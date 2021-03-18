Blurb
CBN: Over N3 trillion (72%) of Intervention Funds remain outstanding
CBN Intervention funds fail to curb inflation as N3.07 trillion of the CBN’s intervention fund outstanding.
Over N3 trillion out of the N4.2 trillion intervention funds disbursed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are outstanding as of December 31st, 2020.
This is according to data from the recently released fourth-quarter economic report (4Q’2020) of Nigeria’s Apex bank.
Given the recent dire results for Nigeria’s unemployment, inflation rate, and GDP growth rates, we were curious to assess the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) inventory of direct intervention programs which were supposedly created to address Nigeria’s economic challenges.
CBN Intervention Funds
According to the CBN, “Intervention schemes by the Bank continued to focus on enhanced credit delivery to critical sectors, in a bid to enhance productivity and stimulate the real sector of the economy.”
The Central Bank of Nigeria in its fourth-quarter economic report (4Q’2020) outlined the various activities and accomplishments by the Apex bank.
Included in this 2020 economic report is a summary of the Central bank’s inventory of intervention programs with a breakdown of
- Number of intervention programs inflight,
- The total number of projects approved within each initiative.
- Funds disbursed by the Central bank for each initiative.
- Total repayments received as of November 2020.
Whilst the Central Bank must be praised for continuous transparency, the results of the program are worrisome.
A) Where is all the money going?
Specifically, there are 23 major intervention programs in-flight for which N4.23 trillion Naira has been disbursed by the CBN across 3 million projects.
Remarkably, the CBN has an intervention fund for almost every single economic sector.
- a) Agriculture sector received. N1.47 trillion
- b) Power sector received N1.06 trillion.
- c) SMEs (across Manufacturing, Trade, Transportation) received N1.15 trillion.
Alarmingly of the N4.23 trillion disbursed, only N1.16 trillion (or 27.5%) has been repaid. Thus N3.07 trillion (or 72.5% remains outstanding).
B) So where is the Impact of all the interventions?
One immediate question which comes to mind, if N4.2 trillion has been disbursed in intervention funds, and across multiple sectors, then how come the country has been experiencing anemic growth, with mind-boggling unemployment/under-employment statistics of over 50%?
One key observation is that the CBN interventions are concentrated on a tiny population of projects.
Specifically, of the N4.2 trillion in CBN interventions which the bank reports to benefit over 3 million projects.
- N3.1 trillion (73% of the total funds) were disbursed to only 1,116 projects (0.04% of projects).
- N1.1trillion (27% of the funds) were disbursed to 3million projects (99.96% of projects).
This suggests direct interventions in private sector initiatives that cater to the masses were a fraction of the total amounts.
This trend also shows up in the average size of the amount disbursed for each project. Whereby the Agricultural sector intervention of N1.467 trillion was disbursed to 2.5million projects (i.e. average of about N577,000).
The interpretation of this data indicates the CBN’s approach to intervention appears to be too fragmented to yield any expected reduction in unemployment nor lead to sustained GDP growth rates. This is despite all key sectors being targeted by the bank.
C) Where are the Repayments?
So which projects are generating poor repayments for CBN? We have already seen that 73% of the N4.2 trillion is being distributed to 1,166 large ticket projects. Whilst 27% of the funds were distributed to over 3 million smaller size projects.
- Typical trends for Non-Performing Loans would suggest that there is a higher propensity for folks with smaller loan sizes to repay (think MFBs, credit unions, etc.) whilst borrowers with larger loan sizes arguably have a higher propensity to default.
- Remarkably, the CBN intervention fund appears to show a different trend where BOTH low-ticket sizes and high-ticket sizes are NOT repaying!
In the table below, both large-ticket and small-ticket borrowers have NOT repaid 72 to 73% of their loans.
This begs the question, who exactly is tasked with collecting these funds for/by the CBN and how exactly is their performance appraised? One can only imagine the degree of angst if commercial businesses had these sorts of outstanding debt statistics.
Nairametrics however understands most of the intervention funds include terms that give its borrowers generous moratoriums on principal repayments allowing them to defer payment on the principal portions of the loans until later. The CBN extended waivers on principal and interest repayments of the loans in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns.
But if the CBN is to continue down this path of direct intervention to stimulate the economy, there needs to be more assessment of the magnitude and efficacy of these interventions.
According to the apex bank, “improved credit delivery and intervention programmes are expected to stimulate output, thereby easing inflationary pressure, particularly, food inflation.”
However, The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics states Nigeria’s inflation rate at 17.33% (4 years high) and food inflation at 21.79% (highest since 2005). One can argue that the intervention funds are for now failing to deliver on their core objective. The CBN may also site Nigeria’s surprising quick exit from the recession as a key benefit of its intervention programme, however at what cost?
The repayments of these funds need to be pursued more aggressively, not least because the CBN needs to facilitate money velocity in the economy by ensuring a higher turnaround of loans from existing beneficiaries to enable more Nigerians to benefit from the available funds.
This would be preferable to CBN printing more money and NOT chasing outstanding debt which economists would argue contributes to inflation without associated productivity growth.
Blurb
Despite the challenges, UBA is staying the course on its African expansion
Despite efforts to increase its footprints across Africa, the performance of UBA Nigeria continues to dominate group performance.
United Bank for Africa Plc recently released its audited results for the year ended December 31, 2021. Despite a challenging operating environment during the year which significantly exacerbated the credit risks of loans and advances across the industry, and multiple devaluations of the naira, UBA’s performance year-on-year and overall, was much improved.
The performance was however not totally unexpected given the trend from its unaudited First, Second, and Third Quarter Results. The Bank’s gross earnings came in at N620.4 billion compared to N559.8 billion in 2019, a 10.8% YoY growth.
This was on the back of a 24% YoY growth in loans and advances to customers and the attendant interest income earned from. Interest expense was also driven down because of a decline in interest expenses on customer deposits which was policy-driven by the Central Bank of Nigeria.
READ: UBA posts N77.1 billion Profit in 9M 2020
Profit Before Tax, therefore, grew to ₦131.9 billion, compared to N111.3 billion in 2019 (18.5% YoY growth) while Profit After Tax grew to N113.8 billion in 2020, a 27.7% YoY growth, compared to N89.1 billion in 2019. Other improvements were in the 37.0% YoY growth in its Total Assets of N7.7 trillion, compared to N5.6 trillion in 2019, and customer deposits growth to N5.7 trillion, compared to N3.8 trillion as of 2019 representing 48.1% YoY growth.
The Bank played heavily to its strengths in achieving this result including maintaining;
- (i) a good liquidity profile with the Bank’s ratio of net liquid assets to deposits at the reporting date being 44.30% (2019: 43.99%);
- (ii) a good liability generation strategy that targeted low lost retail deposits;
- (iii) a good capitalization for current business risks with its shareholders’ funds rising by 21.1% YoY to N724.1 billion compared to N597.98 billion in 2019
- (iv) its a Pan-African franchise.
READ: Deputy Managing Director of UBA Plc purchases additional 3.22 million shares
The performance notwithstanding, several weaknesses were observed from its results particularly stemming from its complex structure, the sustainability of its performance over time, as well as the underlying numbers.
UBA is a Nigerian pan-African financial services group headquartered in Lagos with subsidiaries in 20 African countries and offices in London, Paris, and New York. Several of its subsidiaries are however loss-making, or at best, make marginal profits compared to capital employed. For example, in 2020, UBA Mali Limited (owned 100% since 2017), UBA Mozambique Limited (owned 96% since 2011), and UBA UK Limited (owned 100% since 2012) all made losses after tax.
In 2019, UBA Mali Limited, UBA Mozambique Limited, UBA Guinea Limited, and UBA Congo DRC Limited were loss-making while UBA Tanzania and UBA UK made marginal profits.
READ: Secret behind MTN’s blistering performance
Secondly, UBA Nigeria’s performance continues to dominate group performance despite a concerted effort by the Bank to increase its footprints across the African Continent. Indeed, it appears as if the growth in its African footprint comes with an increase in the performance of its Nigerian segment of the bank performance.
For example, the group’s Profit Before Tax was N113.8 billion with the Nigeria segment contributing N94.8 billion of that amount while the other subsidiaries in the other countries where UBA has a presence, contributing N19 billion with the loss-making subsidiaries worsening the performance.
UBA UK Limited in particular, made a loss after tax of over N1.4 billion. UBA Nigeria accounted for 68% of the UBA Group’s total assets and contributed 73% to the overall Group’s pre-tax profits for the financial year to December 31, 2020. To put this in perspective, a typical tier 2 Nigerian Bank will make more than N19 billion in PAT in one year. It then begs the question why the rush for African expansion with the nature of returns on equity and returns on capital employed from this venture? The answer probably lies with its history and vision of being a pan African bank.
In terms of asset quality, UBA’s total assets grew by 37% year-on-year to approximately N7.7 trillion as of 31 December 2020 compared to N5.6 trillion as of 2019. This growth in total assets was driven by deposit mobilization increase to N5.7 trillion in 2020 compared to N3.8 trillion in 2019 (a 48.1% growth YoY) with most being low-cost deposits, and an increase in loans to support governments, customers, and their businesses.
Despite this asset growth, however, loan loss allowance grew by 29% from N86.14 billion in 2019 to N111.35 billion in 2020. Impairment charges also significantly grew by 47.5% to N27 billion in 2020 compared to N18.3 billion in 2019, suggesting an increase in non-performing or sub-standard loans.
This is not immediately obvious as non-performing loan ratios are a function of the total amount of outstanding loans in the bank’s portfolio. Thus, while loan loss allowance and impairment charges for credit losses grew in 2020 relative to 2019, the NPL ratio declined to 4.7% in 2020 (5.3% in 2019) driven by the significant growth in the bank’s loan book and payment of past-due obligations.
Finally, Eligible Tier 1 capital stood at N449 billion as at 31 December 2020, higher than the minimum requirement of N50 billion for Nigerian banks operating with international banking licenses. In addition, the Bank’s capital adequacy ratio computed in line with Basel II accords remained acceptable at 22%, above the regulatory minimum of 15% for international banks (although the Bank’s capital adequacy ratio was 24% in 2019 and is indicative of an increase in the amount set by the bank for credit risk, market, or operational risk). We expect UBA’s capitalization to remain adequate in view of the Bank’s current business risks.
The Bank’s earnings per share of N3.20 is a 26.8% growth compared to N2.52 in 2019. Subject to approval at the upcoming AGM, UBA has proposed a final dividend of 35 kobo for every 50 kobo ordinary share, bringing the total dividend for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, to N0.52.
Blurb
Jumia: In search of the elusive break-even sales
Humbled by losses, Jumia seems to have learnt it lessons, and adapting it strategies to the local economics.
What do you do after years of poor result? You rework your business model. That is exactly what Jumia did- leveraged on its local knowledge to change its model. in 2019, It underwent “Business mix rebalancing,” a drive to change its target market from high-end products to cheaper and more commonly used household products. This move seems to be getting a positive response.
In their latest financial result 2020, released this month, the company experienced modest growth in revenue and profit, which should be looked at in light of two events affecting its target market, the devaluation of the currency in the past 12 months, direct impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. and the absence of broad relief packages to help customers make purchases of much-needed goods. This has weakened the purchasing power of its target market.
Profitability: The company recorded a gross profit of €92.8m from € 75.9m (2019). The gross profit after fulfilment expense was €8.4 million, compared to €1.0 million in the previous year.
READ: Jumia has sold its real estate assets portal to EMPG’s Mubawab
Even with better results than the previous year, the company is still in the red, with the Adjusted EBITDA loss of €119.5 million from the previous year’s loss of 182.7m. It represents an improvement of over of 34.6% year-over-year. The operational loss also improved from -€227.9 million to -€149.2 million.
Last year’s effort at overhauling the business model by increasing the first party profit seems to be working, because while the first party revenue dropped by 41%, its profit went up because they processed fewer sales on a first party basis and did more on third party basis.
So, what does this mean and why does it even matter? The first party basis means they are basically buying the products and selling as order arises. This gives them effective control over their inventory, though it tends to tie down assets and increase the fulfilment cost (holding cost).
READ: Jumia is optimistic of COVID-19 boost, despite poor Q1 2020 earnings report
However, dealing more on the basis of third party means they simply use their platform to help sell goods of others and collect fees and commission. So, they are more of an intermediary agent in third party sales. This liberates their balance sheet to a large extent, giving them the opportunity to utilise their liquid assets in other productive ways.
More impressive is the work done in the cost management side. Again, largely due to the change in focus, Fulfilment expense went down by 10.4% from €77.4M to €69.3M. Fulfilment expense is very important in e-commerce business. It is the holding cost of the goods, the total sum of all the expenses incurred from collecting the goods to distributing them.
READ: What bad stocks have in common with bitter relationships
Sales & Advertising expense was €10.2 million, a year-over-year decrease of 34%. General & Administrative costs, excluding share-based compensation expense, reached €21.8 million, a decrease of 36% year-over-year.
The company also diversified its operations by its running Jumia Advert and Jumia Logistics. 2020 is the first full year of the two operations with largely positive results to show for it. Its television business too is gaining traction and acceptance. JumiaPay TPV reached €59.3 million, increasing by 30% year-over-year. On-platform TPV penetration increased from 15.6% of GMV in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 25.7% of GMV in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Red flag
One concern the investors will have is the GMV indicator, which is the total size of its order or monetary value.It shrank by 21% year on year. This is not a good sign.
Based on the restructuring, the sales price is expected to drop, but we expected the volume of sales to make up for it. So, is the GMV drop a sign of things to come or just a blip?
Another worrying aspect is that, even with the increased amount of cash which they got from the 2019 IPO and other sources, we have not seen the company utilise the cash in a more progressive way. As at year-end, cash and cash equivalent moved from 170M to 304.9M. In addition, since the company operates a complex equity-based employee remuneration that does not require immediate cash pay-out, why are they keeping so much cash?
Finally, despite the green shoot of progress, we still cannot forget that the accumulated loss to date is still mounting, growing to -c1,268.7m from -c1,096m.
READ: DEAL: Flutterwave raises $170 million Series C Round, now valued at $1 billion
It’s all about momentum…
Obviously, a lot still needs to be done, but the company seems to have reached a key inflexion point in its road to recovery and profitability. The question now is: can they consolidate this gain and maintain the momentum and trajectory? Can they get to the elusive breakeven point? And can they achieve critical mass in the market?
We will know the answer to these important questions by the time the next quarter financial results roll out.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.