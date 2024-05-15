PAC Capital Limited, the esteemed investment banking arm of Pan-African Capital Holdings, is thrilled to announce its recent accolade as the Best Transaction Advisory Firm Nigeria 2024 by the esteemed International Business Magazine.

This recognition underscores PAC Capital’s commitment to excellence and its unparalleled expertise in providing top-notch financial advisory services across diverse sectors.

PAC Capital Limited has consistently demonstrated its proficiency in successful fundraising and financial advisory services, with a remarkable track record spanning various industries including Aviation, Financial Services, Telecommunications, Power & Energy, Oil & Gas, Agro-Allied, and Hospitality, among others.

The company’s comprehensive advisory services cater to a diverse clientele comprising Financial Institutions, Corporations, Individual and Institutional Investors, as well as Government Agencies.

Commenting on this prestigious recognition, Humphrey Oriakhi, Managing Director of PAC Capital Limited, expressed gratitude and pride in the team’s hard work and dedication. “Receiving this award as the Best Transaction Advisory Firm is a testament to the unwavering commitment and expertise of our team at PAC Capital.

We are honoured to be recognized by the International Business Magazine for our contributions to the industry and our dedication to delivering exceptional financial advisory services to our clients across over 30 countries in Africa and the Caribbean.”With transaction experience spanning multiple sectors, including Banking, Education, Entertainment, Creative Arts, Media, Trade, FMCG, Technology, Mining, Insurance, Real Estate, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Power & Energy, Aviation, and the Public Sector, PAC Capital Limited continues to set the standard for excellence in the investment banking landscape.