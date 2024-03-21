The House of Representatives has successfully passed the second reading of a bill that seeks to amend the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Act.

The amendment aims to double the funding from the consolidated revenue fund, raising it from 2% to 4%.

Hon. Bako Useni, the Chairman of the House Committee on Basic Education and Services, announced this during the committee’s oversight function at the Digital Resource Center in Abuja, constructed by UBEC, on Thursday.

He further mentioned that the amendment bill, proposed by Hon. Muktar Shagaya to raise the revenue allocated to UBEC from 2% to 4%, is essential to funding the academic sector.

“The amendment bill which passed the second reading on Wednesday when concluded will make UBEC stronger.

“Since UBEC was established in 2004 to date, a lot has been achieved.

“However, the House felt that if UBEC is motivated with more funding, it will go a long way in achieving more of what it has achieved.

“It was on this basis that one of us, Hon. Shagaya proposed an amendment to the UBEC Act to increase its funding from two per cent to four per cent from the consolidated revenue fund,” he said

Furthermore, Useni remarked that the committee was pleased with UBEC’s digital resource center, highlighting that it aligned with their objective to infuse new dimensions into the nation’s basic education sector.

According to him, the committee will ensure continuous oversight function for the sustainability of the centre like all others under its mandate.

“We have also assured the centre of our collaboration and support through budget allocations and oversight functions to make sure that whatever funds that are provided are used for the betterment of Nigerians.

“We will continue to visit to monitor the kind of training that is being given to our teachers and other resource persons because it is a centre for Nigeria to develop its education sector,” he said.

What you should know

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) is Federal Governments Agency saddled with the responsibility for coordinating all aspects of UBE programme implementation.

The Universal Basic Education Programme was introduced in 1999 by the Federal Government of Nigeria as a reform programme aimed at providing greater access to, and ensuring quality of basic education throughout Nigeria.

Earlier on Thursday, member of the House of Representatives, Muktar Tolani Shagaya, also called for adequate funding of the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, as a means of tackling the out-of-school children menace.

He said the alteration Is seeking to increase the share of the Consolidated Revenue Fund that is allocated for Universal Basic Education from 2% to 4%, urging the lawmakers in the lower legislative chamber to support the amendment in the interest of the nation.