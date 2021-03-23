Columnists
Nigeria – the state that refuses to fail
Nigeria continues to be plagued by corruption and poor governance, at least according to the global surveys of such issues.
Nigeria is an extraordinary country. Formed by combining 3 Protectorates from the British Colonial rule, located on the Bay of Bight in West Africa, Nigeria is home to over 200m people (officially), combines 3 major tribes and 250 smaller tribes, over 500 languages, immense physical beauty and topography that ranges from the lush tropical forests of the south, the Shebshi Mountains rising over 2,000m between the Taraba and Benue Rivers, and the majestic Sahara desert. The Niger River snakes over 4,000km through Guinea, Mali, on the Benin border before becoming truly awe-inspiring in Nigeria, emptying eventually into a vast delta (the Niger Delta of course), and subsequently into the Atlantic Ocean. The Niger River drains over 2 million square km of West Africa.
Nigeria gained its independence on Oct 1, 1960, amid tremendous optimism about the future of Nigeria and the future of Africa. The discovery of oil in 1951 was widely viewed as a great boon for Nigeria’s economy and people. However, despite this optimism, the road since independence has been long and difficult. A coup in 1966 took Nigeria from democracy to military dictatorship. A brutal civil war from 1967-70 resulted in the deaths of up to 2 million people.
The 1970s gave some economic respite, as the Yom Kippur War of 1973 drove up the price of crude oil dramatically, and the so-called ‘7 Sisters’ (the world’s private international oil company titans) all pitched their tents in Nigeria. GDP per Nigerian was over USD 1,000. The military leader then Gen. Yakubu Gowon quipped “the problem is not money but how to spend it.” There was massive investment in infrastructure – the so-called cement Armada had over 20 million tonnes of imported cement in the Lagos port at one time. In 1976, Nigeria hosted one of the most lucrative tennis tournaments in the world at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, headlined by the remarkable Arthur Ashe, reigning Wimbledon Champion. Unfortunately, the tournament came to an abrupt end on the semi-final day during an Ashe match with an attempted coup.
Nigeria by the numbers
1976 perhaps marked the high-water mark for the economy, as oil prices never again attained their 1973 peak (in real terms). Until the mid-1980s, Nigeria’s currency – the Naira – was worth more than the GBP. However, since then, the Naira has continuously devalued – today over 600 Naira to the GBP – a powerful signal of the economic decline of Nigeria.
Overall, since 1966, Nigeria has had 5 successful coups, 3 unsuccessful coups, the horrific civil war, and a return to democracy only in 1999, a democracy that remains very much a work in progress.
Despite the painful post-colonial period, both Nigerians and those from outside the country agree on one thing: Nigeria has enormous potential. In addition to unrivalled natural resources (oil, but also, gas, every mineral known to humankind), enormous quantities of arable land, and scenery that could create many of the world’s great future tourist destinations, the success of Nigeria’s music and Nollywood on the global stage highlight the vibrancy and creativity of her people.
However, achieving this immense potential remains elusive and, on many dimensions, Nigeria is an outlier and not in a good way. On a strict GDP basis – using the Purchasing Power Parity approach, at USD 1,075.69 billion Nigeria does not appear to be doing too badly. This PPP GDP per capita of USD 5,363 is ahead of India, and most other African countries.
This seemingly reasonable PPP GDP per capita performance masks extremely worrying official numbers:
- GDP per capita has in fact been declining every year, with GDP growth since 2015 less than population
growth.
- Official unemployment statistics from the NBS show 27.1%.
- Nigeria has the most people of any country in absolute poverty, approximately 100m.
- Nigeria has the most children out of school (13.5m United Nations).
- On the Human Development Index (HDI), Nigeria scores very poorly, with 0.539, behind African countries like Ghana (0.611) , Kenya (0.601), Cameroon (0.563).
- Embedded with the HDI, Nigeria has a very low life expectancy of 54.8, compared to India and 69.7 and China at 76.6 years.
- Income inequality is extreme; while over 100m people are in absolute poverty, Nigeria was forecast to be Africa’s largest importer of champagne when oil prices were rising. (It is the second highest importer of champagne in Africa behind South Africa).
- All of this is happening against a background of rapid population growth – estimated to be 3.2% pa by the Nigerian Population Commission. This means Nigeria will be the 3rd most populous nation in the world in 2050, and Lagos is projected to be the world’s most populous city at 40m. The Lancet recently projected that Nigeria will be the world’s second most populous country by 2100, surpassing China this century.
And Nigeria continues to be plagued by corruption and poor governance, at least according to the global surveys of such issues.
Transparency International’s 2020 Corruption Transparency Index scored Nigeria 25 out of 100 (higher is better), 149th of 180 countries. In contrast, its English-speaking neighbour in West Africa, Ghana, scored 43/100 with a ranking of 75th. Ivory Coast was also one of the world’s great improvers in the Corruption Perception Index in 2018, moving from 27 to 35/100 (that is, moving from equal to Nigeria to considerably better) and a ranking of 105th.
Despite the centrality of tackling corruption to the current government’s agenda, Nigeria’s score has sadly gone backwards from 28 in 2017 to 25/100 in 2020.
On Governance, the World Bank Group has a long-standing Worldwide Governance Indicators project, which ranks countries on 6 key dimensions: Voice and accountability, Political stability and Absence of Violence/Terrorism, Government Effectiveness, Regulatory Quality, Rule of Law and Control of Corruption.
Not surprisingly, Nigeria is not doing very well on these. Specifically, Nigeria fares very poorly on the Political Stability and Absence of Violence/Terrorism and Control of Corruption dimensions. But on almost every dimension, Nigeria does worse than its SSA peers, and what is perhaps more worrying is from 2008-2018, Nigeria has gone backwards on 4 dimensions.
The one dimension where Nigeria performs better than SSA is on Voice and Accountability – reflecting Nigeria’s boisterous NGO, press, and the general public who are increasingly bringing sunlight to Nigeria’s challenges every day.
Both those inside and outside of Nigeria are aware of the challenges in the Northeast of the country related to Boko Haram. Beyond these, we have the increasing number and severity of clashes between pastoralists (Fulani herdsmen) and farmers. This conflict is moving further and further south in Nigeria as climate change means that the Sahara is moving further and further south, increasing pressure on the lifestyle and livelihoods of the Fulanis.
Kidnappings also seem to be on the rise. While in the past, kidnappings might have been primarily concentrated in the South-South, it appears to be moving to become more of a nationwide phenomenon, though as always it is difficult to gather accurate statistics.
Overlaid on the Boko Haram, Fulani herdsman, and kidnapping security concerns is the general level of crime –ranging from petty theft to rape and murder – throughout the country. Of course, again, it is difficult to know whether Nigeria is making progress on any of these security issues. A free press that reports incidents, a vibrant NGO sector that often assists victims and the speed of light of the internet means that we are increasingly aware of insecurity incidents from all these sources.
In 2020, a new movement rose up, End SARS. Extra-judicial killings by security forces – including many by the infamous Special Anti-Robbery Squad – finally brought Nigerians – especially young Nigerians – out on the streets. Both the Federal and many State Governments acknowledged legitimate grievances and a painful and unknown process of examination of these issues has begun. The telling of history – and the way forward – was made much more difficult by the events of Oct 20, 2020, where security forces and unarmed civilians clashed at the Lekki toll gate. What exactly transpired is disputed by official parties to the events, but there is no question that the path to building trust between the government and its citizens has been made harder.
Beyond all these issues – high levels of poverty, low HDI outcomes, low life expectancy, security challenges, and poor scores on corruption and governance – there is a unique aspect to Nigeria that is critical to understanding how Nigeria functions: the almost complete absence of the state sector.
So far, based on the official numbers, we have painted a pretty bleak picture. Nigeria has the most people in absolute poverty in the world, the most children out of school, faces numerous security challenges, performs very poorly on the official grading of corruption and governance and the public sector simply does not have the resources to do what the public sector is supposed to do according to the orthodoxy.
Add to this that the country seems to be making little progress. Nigeria is a big, messy proto-democracy with numerous cleavages across geography, religion, tribe, language, and it is simply not easy to effect meaningful reforms in institutions or indeed the constitution. Numerous political rivals spend their energy on how to capture more of the vanishing national cake (Nigeria basically produces the same amount of oil today as when it had 1/3 the population, meaning that the oil rents per person have shrunk by 2/3) rather than advancing the public interests, and the 2 main political parties have no distinctive ideology except to be in power (which is a life or death endeavour because politicians need the power to be able to extract the rents to pay back the costs of getting into power).
When looked at through the lens we have described – official statistics, press headlines about insecurities, global rankings putting Nigeria at the bottom of the table – you would very likely conclude that Nigeria should be a failed state … or that even if not a failed state, it is highly likely to become a failed state in the near future.
This conclusion – as argued by the authors of this book – would in fact be wrong. Every day millions of Nigerians go about their daily business (not in easy circumstances to be sure, but Nigerians are resilient). Nigerians are trying to build a business, earn their living, get an education, find a spouse, raise their children, and – certainly world-class in this dimension – party.
And this is the central question of this book: why is Nigeria not a failed state?
Our hypothesis – which the rest of this book tries to support – is that Nigeria is not a failed state because Nigerians have self-organised in the absence of a functioning public sector. That is, Nigerians organise their own security, their own power, their own education, their own healthcare, their own infrastructure, their own future. And they self-organise at every scale – individual, group, State, National – and in every sphere of human life.
Partner – Financial Services Leader and Chief Economist PwC, West Africa Dr. Andrew S. Nevin, PhD is one of PwC’s leading global thinkers, working at the complex intersection of economics, strategy, capital markets, and investment. He has over 34 years of professional experience as an entrepreneur, private equity investor, line manager, economist, and strategy consultant and is his professional career has previously lived in Asia, North America, and Europe. He has been based in Lagos, Nigeria (the world’s 7th most populous country) since early 2012.
Business lessons from Jim Ovia – The founder of Zenith Bank
Here are some business lessons entrepreneurs can learn from Jim Ovia.
Jim Ovia is one of the icons of the Nigerian banking sector. He is the founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, one of Nigeria’s largest and most profitable banks. Zenith bank has a market capitalization in excess of N600bn. Here are some business lessons from Jim.
1. Follow your instinct
In 1990, the year Jim applied for a banking licence, there were 2 categories available. One for merchant banks ($1.6m equity) and one for commercial banks ($4m equity). His gut told him to go for the more expensive, complicated route – the commercial banking licence, and this gave birth to Zenith Bank. If he didn’t apply for that commercial banking licence, Zenith bank as we know it, wouldn’t exist today.
2. Learn the art of negotiation
When Jim applied for a banking licence from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 1990, the standing rule was that applicants must have 20 years of banking experience to qualify for a licence. Jim had only 10 years of banking experience at that time. He was, however, able to convince the CBN team to grant the licence by informing them that his 10 years of experience were in top-rated banks (subsidiaries of American banks), known for their high-quality training and structure and that he was eminently qualified to run a bank. He made a compelling argument and negotiated well. He was granted the licence.
3. Seek out new ways of doing things
Jim knew the importance of branding and saw to it that each branch of Zenith bank looked the same, making them easily recognizable. At that time, it was a completely new concept in the sector, which several banks started doing a couple of years later.
4. To succeed in business, you must cultivate a deep hunger to do well
In the early days of Zenith Bank, Jim would go home with a report of all the day’s transactions and working past midnight, he would go over all the customers’ names so he could call and thank them the next day. This earned the bank a lot of incremental business leading to its success.
5. Empower those who work for you
Jim empowered his staff by mentoring them, attending their social gatherings, empathizing with them over their family matters. He also sent them for various trainings and conferences (locally and internationally), making them better and more productive employees.
6. See the future ahead, know when to exit a business
Jim had to sell Visafone, his telecommunication company, to MTN Nigeria because of his business philosophy, “Be a market leader, not a follower.” Although at that time, he didn’t sell businesses but acquired them, the fact that MTN was the largest telecommunications company in Nigeria while Visafone was one of the smallest and given the importance of scale in the business, when MTN made a decent offer, he sold the business to them at a profit.
7. Home is a source of support outside the office
According to Jim, one must derive authentic pleasure both in the workplace and at home, but should not create barriers between both of them.
From the Book Africa Rise and Shine by Jim Ovia
Contributed by Bode Omotoye
Banker & Chartered Accountant resident in Lagos.
How to design Rational products for Irrational customers
William Blake, the 18th century, English poet, and painter, as a young fourteen-year-old did something rather strange for his time. His father had planned to make him serve as an apprentice to a famous engraver, William Ryland who was required to train and develop his talents. Blake junior refused, telling his father that; “I don’t like the man’s face, he looks like he will live to be hanged”. Ryland was famous and well respected at the time and Blake junior’s outburst was incredibly irrational for his time. His father unusually indulged him and sent him off to learn under James Basire a less known engraver. Ryland eventually committed forgery and was hanged. Blakes irrationality earned him legendary status for this outcome. As with Blake, irrationality sometimes leads to interesting outcomes.
Here is food for thought. Ever walked into a shop; smelled the perfume, saw the prices, and thought, gosh! those clothes were great? It’s possible you were not thinking rationally!
Researchers at the University of Bonn in Germany recently showed that the perceived taste of wine is directly related to its price. The more expensive the bottle; the higher is the expected enjoyment and it doesn’t end with food and drink. Perfume manufacturers understand this phenomenon rather well because they sell easy to manufacture perfume, charge high prices and leave the buyers feeling good with a much lighter wallet.
This phenomenon also applies to diamonds. Are diamonds really that great or difficult to mine, lasting forever to command any meaningful premium? Probably not! The rationale behind these price premia lies in the way customers think and make poor buying decisions. In Nigeria, we tend to see invoices from club outings in the tens of millions of naira surface on social media. Was it the bottles of Champaign consumed or the perception of spending large sums of money on Champaign that gives the spender pleasure? The club promoters understand this psychological bias and take advantage of it by adding sparklers to bottles of expensive drinks when ordered to announce to other club-goers to get the extra service as well.
Most people make decisions under conditions of uncertainty using simple rules or heuristics; not complex, not clever, and certainly not complicated mathematical models that few understand. It is imperative that when designing products and services, one must take these simple rules into account. A good outcome from the research is that customers tend to show consistency in their behaviours within a given set of circumstances.
A very common observed behaviour amongst people is the avoidance of regret. For example, my friend says that this school is great for his kids. Why would I try another school I know nothing about? I may regret it. KFC’s chicken tastes the same every time, everywhere. Why should I go to Iya risi to buy chicken and run the risk of days of suffering from food poisoning? Avoiding regret and relying on information from our in-group is one of the keyways scientists have shown we make decisions. This phenomenon is called social proof, where we use the experience of others to decide. Smart business owners who understand behavioural patterns of their target audience can develop the best-suited products and services in a profitable manner.
Rory Sutherland of Ogilvy in the UK shares the wonderful example of the Redbull brand. Redbull walked into a saturated drinks market and carved out a niche and category for itself; the energy drinks section. They sell a product that is a lot more expensive than coca-cola and Pepsi, and in a smaller can.
That contrasts with what the usual drinks manufacturers do. They sell more volume at a cheaper price than their market competitors. This is a hamster on a wheel strategy where you’d keep trying to keep up with the competition.
Do you want your customers to love the furniture or product you are selling? Make them invest their time in assembling or creating it. Ikea has built its furniture empire by ensuring their customers invest in their purchase by assembling it themselves. Even if it is assembled badly, the investment in time makes the owner love it even more. It is called the Ikea Effect!
Customers love some choice, too much choice tends to overwhelm. There is good sense in giving customers some options but more important is providing a default choice. The default option or choice is usually the most popularly ordered option. It however needs not to be the case. Fast food restaurants do this by bundling various goods together to create a package or option. Who really orders jollof rice without chicken and a coke? A great package would also include plantain as a default option.
Individuals love free stuff. Give them something free that also involves a future investment or commitment. Netflix and many other companies offer a month’s free trial. I recently signed up for the Press reader app after getting a 3-week free subscription, I liked the product and decided to keep it. You use the product, you get to like the product, you get to pay for the product later! Once the customer is attached to the product, they are less inclined to give it back or cancel a subscription, it works!
Good rhetoric also pays, nice sounds and good sights help sell products. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is an example of the show’s makers thinking about how the title sounds to the audience and makes it easy to remember. William Shakespeare was a master user of rhetorical devices and alliteration specifically. He was concerned about how the audience received the words from the actors of his plays.
As a product developer or business owner before you finalise your plans, remember that your client like you is not necessarily rational. Design your products for them.
