NGX has lost N11.6 trillion in June. Is this the beginning of the end?

For the first time in four years, the Nigerian stock market is on course to close the month of June in negative territory, bringing an abrupt end to what had been one of its strongest starts to any year in recent memory.

For the first time in four years, the Nigerian stock market is on course to close the month of June in negative territory, bringing an abrupt end to what had been one of its strongest starts to any year in recent memory.

After adding almost N60 trillion in market capitalisation between January and May, the Nigerian Exchange has surrendered about N11.6 trillion this month alone, as investors rushed to lock in profits, dividend markdowns weighed on heavyweight stocks, and liquidity shifted towards the highly anticipated Dangote Refinery private placement.

The correction has been broad-based rather than isolated.

The All-Share Index, which entered June with year-to-date gains approaching 60%, has now seen those returns trimmed to below 50%, while every major NGX sector index has ended the month in the red.

Banking stocks have borne the brunt of the sell-off, falling 9.6% during the month, while the NGX 30, Premium and Industrial Goods indices have all recorded declines of more than 7%, underscoring the extent to which investors have taken money off the table.

Several factors appear to have converged at once. A market that had rallied by almost 60% in just five months was arguably overdue for a correction as investors rebalanced portfolios ahead of the second half of the year.

Dividend adjustments further accelerated selling pressure, while the Dangote Refinery private placement, which market estimates suggest attracted more than $5 billion in demand, likely diverted significant institutional liquidity away from listed equities.

At the same time, the market itself is undergoing structural changes. The Nigerian Exchange recently migrated to a T+1 settlement cycle, reducing the time it takes for equity trades to settle from two business days to one. In theory, faster settlement improves liquidity, allows investors to recycle capital more quickly and brings Nigeria closer to international market standards. The Exchange has also extended trading hours, giving market participants a longer window to execute transactions and potentially improving price discovery as trading volumes deepen over time.

Neither reform is designed to stop a market correction, nor are they likely to reverse sentiment overnight. However, both could influence how quickly liquidity returns once selling pressure subsides, particularly if foreign institutional investors view the changes as evidence that Nigeria’s capital market infrastructure is becoming more efficient and globally competitive.

Taken together, these events have produced one of the sharpest monthly pullbacks the market has experienced in years.

The bigger question, however, is whether June represents a temporary pause or a turning point. While nobody can predict where the market will head in July, history offers some perspective. Data spanning roughly three decades shows that July has been one of the weaker months for Nigerian equities, recording losses 16 times in the last 30 years, second only to March and September.

Periods of heavy selling in June have also often spilled into July, helped in part by thinner trading volumes during the northern hemisphere summer holidays when many institutional investors are away from their desks. That does not necessarily mean another difficult month is inevitable. Market corrections often create opportunities for investors willing to look beyond the immediate headlines, particularly when fundamentally strong companies become available at lower valuations.

The second half of the year will therefore be shaped by a tug-of-war between competing forces. On one side are seasonal weakness, continued profit-taking and the possibility of another large liquidity event should the Dangote Refinery proceed with an IPO. On the other are catalysts that could improve market sentiment, including stronger corporate earnings, Nigeria’s expected return to major global equity indices, and structural reforms such as T+1 settlement and longer trading hours that should make the market more attractive to both domestic and foreign investors.

So, is this the beginning of the end? Probably. The only uncertainty is which end. It could mark the end of the extraordinary bull run that carried the market through the first half of the year, or simply the end of a bruising correction before another rally begins. Unfortunately for investors, the market has always had an annoying habit of revealing the answer only after everyone has made their bet.