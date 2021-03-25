Cryptocurrency
Brutal losses hit crypto market amid fear of regulation
The global crypto market plunged by 2.20% with a market value currently pegged at $1.64 trillion.
The fast-evolving crypto market is presently facing a significant amount of selling pressure amid reports coming from Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager, due to the impact regulations could have on cryptos.
The crypto market has shed much of its stellar gains earlier recorded as significant selling pressure from crypto investors pushed the value of cryptos lower across the market spectrum amid profit-taking.
For the day, about 256,032 crypto traders were liquidated. The largest single liquidation order happened on Binance-DOT value of $35.59 million.
In the report, Amundi’s deputy CIO, Vincent Mortier and head of global views, Didier Borowski said that G7 regulators were “determined” to regulate cryptocurrencies. Such regulation will likely “initially lead to an adjustment of their price, possibly brutal.”
Consequently, credible reports also reveal that the Bank of Boston and Massachusetts Institute of Technology are jointly working on delivering a Central Bank Digital Currency prototype before the end of July.
Such digital assets could fundamentally change US citizens’ use of capital, leading some financial brands to lobby the Fed and Congress to pause its creation.
“Everyone is afraid that you could disrupt all the incumbent players with a whole new form of payment,” said Michael Del Grosso an analyst for Compass Point Research & Trading LLC.
That being said, the report stated that once the regulatory environment is sorted out and the main risks addressed, the crypto market might bounce stronger.
“Only once the regulatory environment has stabilized, and the relationship with CB [central bank] digital currencies has been clarified, will asset managers be able to recommend digital assets as safe investment vehicles.
“At the end of the day, investments in CCs [cryptocurrencies] may be promising, but they are still speculative in nature,” they concluded.
Cryptocurrency
Skrill partners with Coinbase in offering new Crypto solutions
Skrill digital wallet will help facilitate such services at the world’s biggest cryptocurrency market.
Paysafe’s Skrill partners up with Coinbase to launch a new white-label solution, enabling customers across certain areas in the world’s largest economy to efficiently trade multiple cryptocurrencies.
Such collaboration bolsters Skrill British based payment platform presence as customers benefit from faster transactions And Lower Fees
Skrill digital wallet will help facilitate such services at the world’s biggest cryptocurrency market.
The company’s Skrill digital wallet solution will be teaming up with Coinbase, a popular exchange platform provider.
This first phase of Skrill’s expansion into the US cryptocurrency market strengthens American access to digital wallet availability, with support for other states expected soon.
The fast-growing rate of crypto adoption in the United States provides a new avenue for Paysafe to add to its global consumer base. Residents of Alaska, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, and Wyoming will now be able to take advantage of the Skrill crypto wallet, which commenced in 2018 and already serves users in over 30 countries.
In his announcement, Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Skrill, mentioned: “We’re delighted to better serve our customers’ needs by launching our Skrill crypto offering in the country in partnership with Coinbase. Powered by Coinbase’s sophisticated platform, our crypto offering is just Skrill’s latest US move to provide consumers with a best-in-class digital wallet.”
With this new white-label solution, Skrill’s US customers can use the digital wallet to instantly buy and sell cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin.
Head of Institutional Trading at Coinbase, Brett Tejpaul, commented: “As we focus on building the .crypto-economy, we look to partner with leaders like Skrill who can white-label our turnkey solution to provide and support digital assets to their clients.”
Cryptocurrency
U.S government set to auction Bitcoins within a few days
The upcoming auction would occur in ten lots and will begin from March 29 to March 31
Few weeks after successfully selling 0.7501 Bitcoin, the U.S government via the General Services Administration (GSA) is set to sell 6.79 Bitcoin worth about $353,000 at current market prices.
The upcoming auction would occur in ten lots and will begin from March 29 to March 31.
The agency’s first-ever crypto auction closed on March 17, with 0.7501 Bitcoin being sold at an almost $9,000 premium. The auction featured 31 bidders and attracted over 200 entries.
The report advised interested bidders in applying as soon as possible;
This auction marks the second time cryptocurrency was sold by the U.S. government using GSA Auctions. A .7501 fractional share of a bitcoin sold recently for $53,104 after receiving 204 bids from 31 bidders.
“Our first steps wading into the cryptocurrency market quickly became one of our hottest auctions of 2021, but it was really just a test run for our latest bitcoin auction,” said Thomas Meiron, Regional Commissioner for GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service. “With 10 lots up for bid, we expect this auction will generate even more excitement among cryptocurrency investors.”
It’s important to note that the U.S Federal government, currently has about 70,124 bitcoin worth $3.7 billion, as its crypto holdings are held in various departments of the United States Government primarily acquired through asset forfeitures in legal cases.
Thousands of BTCs worth $1 billion were seized many months ago by the United States law enforcement agencies in what the Justice Department disclosed was the largest seizure of cryptocurrency in the history of the agency.
The U.S. enforcement agencies were able to make such a seizure through a unit within the Internal Revenue Service that specializes in tracking virtual currency transactions prevalent when using cryptos.
The Internal Revenue Service agents were able to identify 54 new bitcoin transactions executed on the shady platform.
