Cryptocurrency
Dubai-based hedge fund plans to sell $750 million worth of Bitcoin for Cardano and Polkadot
FD7 Ventures has revealed plans to sell about $750 million worth of their Bitcoin holdings over the next month.
A Dubai-based, global crypto investment fund, FD7 Ventures with about a billion-dollar under management recently reveals a plan of selling about $750 million worth of their Bitcoin holdings over the next month to increase the company’s positions in Polkadot and Cardano.
Such a move will effectively sell-off a majority of the investment fund’s flagship crypto assets in buying rising cryptos like Cardano and Polkadot. According to the hedge fund, the increase in these altcoin holdings will better cater to the needs of its investors who are looking to diversify their portfolios in the growing crypto market.
- Polkadot’s native DOT token serves two clear purposes: providing network governance and operations, and creating parallel chains by bonding. Its founders are Dr. Gavin Wood, Peter Czaban, and Robert Habermeier.
- The fast-rising crypto asset is an open-source multichain protocol that enables the cross-chain transfer of any data or asset types, cryptocurrencies, thereby expanding blockchains interoperable with each other.
- Cardano (ADA) has been tipped to outperform, on the bias that it had its smart contract launch last month, which will lead to a significant amount of applications built on Cardano in 2021.
- This means that more developers will see it as an attractive medium for building their desired apps.
Also, Prakash Chand, Managing Director at FD7 Ventures revealed why such crypto assets based on their fundamentals showed more future.
“Aside from the fact that Bitcoin was first to market and society has given it meaning as a store of value, I think Bitcoin is actually pretty useless,” Chand said.
Chand says the firm intends to sell $750 million in Bitcoin in order to increase its exposure to Cardano (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT), which he believes are the foundation of the new internet and Web 3.0.
The fund manager also believes Ethereum could outperform Bitcoin in the coming years;
“I’ve been lucky enough to spend lots of time with the brightest minds in crypto and I’m willing to bet that each of Ethereum, Cardano, and Polkadot will be more valuable than Bitcoin within the next few years,” he said.
The hedge fund has already started the process of converting their Bitcoin (BTC) to such Cryptos and expects to finish the conversion transactions by mid-to-end of March.
A billion XRP worth $415 million released
XRP recently unlocked 1 billion XRP worth about $415 million from an escrow account.
The seventh most valuable crypto asset by market capitalization, XRP recently unlocked 1 billion XRP worth about $415 million, from an escrow account.
Whale Alert, an advanced crypto tracker, monitored these large crypto movements, which occurred in two different 500 million XRP transactions in real-time some hours ago.
500,000,000 XRP (206,722,279 USD) unlocked from escrow at Ripple Escrow wallet
READ: Ripple lets go 1,000,000,000 XRP valued at $240 million
🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 500,000,000 #XRP (206,722,279 USD) unlocked from escrow at Ripple Escrow wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) March 1, 2021
500,000,000 XRP (208,296,110 USD) unlocked from escrow at Ripple Escrow wallet
🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 500,000,000 #XRP (208,296,110 USD) unlocked from escrow at Ripple Escrow wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) March 1, 2021
At the time of writing this report, XRP traded at $0.419061 a daily trading volume of $4,092,935,822 USD. XRP is down 1.89% for the day.
Ripple had earlier set up a strategy where it released 1 billion XRP monthly for sale, for the purpose of funding its company operations, and to invest in start-ups of interest, with the rest kept back in the escrow accounts.
READ: Litecoin displaces XRP as 4th most valuable crypto
What this means; In simple terms, the implication of this is more liquidity in the Ripple network, as more investors will now have access to those XRP.
What you should know; Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency. It is an open-source platform that was created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
- Ripple has gained the attention of major global banks such as Bank of America, Santander, Standard Chartered, and Barclays for international transactions worldwide.
- It is following hard on the heels of its arch-rival and traditional banking payment system, SWIFT, with its fast-rising payment network, better known as Ripplenet.
Why Ethereum transaction fees are often expensive
According to Ycharts’ report, the average Ethereum gas price as of 27th of February, 2021 stands at 158.44 Gwei.
The cost of moving Crypto on the Ethereum network is on its record high as some transactions on the Ethereum network require as high as over $100 gas fee to go through.
According to Ycharts’ report, the average Ethereum gas price as of 27th of February, 2021 stands at 158.44 Gwei.
It is very much difficult to overemphasize how the recent spike in Ethereum gas price has adversely affected ERC-20 projects in terms of running microtransaction payments on the Ethereum network
Currently, some transactions on the Ethereum network cost as much as $100 and this remains a big concern for traders as they spend a lot in gas fees.
Gas fees are the fees required for transactions to be executed and validated by miners. The gas fee is an essential part of the Ethereum network and is dynamic as it fluctuates depending on network demand.
Adebayo Juwon, African Lead at FTX, a leading crypto exchange in an exclusive interview with Nairametrics gave key reasons why such costs are usually high;
“Sometimes, a transaction can experience a delay or total rejection if it does not meet the miners’ threshold. This threshold is dependent on two factors-network usages and congestion. Congested networks benefit miners more as they can charge excessive-high gas fees.
“Paying as high as a $60 fee on a single Uniswap transaction or a $10 to $40 fee just to withdraw an asset from a cryptocurrency exchange nullifies one of the important goals of blockchain technology which is ensuring minimal transaction fees traditional financial systems,” Juwon said.
That is wholly responsible for why Ethereum miners are most certainly smiling to the bank now. This reaction is triggered by transaction costs on the Ethereum network recently reaching a new hourly record.
Data retrieved from Glassnode, a crypto analytics firm, revealed that ETH miners on the network earned a staggering $3.5 million in just one hour.
#Ethereum miners earned $3.5M (!) in a single hour – the highest hourly revenue to date.
Chart 👉 https://t.co/MYE72aEpgU pic.twitter.com/HHdWnMaEtK
— glassnode (@glassnode) February 5, 2021
Adebayo, however, revealed some Crypto exchanges like FTX offer zero withdrawal fees to their users irrespective of the network an asset to be withdrawn belongs to.
What you must know: Ethereum Mining is a computationally in-depth work that requires a lot of computing time. An Ethereum miner gets rewarded for providing solutions to complex mathematical problems via blockchain technology.
At the moment, low capital traders may have no other option than to abandon blockchain transactions for the big guys because, in most cases, the little profit made may not be able to cover blockchain fees, especially during the withdrawal of crypto assets as all cryptocurrency exchanges charge standard Ethereum gas fee on all withdrawals.
The incessant hikes in Ethereum gas prices are turning the cryptocurrency ecosystem into an adventure exclusively for the Whales but fortunately, a thing like a Zero withdrawal fee ensures everyone has equal opportunity to be part of this ecosystem.
osamudiamen
March 1, 2021 at 7:18 am
This shows we should be expecting an increase in value of polkadot and cardano.