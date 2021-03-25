FEC approves N82 billion for infrastructure projects in the FCT

The Federal Economic Council has approved the sum of N82 billion for the completion and rehabilitation of infrastructure projects in the Federal Capital Territory. The projects range from the Federal Secretariat to the expansion of the outer Southern Expressway and many others.

This was disclosed by the Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello in a statement after the FEC meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday.

What the FCT Minister is saying

The Minister disclosed that a total of six memos were presented to the FEC which were all related to infrastructure and infrastructure-related projects. He revealed that the sum of N8.1 billion was approved for Federal Secretariat rehabilitation.

“The first one is for the revision of the contracts for the rehabilitation and expansion of the outer Southern Expressway to Ring Road I in the Federal Capital City.

“That contract was approved at a varied contract amount of N15,125,122,967. It is expected that this contract would be completed within 24 months.

“The second project which was also approved is for the revised estimated cost of the contract for the construction of a 15-kilometre left-hand service carriageway of the outer surface of the outer Southern Expressway stage II.

“The augmentation of this particular project is in the sum of N11,476,476,424,350,” Bello said.

“The third memo is for the rehabilitation of phase I of the Federal Secretariat, which involves electro-mechanical systems, water system as well as other general rehabilitation.

“This is a secretariat that was inaugurated in 1993, quite a long time ago so we are doing massive rehabilitation of that at a total sum of N8, 110, 665, 676.76 and the completion period is 24 months,” he added.

