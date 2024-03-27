President Bola Tinubu has offered scholarships to the children of the 17 soldiers who were murdered in the Okuama community, Bomadi LGA in Delta state.

The president also granted posthumous national honours to the soldiers who lost their lives.

Tinubu disclosed this in a speech on Wednesday while attending the burial of the late soldiers at the military cemetery in Abuja.

He referred to the deceased soldiers as “patriots, brave and noble men,” emphasizing that they died protecting and defending Nigeria against various threats, and assured that their sacrifices would be commemorated and respected for generations.

“The four gallant Officers have been accorded the Award of Member of the Order of Niger (MON). The thirteen courageous soldiers who also lost their lives have been Awarded the Officer of the Federal Republic Medal.

“The Federal Government has also approved scholarships to all the children of the deceased up to the University level.

“The Military must, within the next ninety days, ensure that all the benefits of the departed are paid to their families.

“May the families of the departed and all their loved ones find the strength to bear the pain of this loss.

“May God grant our heroes eternal rest.

“May God continue to bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria and keep our troops safe, always,” the president said.

In addition, the president vowed to apprehend the culprits responsible for the gruesome murder of the servicemen, adding that they will not go unpunished.

The president added that the elders of the community should assist government in fishing out the culprits.

“I want to make it clear, once more, that those who committed this heinous crime will not go unpunished. We will find them and our departed heroes will get justice.

“The elders and chiefs of Okuoma also have a duty to help the military in fishing out the gunmen who committed the barbaric crime against our men,” he said.

Backstory

Last Thursday, in Okuama, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta, a tragic event occurred where seventeen military personnel were killed.

The deceased included a lieutenant colonel, two majors, one captain, and twelve soldiers, all on a peacekeeping mission.

The Delta state and federal governments had condemned the incident while promising that perpetrators would face the wrath of the law.

Some hours after the incident, several houses in the community were reportedly on fire.