What a year it has already been for Nigerian stocks. Coming on the back of gains exceeding fifty per cent last year, equities are already up roughly 27.5 per cent year-to-date.

If the more optimistic forecasts prove correct, investors could be staring at another fifty per cent rally before the year ends.

Such momentum would normally be cause for celebration. Yet when markets move this quickly, the more important question becomes whether valuations still reflect economic reality.

A cross-section of earnings multiples across Nigerian equities shows that many companies now trade at double-digit price-to-earnings ratios.

Banks remain relatively cheaper, although even they have seen their valuations expand rapidly in recent weeks. Some banking stocks have witnessed their PE ratios nearly double as investor interest intensifies.

Despite these encouraging developments, there is a growing sense that valuations may now be drifting toward uncomfortable territory.

Markets rarely move upward indefinitely without occasionally overshooting their fundamental anchors.

Recent unaudited full-year results released by several companies have indeed been impressive.

Many firms reported strong earnings per share growth, with some doubling profits compared to the previous year.

Companies that previously struggled with losses have also returned to profitability and delivered respectable margins.

On the surface, these numbers appear strong enough to justify a significant re-rating across the market.

However, a closer look suggests investors may have already priced much of this recovery earlier than expected.

Share prices began rallying aggressively as far back as the third quarter of last year.

In other words, much of the earnings recovery visible today may already be reflected in current valuations. Yet despite that earlier adjustment, stock prices continue rising almost daily.

Traditionally, equity valuations are influenced either by fundamentals or by technical market momentum. In healthy markets, both forces reinforce each other. Strong earnings improve investor confidence while technical trends attract additional capital.

What we are currently witnessing in Nigeria, however, seems to be driven by additional forces that extend beyond traditional valuation logic.

The first factor is a sharp increase in demand for equities.

Over the past two years, financial literacy advocates across social media platforms have strongly encouraged retail participation in the stock market.

Their growing audiences have helped bring a new generation of investors into equities.

This surge in retail interest has significantly increased demand for stocks that previously attracted limited attention.

Penny stocks in particular have experienced remarkable price movements, sometimes posting large gains within very short periods.

Another driver of demand is the gradual shift away from alternative speculative markets.

Many retail investors are pivoting away from cryptocurrency speculation, foreign exchange trading, and simple cash hoarding.

Equities now appear more attractive as investors search for instruments that offer both income and potential capital appreciation.

Since price is fundamentally a function of demand and supply, rising demand can easily push prices beyond levels supported strictly by valuation metrics.

Another important factor is information asymmetry within the market. In many cases, insiders within listed companies possess information about upcoming corporate actions before the broader market becomes aware.

This can create situations where share prices begin rising ahead of official announcements. Investors sometimes observe price spikes before capital raises, mergers, acquisitions, or strategic restructurings become public knowledge.

When the news eventually breaks, the market interprets it as validation of the earlier price movement.

A third element shaping the current environment involves speculative trading strategies commonly described as pump-and-dump activity.

Skilled traders accumulate shares of relatively illiquid stocks and deliberately push prices upward through aggressive buying.

Once prices climb significantly, those traders exit their positions quickly and lock in profits.

The pattern often leaves latecomers exposed to sharp corrections once the buying pressure disappears.

This behaviour appears particularly prevalent within the penny stock segment of the market.

Of course, supporters of the rally offer a different interpretation. They argue that Nigerian equities have been undervalued for many years and are simply undergoing a long-overdue correction.

For years, many companies traded at unusually low price-to-earnings and price-to-book multiples. Some analysts believe the recent rally merely reflects a normalization process after prolonged undervaluation.

Others point to exchange rate adjustments and ongoing economic reforms as catalysts that could attract foreign portfolio investors. If Nigeria regains stronger representation in major emerging market indexes, global funds may gradually rebuild positions in local equities.

These arguments carry some weight and should not be dismissed outright. Nigerian equities have indeed spent long periods trading at depressed valuations relative to comparable emerging markets.

Nevertheless, valuation expansion must ultimately be supported by sustainable earnings growth.

Current pricing increasingly suggests investors expect Nigerian companies to deliver growth rates similar to technology firms in developed markets. Such expectations may prove optimistic given the broader economic environment.

Interest rates remain elevated, which raises financing costs for businesses and reduces the attractiveness of equities relative to fixed income instruments. Inflation continues to erode consumer purchasing power, limiting the pace at which companies can expand revenues.

Economic growth remains modest while fiscal pressures constrain the government’s ability to stimulate large-scale expansion. Nigeria continues to run sizeable fiscal deficits, leaving limited room for aggressive economic stimulus.

Against this backdrop, it becomes difficult to justify extremely high valuation multiples across large sections of the market.

None of this necessarily means the rally will end immediately. Markets can remain buoyant for extended periods when liquidity and sentiment remain favourable.

However, the current environment increasingly resembles the early stages of a valuation bubble. That does not imply a sudden crash is inevitable, but it does suggest investors should proceed with greater discipline.

For investors focused primarily on capital gains, timing exits will become increasingly important. Rapid rallies often create the illusion that prices will continue rising indefinitely, which rarely proves true over longer cycles.

Dividend investors should also reconsider their expectations carefully. Many Nigerian equities currently offer dividend yields below five per cent, which remains relatively modest by historical standards.

This reality leaves investors relying heavily on capital appreciation to generate returns.

Capital gains can certainly be driven by improving fundamentals and strong technical momentum. When both forces align, markets can sustain upward trajectories for long periods.

However, when price appreciation becomes heavily influenced by speculation, insider positioning, or fear of missing out, the risks increase substantially.

Nigerian equities still present genuine opportunities for long-term investors. Yet in a market that increasingly rewards enthusiasm over caution, prudence may soon become the most valuable investment strategy.