U.S Government to unveil Crypto nemesis before end of July
Leading financial brands and payments processors are anxiously watching the Fed's push in creating an electronic alternative to cash.
Credible reports reveal the Bank of Boston and Massachusetts Institute of Technology are jointly working on delivering a Central Bank Digital Currency prototypes before the end of July.
Such digital assets could fundamentally change US citizens’ use of capital, leading some financial brands to lobby the Fed and Congress to pause its creation.
Leading financial brands and payments processors are anxiously watching the Fed’s push in creating an electronic alternative to cash Americans carry in their wallets or what some people call the Fedcoin.
“Everyone is afraid that you could disrupt all the incumbent players with a whole new form of payment,” Michael Del Grosso an analyst for Compass Point Research & Trading LLC said in a note to Bloomberg.
James Cunha who heads the CBDC project revealed that the Boston Fed and MIT hope to unveil some of their work in Q3 2021 including at least two prototype software platforms that could move, store and settle transactions made with digital dollars.
“Rushing anything of this potential magnitude could introduce unintended consequences that threaten the stability of the banking system without contributing meaningfully to economic inclusion,” said Steve Kenneally, senior vice president of payments at the American Bankers Association.
Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, the new Cryptos would be issued by central banks as an alternative to paper bills. Cash wouldn’t go away, but might likely plunge to record levels.
The world’s largest economy got an extra push in February when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said such a project could help its citizens who don’t have access to the banking system.
Jerome Powell, the U.S Fed Chief however revealed why stablecoins were an improvement over traditional crypto. He said stablecoin tokens are much better than other cryptos because they are tied to specific fiat currencies.
“To an extent, a stable coin is backed by sovereign currencies of leading nations, that is certainly an improvement over crypto assets, I would say,” Powell revealed. “But nonetheless, where does the credibility come from? It comes from that sovereign currency that is the backstop.”
The U.S Fed is taking note of the rising usage of stablecoins as powerful economies such as China, seem to trust the world’s fastest-growing stablecoin (Tether) a lot more in recent times, preferring to use it to meet most money transfer needs.
Approximately $50 billion cryptos had left China in 2019, showing a surge in how investors are dodging rules that limit how much capital they’re allowed to transfer from China.
“Stablecoins like Tether are particularly useful for capital flight, as their USD-pegged value means users selling off large amounts in exchange for their fiat currency of choice can rest assured that it’s unlikely to lose its value as they seek a buyer,” Chainalysis said in the report.
You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin
Elon Musk has just announced the possibility of buying a Tesla with Bitcoin.
Elon Musk, the second world’s richest man, just announced via Twitter that you can buy a Tesla with Bitcoin.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2021
The billionaire also revealed that such Bitcoin capability will be available outside the US later this year.
In his words, he said “Tesla is using only internal & open source software & operates Bitcoin nodes directly. Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency.”
Tesla is using only internal & open source software & operates Bitcoin nodes directly.
Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2021
This comes as no shock to many on the account that a few months back the founder of Tesla, Elon Musk made inquiries about converting “large transactions” of Tesla’s balance sheet into Bitcoin from Michael Saylor, a prominent supporter of the digital currency.
The world’s most valuable carmaker in its most recent term and conditions revealed Bitcoin was the only Crypto accepted by Tesla for such payment
“You may not make purchases with us using any other digital asset, including Bitcoin fork products, such as Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV. Our Bitcoin digital wallet is not configured to detect or receive digital assets other than Bitcoin,” states the terms.
Tesla had earlier disclosed it has made $1.5 billion worth of investments in Bitcoin.
“Thereafter, we invested an aggregate of $1.50 billion in bitcoin under this policy and may acquire and hold digital assets from time to time or long-term. Moreover, we expect to begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future, subject to applicable laws and initially on a limited basis, which we may or may not liquidate upon receipt.”
The fast-rising American electric car manufacturer further disclosed that it made the bet on Bitcoin after updating its investment policy last month to allow Tesla to invest in digital assets as well as gold bullion and gold exchange-traded funds.
Can anything stop the success of Bitcoin in 2021?
Bitcoin remains a viable place to invest your money and this doesn’t show any signs of changing any time soon.
Previously, no one has been able to predict the future for Bitcoin; indeed not many investors would have guessed that it would reach the heights it has. 2020 saw Bitcoin reach some record-breaking numbers, smashing the previous records it held for 2017. 2021 has seen an increasing rise in the value of Cryptocurrency, but does that mean it is set to continue? Let’s look at the past of Bitcoin & what the future might hold.
What Are The Experts Saying?
With any investment opportunities, you’ll get mixed results when you speak to people in the know. With something as forward-thinking and versatile as Bitcoin, people have even stronger views on how it will do in the future. If you speak to people in the investment industry, some of them will tell you it is a complete no go and others will tell you that you’re missing out by not investing every single spare penny you have. So, who’s right?
Well, truth be told, cryptocurrency isn’t an exact science so no one can say for sure. However, if you look at the facts the popularity of Bitcoin is certainly on the increase. For starters, the media have had heavy coverage of the virtual currency and how much it has risen in the past – and no one wants to miss out! With people wanting a piece of the pie, the chances are people who have maybe only dabbled in little investments previously will be considering Bitcoin as their next opportunity.
The fact that brands such as Starbucks, lots of internet cafes and plenty of online retailers are adopting Bitcoin as a legitimate way to pay for their services will certainly help the popularity of Bitcoin – you can even place a crypto sportsbet if you want! The accessibility of Bitcoin, in terms of both investing and spending, has improved massively and this is something that will certainly encourage people to pay attention to Bitcoin.
Will It Be As Successful in 2021?
The world changed in 2020 and we’re all still working out what that means for many industries. However, this change has plenty of people considering their place in life and new investment opportunities. The chances are that Bitcoin will continue to be as successful as it has been in previous years – if not more so! It would only take a massive international retailer such as eBay or Amazon to accept it as a way of paying for goods and the value of Bitcoin would shoot up massively!
What Could Stop It Being Successful?
At the moment, Bitcoin is allowed to take place & to be traded. If any Government was to stop this it would undoubtedly affect its value. The chances of this happening are slim and certainly not within the next 12 months.
With Bitcoin being a great place to store your money without any real way to trace it, it remains a viable place to invest your money and this doesn’t show any signs of changing any time soon.
