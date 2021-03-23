Currencies
CBN Governor debunks claim of flexible exchange rate
The CBN has reacted to claims that the Federal Government has adopted a flexible exchange rate for its transactions.
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele has debunked recent claims that the Federal Government has adopted a flexible exchange rate for its transactions.
The Governor clarified the issue while addressing the media after the MPC briefing.
According to the Governor, the statements by the Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed were misunderstood, and further clarification should have been made from the apex bank to deter speculators wishing to profit from the “misinformation”.
Bloomberg had reported that Ahmed said, “Within the government and the central bank, there is only one official rate and that’s the Nafex rate”. The US-news platform also claimed that the Minister told reporters that government would now engage in a flexible rate for transactions that have until now applied to investors and exporters.
Emefiele however debunked these claims as ‘faulty reporting’, stating that Nigeria still operates a Managed Float exchange rate. He further explained that the managed float is a policy that allows the CBN to watch the market operations and intervene when necessary. He also stated that the CBN has not intervened in the I&E window since January 2021.
The apex bank’s chief also stated that constitutionally, the mandate of foreign exchange policy lies with the CBN. Hence, any assertion in this regard without a comment from the apex bank may be seen as misleading. The CBN Governor appealed to members of the press to work with the apex bank to promote more transparency and accurate reporting.
The CBN Governor also commented on foreign exchange scarcity in deposit money banks. He stated that the CBN disburses no less than 80 million USD every week to the banks for payment of school fees, PTA, and business travel as part of the policy to address these issues. He also stated that the apex bank was looking into setting up call centers where FX complaints can be sent and addressed.
Exchange rate weakens as external reserve records first growth in 36 days
Naira depreciated further against the US Dollar on Monday to close at N410.13/$1.
Monday, 22nd March 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed at N410.13/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window.
Naira depreciated further against the US Dollar on Monday, 22nd March 2021, to close at N410.13/$1. This represents a 0.03% decline compared to N410/$1 recorded on Friday.
Also, at the parallel market, the currency depreciated against the US Dollar to close at N486 to a dollar. This represents a N1 depreciation compared to N485/$1 recorded on Friday, 19th March 2021.
Forex turnover also dipped by 44.3% from $46.43 million recorded on Friday to $25.88 million, while Nigeria’s external reserve grew by 0.11% to close at $34.46 billion as of 19th March 2021. This represents the first growth recorded in exactly 36 days.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
Naira depreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Monday to close at N410.13/$1. This represents a 13 kobo decline when compared to N410/$1 recorded on Friday, 19th March 2021.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N410.7 to a dollar on Monday. This represents a N0.65k depreciation when compared to N410.05/$1 recorded last week Friday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N412 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it closed at N410.7/$1. It also sold for as low as N401/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped by 44.3% on Monday, 22nd March 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover declined from $46.43 million recorded on Friday, March 19, 2021, to $25.88 million which is the lowest recorded in 15 days.
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the world’s most popular and largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at $54,536.72 as of 4:46 am on Tuesday.
- This represents a 0.77% increase compared to the previous day’s trade.
- According to a recent article published by Nairametrics, the number of entities owning more than 1000 Bitcoins has hit a one-month low, amid the high volatility at the world’s most popular crypto market.
- The report indicated that the number of wallets holding 100 Bitcoins just reached a 1-month low of 2,266.
- Meanwhile, as the price of Bitcoin continues to appreciate in value, traders have shown expectation for some form of price correction, which is why there is a significant amount of market volatility, with sellers and buyers trying to take hold.
Oil price persistent decline
Brent crude oil continued its current bearish trend as it dipped $0.81 to close at $63.81 on Monday 22nd March 2021. This represents 1.24% decline in a single day.
- The decline in crude oil prices was attributed to rising US Dollar value, increasing US crude inventories, and fresh setbacks in vaccination programs in Europe.
- Additionally, the EIA inventory report showed that US commercial crude oil inventories rose above 500 million barrels for the first time this year.
- Also, over a dozen countries in Europe are still suspending the AstraZeneca vaccine over the concerns of blood clots.
- Meanwhile, WTI Crude traded at positive rejoin to close at $61.55 (+0.21%), Bonny Light ($62.91), OPEC Basket ($62.47), Natural Gas ($2.568).
External reserve grows first time in 36 days
Nigeria’s external reserve grew by 0.11% on Friday, 19th March 2021 to stand at $34.46 billion, representing the first positive growth recorded in 39 days.
- The country’s external reserve moved upward from $34.42 billion recorded as of Thursday, 18th March 2021 to stand at $34.46 billion as of 19th March 2021.
- The current external reserves positive represents a $917.68 million decline when compared to the last day of 2020 when it stood at $35.37 billion, while it has lost $643.6 million year to date.
- The recent persistent decline in Nigeria’s external reserve position can be attributed to the intervention of the Central Bank in the forex market, with the aim of managing the exchange rate volatility in the country.
Currencies
CBN lists Flutterwave, Paypal, 45 others as approved International Money Transfer Operators
CBN has listed the 47 approved International Money Transfer Operators in the country.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has listed the approved 47 International Money Transfer Operators in the country.
This was disclosed by the apex bank on via its Twitter handle on Monday.
The money transfer operators, according to the CBN list, are Flutterwave Technology, Paypal Inc, Western Union, e-Tranzact Limited, Interswitch Limited, Moneygram, and Cashpoint Limited among others.
