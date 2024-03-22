Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has approved the disbursement of N280.3 million in scholarships for 13,946 underprivileged students across all educational levels in the FCT.

This announcement was made by Dr. Danlami Hayyo, Mandate Secretary of the Education Secretariat for the FCT Administration, in Gwagwalada on Thursday, at the event marking the rapid rehabilitation of 19 public schools across the Federal Capital Territory.

The ceremony was held at the School of the Gifted in the Gwagwalada Area Council, within the Federal Capital Territory.

According to Hayyo, the financial allocation was set aside for indigent students, both new enrollees and current beneficiaries, at various educational levels and in different schools.

He stated this was to guarantee that “no child is left behind.”

He added that besides scholarships and public schools’ rehabilitation, the minister had equally resuscitated the school sports festival, abandoned 25 years back.

“This is a testament to the minister’s dedication to providing an environment that is conducive to learning; one that nurtures the dreams and aspirations of young ones.

“It is about laying a foundation for a brighter future for our children.

“We are reaffirming our commitment to ensuring that every child in the FCT has access to quality education; to a safe and stimulating learning environment, where they can grow, thrive and transform into the leaders of tomorrow.

“Let us, therefore, reflect on the importance of our mission; let us be inspired by the potential impact of our collective efforts.

“Let us look forward to the successful completion of the project as we continue to work hand in hand towards a brighter and more prosperous future for the federal capital territory,” he said.

What you should know

Nigeria faces a significant challenge with over 10 million out-of-school children, one of the highest rates globally.

This crisis predominantly affects northern regions, exacerbated by poverty, gender disparities, and insecurity.

The lack of educational infrastructure, insufficient funding, and cultural factors also contribute to this issue.

Efforts to address it include government and NGO initiatives promoting access to education, especially for girls and vulnerable groups.

However, sustainable solutions require comprehensive strategies that encompass economic development, security improvements, and community engagement to ensure every child can access quality education and fulfill their potential.

