NIPC discloses major challenge facing Nigerians in diaspora wishing to invest in the country
The NIPC has highlighted the major challenge for Nigerians living in the diaspora who are interested in investing in the country.
The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has said that the major challenge for Nigerians living in the diaspora who are interested in impact investment is finding the right partner to do business with.
This is coming as Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) and NIPC have moved to collaborate on diaspora investment incentives.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was made by the Executive Secretary of the NIPC, Ms Yewande Sadiku, while speaking at a strategic meeting with the Chairman of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Tuesday in Abuja.
What the Executive Secretary of NIPC is saying
Sadiku said that a study, funded by the Department for International Development (DfID), to better understand diaspora investment in Nigeria, discovered that 70% of inflows of diaspora investment were for family support while 30% went into real estate development.
She noted that Nigeria receives more money from its citizens living diaspora than it does from crude oil.
Sadiku said, “The diaspora remittances are a global booming business, and if converted to investment, will enhance the gross domestic product.
‘’Nigerians living in the diaspora were more interested in impact investment. But their major challenge is finding the right partners to do business with.’’
Sadiku urged NiDCOM to collaborate with state governors to encourage their diasporans to invest in projects that would enhance national development.
The two chief executive officers agreed that NiDCOM would be accommodated on NIPC One-Stop Investment Centre (E-OSIC) for easy access by investors.
Speaking earlier during the meeting, Abike Dabiri-Erewa noted that such collaboration between the 2 government agencies is a necessary step toward national development.
The NiDCOM boss urged the NIPC to link up its IGuide Nigeria Website with NiDCOM to guide investors on potential investment portfolios domiciled in various states across the country.
What this means
The collaboration between these two government agencies will help to boost the much needed foreign exchange inflow into the country especially at this time when forex from oil and foreign investors have dropped drastically.
Investments from such segments will also help enhance national development.
FG states reason for $100 charges, others imposed on Nigerians in diaspora
The Federal Government said that the imposition of charges on Nigerians in diaspora is due to a lack of funds to run operations at the foreign missions.
The Federal Government has stated why it imposed charges and levies on Nigerians in the diaspora at their various foreign missions.
The government said that the imposition is due to a lack of funds to run operations at the foreign missions.
This was made known when the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, and the Controller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammed Babandede, both appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs in Abuja on Tuesday where they explained how they were addressing issues affecting Nigerians in other countries.
Onyema, at the 2-day investigative hearing organized by the committee, noted that the charges had been in existence and were only suspended.
What the Minister for Foreign Affairs is saying
The Foreign Affairs Minister said, “The $100 they (Nigerians in the US) said has been added is voluntary; it is just for those who want to have their biometrics done without an appointment. If you wait for your appointment, you will get it (done) and not pay. But if you want it the same day, then pay $100.”
Onyema also said his ministry has concluded plans to make Nigerians in the diaspora have access to a 24/7 call centre in Nigeria that would take complaints from across the world.
What the Controller General of NIS is saying
On the other hand, the Controller General of the NIS described the shortage of passport booklets as the biggest challenge facing the service.
Babandede said, “The passport is the biggest challenge. When we talk about passports, the challenges are ours; some of the challenges are with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and some are with Nigerians themselves. On our side, we have the huge challenge of scarcity of passport booklets.”
He lamented that the NIS had only 47 offices across Nigeria despite the huge population of the country.
The Chairman/Chief Executive of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, while acknowledging the presentations by Babandede and Onyema, which shed a lot of light on happenings and innovations going on in immigration, she revealed that her agency is going to set up a NIDCOM app which can be downloaded by all Nigerians in diaspora for their complaints and all.
She also said that the diaspora commission will soon launch an Internet radio, where they are going to have communication all the time with our brothers and sisters in the diaspora. So, the key thing is communication.”
What this means
- This charge by foreign missions is only experienced by Nigerians in Diaspora who wish to get express service from these missions.
- Those that still go through the normal channel of appointment will not bear this extra cost.
- Nigerian missions which have been hit by cash shortage are looking for ways to generate extra revenue for their operations.
Lagos says 40,000 residents enjoy free health insurance, launches crowdfunding
The Lagos State Government has said that the state is currently providing free health insurance to 40,000 residents.
The Lagos State Government has said that the state is currently providing free health insurance to 40,000 residents in recognition of the economic status of many Lagosians especially the less privileged.
This is as the state has also launched a crowdfunding programme and installment payment plan, all geared towards providing access for residents and ramping up facilities in the State for effective and efficient healthcare.
This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, while speaking at the launch of Ilera Eko Day, a symbolic social campaign designed to integrate Lagos residents into the health insurance policy of the State government, on Tuesday, at LTV Blue Roof, Agidingbi, Ikeja.
Abayomi said that the launch of Ilera Eko marked a distinct milestone in the State government’s efforts to ensure sustained access to quality and affordable healthcare to the teeming population.
On his part, Chairman of Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Dr. Adetokunbo Alakija, said Ilera Eko would be celebrated annually to mark the journey to 100% coverage of the informal sector by the State Health Scheme.
The Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who also attended the event, urged residents to sign up for the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS), saying it is in the collective interest of the State and the wellbeing of the people for all to join the scheme.
She said the scheme aptly signifies the commitment of the present administration towards promoting the human right to health and a resilient healthcare network.
Mrs. Sanwo-Olusaid, “Essentially, the Scheme, which is administered by the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), is aimed at ensuring Lagosians have access to the needed healthcare without suffering financial hardship; close the gap between the demand for health spending and available public resources, as well as reduce the prolonged reliance on out-of-pocket spending by families across the State”.
“The evolution of this scheme identifies with the global clarion call to inclusive health make-up which is termed Universal Health Coverage. This was conceptualized to close glaring coverage gaps and meet the health targets agreed under the Sustainable Development Goals.’’
She noted that the harsh lessons of COVID-19 had sparked new urgency around health systems and universal health coverage, saying the focus is now shifting towards preventive healthcare as against curative health.
The First Lady said, “As we embark on this path to Universal Health Coverage, Ilera Eko is passionately calling us to take responsibility for our health. We are determined to leave no one behind. All residents, regardless of socio-economic and ethnoreligious identity, including the vulnerable, are encouraged to make the right choices by signing up for this scheme because our lives, livelihoods and future depend on it.’’
What you should know
- Under the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS), the premium for a family of 6 is N40,000 per annum, while N8,500 is for individuals within the same period.
- The healthcare services covered under the scheme include outpatient care for common ailments and conditions; maternal, newborn and child care including Caesarian Section where necessary; access to family planning counseling and services; management of uncomplicated chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, asthma, among others; access to HIV and TB testing services; minor surgeries such as incision drainage, herniorrhaphy, appendectomy, and health promotion and disease prevention.
