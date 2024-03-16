Chidi Amadi as FCT Chief of StaffThe Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has named Chidi Amadi as his Chief of Staff, according to a statement by Anthony Ogunleye, Director of Press at the Office of the Minister.

Amadi, a former Chief of Staff to Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, brings a wealth of experience in public service to his new role.

Having served in various strategic political positions, including Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers State under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, Amadi is well-versed in the intricacies of governance and administration.

His appointment underscores Wike’s commitment to leveraging seasoned professionals to drive the development agenda of the FCT.

What you should know

In his new capacity, Amadi will play a crucial role in supporting the FCT minister in formulating and executing policies and programs aimed at advancing the development goals of the territory.

Additionally, he will provide strategic guidance and ensure the efficient functioning of the minister’s office.

Amadi’s swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for March 18, marking the formal commencement of his tenure as Chief of Staff.

His appointment signifies Wike’s strategic approach to governance, as he continues to assemble a team of capable individuals to steer the affairs of the FCT towards progress and prosperity.