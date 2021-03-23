Spotlight Stories
Zenith Bank, Ecobank, dampen Nigerian stocks rally
CAP led 19 Gainers as against 21 Losers topped by LIVESTOCK at the end of today’s session.
Nigeria stocks ended Tuesday’s trading session on a slightly bearish note. The All Share Index dropped by -0.05% to close at 38,704.97 index points as against the +0.89% gain recorded on Monday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -3.89%.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at N20.251 trillion.
- Nigerian bourse trading turnover printed positive as volume ticked up by +48.03% as against the -4.60% downtick recorded on Monday.
- The market breadth closed negative as CAP led 19 Gainers as against 21 Losers topped by LIVESTOCK at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- WAPIC up 10.00% to close at N0.55
- CAP up 10.00% to close at N22
- NPFMCRFBK up 9.94% to close at N1.77
- JBERGER up 9.89% to close at N20.55
- FTNCOCOA up 9.30% to close at N0.47
Top losers
- LIVESTOCK down 9.52% to close at N1.9
- CHAMS down 8.70% to close at N0.21
- CORNERST down 6.67% to close at N0.56
- CHAMPION down 6.25% to close at N2.1
- ETI down 5.88% to close at N4.8
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks ended the second session on a near stalemate, amid falling oil prices. The Nigerian ASI moderated by 5 bps in today’s session as investors stepped up selling pressure in lenders – ZENITHBANK and ETI.
- Shares of ETI notably declined by 5.88% as investors took profits following the 5.15% jump the previous session.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying, on the sentiments that recent price actions hint at further market correction in the near term.
Business News
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 162,082 confirmed cases.
On the 23rd of March 2021, 214 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 162,076 cases have been confirmed, 148,530 cases have been discharged and 2,031 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
A total of 1.73 million tests have been carried out as of March 23rd, 2021 compared to 1.68 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 23rd March 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 162,082
- Total Number Discharged – 148,530
- Total Deaths – 2,031
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,727,467
According to the NCDC, the 214 new cases are reported from 12 states- Adamawa (109), Lagos (33), Bauchi (26), Kaduna (9), Rivers (9), FCT (7), Oyo (7), Gombe (5), Ebonyi (4), Osun (3), Ekiti (1), and Ogun (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 57,370, followed by Abuja (19,591), Plateau (9,015), Kaduna (8,878), Rivers (6,876), Oyo (6,831), Edo (4,868), Ogun (4,612), Kano (3,890), Ondo (3,162), Kwara (3,067), Delta (2,599), Osun (2,515), Nasarawa (2,316), Enugu (2,221), Katsina (2,082), Gombe (2,030), Ebonyi (1,993), Anambra (1,909), Akwa Ibom (1,736), and Abia (1,649).
Imo State has recorded 1,639 cases, Bauchi (1,514), Borno (1,324), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (942), Niger (930), Taraba (910), Ekiti (857), Bayelsa (863), Sokoto (773), Jigawa (501), Kebbi (438), Cross River (357), Yobe (293), Zamfara (231), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
Currencies
CBN Governor debunks claim of flexible exchange rate
The CBN has reacted to claims that the Federal Government has adopted a flexible exchange rate for its transactions.
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele has debunked recent claims that the Federal Government has adopted a flexible exchange rate for its transactions.
The Governor clarified the issue while addressing the media after the MPC briefing.
According to the Governor, the statements by the Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed were misunderstood, and further clarification should have been made from the apex bank to deter speculators wishing to profit from the “misinformation”.
Bloomberg had reported that Ahmed said, “Within the government and the central bank, there is only one official rate and that’s the Nafex rate”. The US-news platform also claimed that the Minister told reporters that government would now engage in a flexible rate for transactions that have until now applied to investors and exporters.
READ: CBN intervenes in FOREX market with $5.62 billion in Q4 2020, up by 28.7%
Emefiele however debunked these claims as ‘faulty reporting’, stating that Nigeria still operates a Managed Float exchange rate. He further explained that the managed float is a policy that allows the CBN to watch the market operations and intervene when necessary. He also stated that the CBN has not intervened in the I&E window since January 2021.
The apex bank’s chief also stated that constitutionally, the mandate of foreign exchange policy lies with the CBN. Hence, any assertion in this regard without a comment from the apex bank may be seen as misleading. The CBN Governor appealed to members of the press to work with the apex bank to promote more transparency and accurate reporting.
READ: Crypto dollar won’t replace cash – US Federal Reserve Chief
The CBN Governor also commented on foreign exchange scarcity in deposit money banks. He stated that the CBN disburses no less than 80 million USD every week to the banks for payment of school fees, PTA, and business travel as part of the policy to address these issues. He also stated that the apex bank was looking into setting up call centers where FX complaints can be sent and addressed.
What you should know
- The CBN does not operate a floating exchange rate, it operates a managed float.
- The CBN has not intervened in the I&E window since January 2021.
- The CBN disburses 80 million USD weekly to commercial banks to deal with the FX demand.
