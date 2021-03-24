Business News
FCT Minister presents N299.96 billion as 2021 statutory budget
The Minister of FCT presented the sum of N299,963,491,522.46 as the 2021 Statutory Budget proposal to the Senate Committee on FCT.
The Minister presented the sum to the Senate Committee on the Federal Capital territory on Tuesday in Abuja.
The Minister proposed that the budget would take into accounts forecast revenue for the FCT through the Federal account, and pledged more internal efforts to boost revenue-generating capacity.
He also added that the expected recurrent expenditure is N136,312,350,743.21 while capital expenditure is N163,651,140,779.25, while overhead Costs was ₦61,788,967,930.06 and personal costs accounting for N74,523,382,813.15 was proposed.
”Equally, the sum of N136,312,350,743.21 representing 54.56 per cent was proposed as capital expenditure for the year 2021, which was for the development of infrastructure with emphasis on completion of ongoing projects.
” Out of the proposed capital expenditure, the sum of N78,793,795,841.000 is dedicated to the completion of the ongoing Abuja Light Rail projects and other counterpart funded related projects aimed at enhancing socio-economic activities of the FCT,” Bello disclosed.
On FCT MDAs, the Minister disclosed that the sum of N26.7 billion was allocated to the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and N17.7 billion for the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD).
Capital Expenditures for the N17.7 billion were allocated the cumulative sum of N40,903,488,220.00.
What you should know
- Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) declined by 12% y/y to N612.87bn in H1 2020 from N693.91bn in H1 2019.
- In Q2 2020, Lagos State had the highest IGR with N204.51bn (equivalent to 33.4% of total IGR), followed by Rivers State with N64.59bn ( 10.5%), FCT with N35.21bn (5.7%)
Business News
Guinness, Int’l Brew, Nigerian Breweries spend N65.5 billion on key acquisitions in 2020
Brewers were forced to scale down the acquisition of PPE in 2020.
Without a doubt, the activities of top brewers in 2020 were severely impacted by the disruption occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. This disruption however had an impact on brewers’ capital expenditure in 2020, in a bid to expand operations through the acquisition of PPE (property, plants, and equipment).
This decline in capital expenditure in 2020 can be linked to the decline in profitability (in the case of Nigerian breweries), and losses that the likes of Guinness and International Breweries made in 2020, owing to the disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the acquisition of properties, plants, and equipment reduced cash flow, brewers were forced to scale down the acquisition in 2020, with the view to create a sufficient buffer through the retention of cash flows and profit to weather the storm in their operating environment.
Key highlights
- In 2020, Nigerian Breweries Plc, International Breweries Plc, and Guinness Nigeria Plc spent N37.2 billion, N17.7 billion, and N10.5 billion respectively to acquire key properties, plants, and equipment, bringing their total spendings on these acquisitions to N65.5 billion for the year.
- In 2019, Nigerian Breweries, Int’l Breweries, and Guinness spent N29.9 billion, N56.8 billion, and N16.6 billion respectively on key acquisitions, with the total spending on the acquisitions pegged at N103.4 billion.
- Noting that Nigerian Breweries was the only brewer who spent more on acquisitions in 2020, than the previous year 2019, and this is only right because Nigerian Breweries was the only brewer that did not make a loss in 2020.
Profit is a major determinant of PPE acquisition
The brewers’ profit in 2020 was hit hard by the disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, a situation that started first as a health crisis but later moved on to become a deterrent for commerce and trade due to lockdown measures put in place by various countries to curb the spread of the disease.
Nigerian breweries, being the largest brewer in the country, maintained their stance in terms of generating profits year-on-year. The company was able to generate a profit of N7.37 billion from its operations in 2020 54.3% lower than 2019 figures (N16.1 billion).
From this, the leading brewer was able to pay shareholders a total dividend of N7.5 billion, translating to a dividend of 94 kobos per share.
While Guinness and International Breweries made a loss of N12.6 billion and N24.9 billion respectively, this reality impacted their ability to pay their shareholders dividends in 2020.
The top brewers’ revenues held tight despite the disruption from COVID
The top brewers however fought a good fight in sustaining their top line, as their combined revenues declined marginally from N586.9 billion in 2019 to N578.2 billion, despite the heat of the pandemic.
Only Guinness among the top three recorded a decline in revenue in 2020, as the revenue of the company declined from N131.5 billion in 2019 to N104.4 billion at the end of the financial year (June 2020).
Nigerian breweries revenue grew by single-digit to N337.0 billion in 2020, from N323.0 billion in 2019, while International breweries, the second-largest brewer by market capitalization, recorded an increase in revenue from N132.4 billion in 2019 to N136.8 billion in 2020.
Corporate deals
DEAL: Bankly, Nigeria’s Fintech startup raises $2 million led by Vault and Flutterwave
Nigerian Fintech startup, Bankly announced that it has closed a $2 million seed round.
Bankly, a Nigerian fintech startup digitizing cash for the unbanked, announced that it has closed a $2 million seed round.
The funding round was led by Vault and Flutterwave. Other investors who took part in the round include Plug and Play Ventures, Rising Tide Africa, and Chrysalis Capital.
This marks Flutterwave’s first disclosed investment in a company.
Bankly was founded in 2018 by Tomilola Adejana and Fredrick Adams and one of its objectives is the digitization of the informal thrift collections system common in Nigeria and popularly known as esusu or ajo.
Nigerians have patronised the thrift banking system for many years and although there are many variations of the practice, the daily payment of specific amounts to thrift collectors as savings, mostly by traders and artisans, is the most notable.
It is interesting to note that although the system is popular among the unbanked populations, it is also embraced and patronised by many people who use regular bank services. This is in defiance to the well-known drawbacks that beset the system, the most important of which is the loss of a contributor’s savings when the thrift collector dies, absconds or blatantly embezzles the funds in his/her care. There is also the problem of proper recordkeeping since records are mostly manually kept.
Bankly is helping unbanked populations by digitizing the entire money collection process and allowing users to save their money using online and offline methods. The business has a distribution and agents network that makes it easy for customers to deposit and withdraw cash with its agent, anytime.
What they are saying
Idris Alubankudi Saliu, partner at Vault said, “Given our over twenty years experience in Nigeria’s fintech industry and previous exits, we strongly believe that Bankly understands the nuanced needs of this market — not to mention the team, strategy, and technology — to succeed in bringing affordable financial services to the unbanked. We are delighted to participate in this financing round as Bankly moves into its next growth stage.”
“We’re thrilled to have closed this milestone fundraise and to have such seasoned fintech investors who understand the market join us on this journey to banking Nigeria’s unbanked. Now we have built the agent network and are poised to serve customers directly via offline and online channels. Partnerships, collaboration, and a deep understanding of the needs of the unbanked will be vital to our success,” Tomilola Adejana, CEO of Bankly said.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY Results: Stanbic IBTC posts N83.2 billion profit after tax, as earnings per share prints N7.29.
- Secure Electronic Technology Plc reports a loss of N31.85 million in FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: Lafarge Africa Plc posts a profit of N30.8 billion.
- Dangote Cement Plc posts N276.07 billion profit in FY 2020.
- Linkage Assurance Plc forecasts a profit after tax of N446.84 million in Q2 2021.