora.
InsurTech
InsurTech remains a nascent but emerging segment of the Nigerian FinTech industry. Nigeria’s InsurTech segment is a relatively small but growing subsector of the FinTech industry, with less than 15 FinTechs estimated to be playing in this space.
Initial InsurTech solutions focused on improving access to insurance by providing marketplaces for insurance (e.g. Compare Insurance, Autogenius). These platforms provided improved customer experience, and have since extended their offerings towards providing more value-added services to consumers. For instance, Autogenius enables renewal and registration of vehicle documents.
Bottomline
As the Nigerian FinTech industry continues to grow, there is enormous potential for the industry to mature into a compelling force within the African FinTech landscape, as well as become a significant player on the global stage. Two fundamental foundations for continued success will include the level of effective collaboration with major players and the level of government support.
Business News
SpaceX says it’s pursuing necessary licenses to bring Starlink to Nigeria
Broadband penetration of 70% which covers 90% of the population is the FG’s target in its National Broadband Plan (NNBP), 2020-2025.
American private space exploration company founded by Elon Musk, SpaceX says it is working to pursue all necessary licenses needed to bring the Starlink Satellite internet services to Nigeria.
This was disclosed by Mr Ryan Goodnight, SpaceX’s Starlink Market Access Director for Africa in a meeting with NCC’s Executive Vice-Chairman (EVC), Prof. Umar Danbatta on Friday in Abuja.
What SpaceX is saying about Starlink in Nigeria
“SpaceX has been in discussion with NCC virtually over the past several months to begin the process of pursuing all necessary licences to bring Starlink, its satellite-based broadband services, to Nigeria.
Having made substantial progress in the discussion, the commission granted SpaceX’s request for a face-to-face discussion to gain better insights on the prospects,” they said.
The NCC stated that it has listened to SpaceX’s presentation and will review it vis-à-vis its regulatory direction of ensuring an effective and sustainable telecoms ecosystem where a licensee’s operational model does not dampen healthy competition among other licensees.
“As the regulator of a highly dynamic sector in Nigeria, the commission is conscious of the need to ensure that our regulatory actions are anchored on national interest,” they said.
NCC added that broadband penetration of 70% which covers 90% of the population is the FG’s target in its National Broadband Plan (NNBP), 2020-2025. This is also in line with its National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), 2010-2030.
What you should know
Starlink is an internet service launched by SpaceX to improve internet coverage in rural and underserved areas globally. Starlink satellites are over 60 times closer to Earth than traditional satellites, resulting in lower latency and the ability to support services typically not possible with traditional satellite internet.
Nairametrics also reported this month that the Federal Government announced a deal with Microsoft through the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy for the development of high-speed internet infrastructure across the six regions in the country.
