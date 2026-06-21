The Central Bank of Nigeria recently issued a circular requiring fintechs and other regulated financial institutions to identify, verify, and disclose their Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBOs).

The Central Bank of Nigeria recently issued a circular requiring fintechs and other regulated financial institutions to identify, verify, and disclose their Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBOs).

While the directive may initially appear to be another addition to the growing list of compliance obligations facing the industry, it potentially signals a much deeper regulatory shift.

At its core, the circular reflects a simple but increasingly important question: who ultimately owns, controls, and influences the institutions that have become central to Nigeria’s financial system?

As fintechs evolve from fast-growing startups into critical components of the country’s payment infrastructure, the CBN appears determined to ensure that ownership and control are fully visible to regulators, regardless of how complex the corporate structure may be.

“All Deposit Money Banks, Payment Service Providers and Other Financial Institutions with digital payments footprints shall disclose the Ultimate Beneficial Ownership (UBO) of significant shareholders in accordance with applicable extant laws and regulations including Anti-Money Laundering, Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Counter Proliferation Financing (AML/CFT/CPF) regulations. Institutions shall maintain accurate and up-to-date UBO records and make such information available to the CBN upon request.”

The directive, issued in June 2026, requires banks, payment service providers, mobile money operators, switching companies, and other participants in the payments ecosystem to identify and disclose their Ultimate Beneficial Owners.

In simple terms, the regulator is not interested only in the names appearing on company registration documents. It wants visibility into the natural persons who ultimately exercise ownership, influence, or control, even when ownership is layered through multiple companies, investment funds, trusts, or offshore vehicles. For traditional financial institutions, this may be relatively straightforward. For high-growth fintech companies, however, the exercise could be considerably more complicated.

Over the past decade, Nigeria’s leading fintech firms have raised billions of dollars from international investors. To accommodate those investments, many established offshore holding companies in jurisdictions such as Delaware, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Mauritius, and the Netherlands. Such structures are common across the global technology industry because they provide investors with familiar legal frameworks, stronger shareholder protections, easier fundraising pathways, and more efficient exit opportunities.

There is nothing inherently problematic about these arrangements. The challenge arises when ownership becomes fragmented across venture capital funds, private equity vehicles, strategic investors, and special purpose entities spread across multiple countries. At that point, identifying the individuals who ultimately control a business becomes significantly more difficult.

This is likely one reason the CBN has introduced the new disclosure requirements, and the circular itself provides important clues. The regulator referenced ownership transparency, market concentration, systemic importance, operational dependence, and localisation of critical payment data.

Taken together, these concerns suggest the CBN increasingly views major payment companies as critical financial infrastructure rather than simply technology startups.

That distinction matters because the role of fintechs has changed dramatically. A decade ago, most payment companies were niche service providers. Today, some process transaction volumes comparable to major commercial banks while serving tens of millions of customers. When institutions reach that scale, regulators inevitably become more interested in who controls them.

The concern is not unique to Nigeria. Around the world, governments are demanding greater transparency around ownership structures in sectors they consider strategically important. The United States scrutinised TikTok’s ownership structure over national security concerns.

India required payment companies to localise payment data. China intervened in the restructuring of Ant Group after concluding that certain fintech platforms had become systemically important.

Although Nigeria’s fintech industry differs from social media or telecommunications, the regulatory logic is similar. Governments are increasingly uncomfortable with critical digital infrastructure operating behind ownership structures that are difficult to fully understand.

Another factor may be taxation and financial crime prevention. Beneficial ownership transparency has become a global regulatory priority as authorities seek to combat money laundering, sanctions evasion, illicit financial flows, and tax avoidance schemes. The CBN’s move aligns with that broader trend.

The immediate implication for fintech companies is that ownership mapping exercises may become far more rigorous. Firms with complex offshore structures will likely need to conduct detailed reviews of shareholder arrangements, voting rights, control mechanisms, and beneficial ownership thresholds to ensure they can satisfy regulatory inquiries.

More importantly, fintech executives should resist the temptation to view this solely as a compliance exercise. The direction of travel appears clear as regulators are moving from supervising transactions to supervising control. Understanding who owns a platform is becoming almost as important as understanding how the platform operates.

That raises an important question: what comes next?

The UBO directive could be the first step in a broader regulatory evolution. Future requirements could include enhanced reporting obligations for systemically important payment companies, stricter governance standards, closer scrutiny of significant ownership changes, localisation requirements for critical data and infrastructure, or approval thresholds for foreign acquisitions and investments in strategically important financial institutions.

None of these developments would be unprecedented. Variations already exist in major economies where regulators monitor ownership changes in sectors considered critical to national interests. For fintech companies, preparation should begin now. Boards should ensure ownership records are current, transparent, and capable of withstanding regulatory examination. Founders should understand not only who their direct shareholders are, but also who ultimately sits behind major investment vehicles.

For investors, the message is equally clear. The era when growth alone dominated the regulatory conversation is gradually ending. As fintech companies become more deeply embedded in the financial system, transparency, governance, ownership visibility, and regulatory accountability will increasingly sit alongside innovation and scale as measures of success.

The CBN’s new UBO framework is therefore about far more than disclosure forms, as it reflects a shift in regulatory thinking. Nigeria’s largest fintech companies are no longer being viewed merely as startups disrupting traditional finance. The CBN increasingly views them as critical components of the country’s financial architecture. Once regulators reach that conclusion, questions about ownership, influence, and control become impossible to ignore.