$119 billion valued investment bank, Goldman Sachs starts Bitcoin trading
Goldman Sachs Group Inc has begun a crypto trading desk that would be handling bitcoin futures and non-deliverable forwards on behalf of its customers.
In a report credited to Reuters, it was revealed that the elite investment team will be positioned under the U.S. bank’s Global Markets division.
The desk is part of the investment bank’s fast-growing crypto-assets sector, which also includes projects involving central bank digital currencies and blockchain technology.
Goldman Sachs is also exploring the creation of a bitcoin exchange-traded fund and has issued a request for information to explore such a crypto service.
What you should know: The $119 billion valued investment bank is one of the world’s most elite investment bank, headquartered in New York and known to offer a broad range of financial services across investment trading, banking, securities, and lately consumer banking to a large and diversified client base.
This comes as no surprise, as highly respected business leader, Michael Saylor had earlier revealed that top representatives from about 7,000 companies attended MicroStrategy’s recent Bitcoin seminar, which the leading business intelligence company organized to aid companies interested in buying Bitcoin as a treasury asset.
“We had people from SpaceX there. We had people [from] some of Elon Musk’s companies. We had people from Marathon there.
“The ones you would expect were there, but of course, there’s an avalanche of private companies, and there were a decent number of public companies and treasurers and CFOs that were lurking.
“Some don’t want to have their names mentioned, as you can imagine, because it’s a sensitive topic,” Saylor said.
However, a significant number of traditional finance experts are not buying into the flagship crypto’s bullish run, as they see little value in the digital currency on the account that they believe Bitcoin, and other leading cryptos are just part of a larger speculative bubble.
At press time, Bitcoin traded at $49,026.27 with a daily trading volume of $54.6 Billion. Bitcoin is up 5.52% for the day.
Bitcoins dash up strongly amid high buying spree
Bitcoin traded at $48,715.70 with a daily trading volume of $54.8 billion. Bitcoin is up 6.05% for the day.
The price of bitcoin and saw strong gains amid high buying pressures particularly from wealthy investors, as the entire market capitalization surged by 5.62% at the time this report was written.
This is coming on macros suggesting the daily Bitcoin Spent Output Profit Ratio has seen a full reset and turned negative for the first time in five months – investors were on average moving BTC at a slight loss, indicating profit-taking has abated.
In an exclusive interview with Nairametrics, Louis Schoeman, a Snr. Forex analyst at Forexsuggest.com, a Luxembourg-based currency analytic firm explained the rationality behind Bitcoin’s recent surge.
“A bitcoin market correction has definitely been made in the last 7 days. According to our analysis, the reason for the price rise again is that hedge funds are starting to invest more aggressively in bitcoin,” Schoeman said.
In addition a leading global bank, Citi had recently suggested the flagship crypto-asset could “become the currency of choice for international trade,” thanks to its “decentralized design, lack of foreign exchange exposure, fast (and potentially cheaper) money movements, secure payment channels, and traceability.”
Crypto experts also argue that such strong demand in the Bitcoin market is largely attributed to the fact institutions are coming.
The market liquidity is tightening at the flagship Crypto market, as there are less than 4 million BTCs in circulation available for upcoming investors including the likes of Grayscale, Paypal, Microstrategy, hedge funds, MicroStrategy Inc.’s Michael Saylor purchased more Bitcoin to raise the enterprise-software company’s holdings to more than $4 billion.
Recent reports reveal that MicroStrategy Inc. recently bought more Bitcoin to raise the enterprise-software firm’s holdings to more than $4.3 billion.
It’s critical to note that just 21 million Bitcoins are ever going to be produced in total, and presently, there is about 18.9 million Bitcoin in circulation.
This shows a differential of about 2.1 million Bitcoin that are left to be produced, not forgetting about 4.5 million Bitcoins that have already been lost forever.
This also means that liquidity is drying up, with a growing demand for Bitcoin increasing, the price would most likely stay north.
No retreat no surrender, Ethereum explodes
Ethereum was trading at $1,532.05 on the FTX exchange with a 24 daily trading volume of $26.6 Billion.
Ethereum has been on a record buying spree amid its most recent price correction as institutional investors buy more at its dips.
At the time of drafting this report, Ethereum was trading at $1,532.05 on the FTX exchange with a 24 daily trading volume of $26.6 Billion. Ethereum is up 11.54% for the day.
Ether is the crypto asset that powers the Ethereum network. Crypto developers build apps on the Ethereum network, as it offers a unique type of decentralized software platform, which is different from the flagship crypto, which is designed to just be a currency or store of value.
READ: Binance Coin moves faster than Tesla, gains 114% in a week
Prakash Chand, Managing Director at FD7 Ventures also revealed also believes Ethereum would do far better than Bitcoin in the coming years;
“I’ve been lucky enough to spend lots of time with the brightest minds in crypto and I’m willing to bet that each of Ethereum, Cardano, and Polkadot will be more valuable than Bitcoin within the next few years,” he said.
That being said there has never been so much sustained activity of addresses interacting with Ethereum.
The 3-month average of aa’s has broken over its previous all-time high and it doesn’t look like it wants to go back!
READ: Bitcoin’s transaction fees Jump by 344%
There has never been so much sustained activity of addresses interacting with Ethereum.
The 3-month average of aa's has broken over its previous ATH and it doesn't look like it wants to go back! pic.twitter.com/Zmapg4Ah3l
— Elias Simos (@eliasimos) February 17, 2021
READ: Investor moves $1 billion for $7 fee on Ethereum Blockchain
In addition, Ethereum (ETH) miners seem to have an edge now over their arch-rivals, as they have surpassed Bitcoin (BTC) miners on transaction fees charged for some months now.
Crypto market data aggregator, Messari revealed key metrics showing that it is the longest period for which Ethereum’s transaction fee revenue has surpassed BTC in the crypto asset’s history.
This prevailing macro is positive for Ether miners whose turnovers have been increased by higher fees and more transactions. In fact, Ethereum’s network hash rate has been growing consistently, having reached a near two-year high.
