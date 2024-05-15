The Board of Directors of The Creditville Group Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Tai Oshisanya as an Independent External Director of the Company effective March 2024.

Mrs. Oshisanya, a Chartered Accountant by profession, possesses more than 35 years of oil and gas finance experience, including nearly a decade at Board level. She is an Accounting graduate from the University of Lagos and had her professional training at Deloitte (then Deloitte, Haskins & Sells) Nigeria.

She spent 35 years in the service of TotalEnergies EP Nigeria, rising to the positions of Managing Director of TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Closed Pension Fund, and later Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of TotalEnergies EP Nigeria, and its sister company, TotalEnergies Upstream Nigeria. At various times, she worked for the TotalEnergies Group in The Netherlands, France and South Africa.

Mrs. Oshisanya has expertise in the areas of Finance, Internal Controls, SAP ERP, Budget Monitoring & Performance Reporting, Joint Venture Finance, Treasury & Cash Management, Pension Fund Administration, Insurance, Project Management, Strategy, Ethics and Board Governance, Change Management and Coaching & Mentoring.

She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN). She is also an Associate member of WIMBIZ, mentoring younger women, and GAIA Africa. She has participated in numerous senior management courses and seminars locally and internationally on oil & gas financial management, strategy and leadership, corporate governance and ethics, mentoring and coaching.

She is happily married with children and grandchildren.

Commenting on her appointment, the Chairman of The Creditville Group Limited, Mr. Mike Uwakwe extolled Mrs. Oshisanya’s rich professional pedigree, stating that her addition to the Board is testament to the Group’s ambition to rise to the top of the financial services and technology industry.

The Creditville Group is a proprietary fintech organization with various services (loans, lease, finance, investment, asset management, banking, foreign exchange, and real estate), headquartered in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos, with four other branches across Nigeria.