FEC approves N82 billion for infrastructure projects in the FCT
The FEC has approved the sum of N82 billion for the completion and rehabilitation of infrastructure projects in the FCT.
The Federal Economic Council has approved the sum of N82 billion for the completion and rehabilitation of infrastructure projects in the Federal Capital Territory. The projects range from the Federal Secretariat to the expansion of the outer Southern Expressway and many others.
This was disclosed by the Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello in a statement after the FEC meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday.
What the FCT Minister is saying
The Minister disclosed that a total of six memos were presented to the FEC which were all related to infrastructure and infrastructure-related projects. He revealed that the sum of N8.1 billion was approved for Federal Secretariat rehabilitation.
“The first one is for the revision of the contracts for the rehabilitation and expansion of the outer Southern Expressway to Ring Road I in the Federal Capital City.
“That contract was approved at a varied contract amount of N15,125,122,967. It is expected that this contract would be completed within 24 months.
“The second project which was also approved is for the revised estimated cost of the contract for the construction of a 15-kilometre left-hand service carriageway of the outer surface of the outer Southern Expressway stage II.
“The augmentation of this particular project is in the sum of N11,476,476,424,350,” Bello said.
“The third memo is for the rehabilitation of phase I of the Federal Secretariat, which involves electro-mechanical systems, water system as well as other general rehabilitation.
“This is a secretariat that was inaugurated in 1993, quite a long time ago so we are doing massive rehabilitation of that at a total sum of N8, 110, 665, 676.76 and the completion period is 24 months,” he added.
NEPC launches N5 billion trade palliative for exporters
NEPC has announced the launch of a N5 billion export trade palliative for exporters in Nigeria.
The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has announced the launch of a N5 billion export trade palliative for exporters in Nigeria known as the Export Development Fund (EDF).
This was disclosed by Mr Peter Njoku, the Assistant Director, Export Development and Incentives Department of the council, on Wednesday in Enugu, where he said that the EDF was launched over 30 years ago and recently reactivated by the FG.
“The reactivated EDF is part of the export development facilities of the federal government aimed at increasing export in Nigeria,” he said.
He urged SMEs and Exporters from the Southeast to take part in government palliative schemes for businesses, citing that only a small number of Southeast exporters benefitted from a recent Export Development Grant.
“From the records, it is obvious that people from the southeast do not usually come out to be part of this type of thing.
“Almost every intending exporter is qualified to access the fund. The requirements are not stringent to potential exporters,” he added.
What you should know
- The Federal Government recently disclosed that the Bank of Industry (BoI), under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, has secured a $1 billion syndicated loan to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.
- The FG also added that Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), had launched the Export Expansion Facility (EEF) under the NESP, to support the resilience of new and existing MSMEs to respond to Covid-19 pandemic shocks.
Rainfall: Nigeria closer to peak rainy season with expected floods – NHSA
NHSA has warned that Nigeria is inching closer to a peak rainy season and flooding incidents.
The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NHSA) has warned that Nigeria is inching closer to a peak rainy season and urged states, local governments to embark on precautionary measures to prevent cases of flooding.
This was disclosed by the NHSA Director-General, Mr Clement Nze, in a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja. He urged that strict town planning codes be enforced, calling for constructions of flood walls, buffer dams, dykes and other infrastructure that can hold water and prevent flooding.
What the NHSA is saying
“Federal, states and local governments should clear drainage systems and canals, and embark on projects that will improve hydraulic conveyance of surface run-offs during peak flows… carry out river training activities and maintenance of drainage areas through removal of silt and sediment deposits in rivers, to increase storage capacities,” Nze said.
The NHSA boss revealed that Nigeria is stepping into the 2021/2022 hydrological year in the River Niger Basin, which includes a total of 9 countries, citing the yearly occurrence of flooding in the country since 2012.
“It then means that Nigeria is gradually inching closer to its peak rainy season with subsequent flood incidents,” he said.
“Nigeria’s geographical location downstream, of all the countries in the Basin, puts it at the receiving end of disastrous floods and pollutions from all the countries upstream,” Nze added.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY Results: Stanbic IBTC posts N83.2 billion profit after tax, as earnings per share prints N7.29.
- Secure Electronic Technology Plc reports a loss of N31.85 million in FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: Lafarge Africa Plc posts a profit of N30.8 billion.
- Dangote Cement Plc posts N276.07 billion profit in FY 2020.
- Linkage Assurance Plc forecasts a profit after tax of N446.84 million in Q2 2021.