BREAKING: Nigeria’s unemployment rate jumps to 33.3% as at Q4 2020
Nigeria's unemployment rate as at the end of 2020 stood at 33.3%, a 6.2% point increase compared to 27.1% recorded as at Q2 2020.
Nigeria’s unemployment rate as of the end of 2020 rose to 33.3% from 27.1% recorded as of Q2 2020, indicating that about 23,187,389 (23.2 million) Nigerians remain unemployed.
This is according to the recently released labour force report published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
Under-employment rate in the reference period however dropped from 28.6% recorded as at the second quarter 2020 to 22.8% in Q4 2020.
The report shows that the estimated number of persons in the economically active or working-age population (15 – 64 years of age) during the reference period of the survey, Q4, 2020 was 122,049,400.
Nigeria’s external reserve falls to lowest in 10 months
Nigeria’s foreign reserve of $34.74 billion is the lowest in 10 months.
The latest data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reveal Nigeria’s foreign reserve has fallen to its lowest level in 10 months. As of Monday, 8th March 2021, Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserve stood at $34.74 billion, representing a year-to-date decline of $632.9 million (1.79%).
The last time Nigeria’s reserve position was at this level was 11th May 2020, exactly 10 months ago.
The foreign reserve has recorded a steady decline despite the recent bullish run in the global oil market. Brent Crude oil topped $70 per barrel earlier in the week before it slumped back to $65.57 as at the time of writing this article.
However, the persistent decline in Nigeria’s external reserve position can be attributed to the intervention of the CBN in the forex market to stabilise the exchange rate. Despite these interventions, the naira endured a series of devaluations in 2020 and is currently trading at N412/$1 in the Importers and Exporters (I&E) windows.

Why the decline
A recent article published by Nairametrics revealed that analysts had attributed the drop to a number of reasons, some of which include, low foreign inflows into the country, forex market intervention, and forex policies that have discouraged foreign investors.
- According to the article, the president of the Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadebe said that the decline of Nigeria’s external reserve despite the recent increase in oil prices was due to supply shocks and shortages of foreign exchange as a result of drop of forex inflow from various sources.
- In the same vein, Odinaka Nwokonkwo, a treasury, and financial analyst suggested that the decline could be due to the payment of Nigeria’s $500 million Eurobond that reached maturity in January 2021. He stated that CBN also did FX swap with local and international counterparts which may have matured and needed to be paid down, consequently affecting the country’s foreign reserve.

CBN luring diaspora remittances
Earlier in the month, the Apex bank announced the introduction of the “Naira 4 Dollar Scheme” as an incentive for senders and recipients of International Money Transfers.
- According to disclosure, the CBN through the commercial banks will pay to remittance recipients the incentive of N5 for every $1 remitted by a sender and collected by the designated beneficiary. The scheme took effect on Monday, March 8, 2021, and will end by 8th May 2021.
- This move is geared towards encouraging inflows of diaspora remittances to the country, which is expected to reflect in the nation’s foreign reserve and by extension the exchange rate.
- A cursory look at the data from the World Bank shows that Nigeria is the 7th highest recipient of migrant remittance in 2019, with a total inflow of $23.81 billion behind Egypt ($26.78 billion) and France ($26.84 billion).
- The data also shows that Nigeria received a total sum of $110.48 billion in remittances between 2015 and 2019.
- Despite the huge diaspora inflows and recent rallying oil price, the external reserve is yet to hit the $40 billion thresholds as it was as of November 2019.

What you should know
- Foreign exchange reserves are assets held on reserve by a monetary authority in foreign currencies, quite often used to back liabilities and influence monetary policies. They could be in the form of foreign banknotes, deposits, bonds, treasury bills, and other foreign government securities.
- Nigeria’s external reserve is very crucial in defending the naira and is used to cover the country’s huge import bills. An increasing external reserve suggests a higher inflow from crude oil earnings, foreign inflow from investors, and external loans.
- Meanwhile, a look at the foreign trade report, shows that Nigeria recorded a N7.4 trillion trade deficit in 2020, owing to the disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic, which dipped the country’s export by 34.75%.
Nigeria’s foreign trade rises to N9.12 trillion in Q4 2020
Nigeria’s total foreign trade for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2020 rose 8.8% to N9.12 trillion in Q4 2020
Nigeria’s total foreign trade for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2020 rose to N9.12 trillion, representing an increase of 8.88% compared to N8.38 trillion recorded in the previous quarter.
This is according to the foreign trade report, recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

According to the report, total imports stood at N5.93 trillion, 10.1% increase compared to N5.38 trillion recorded in Q3 2020, while total export rose by 6.72% from N2.99 trillion to N3.19 trillion.
Also, Nigeria’s trade balance plunged further by 14.3% from a N2.39 trillion deficit recorded in the third quarter of 2020 to N2.73 trillion deficit in Q4 2020.
Highlights
- Energy goods imported increased by 236.20% in Q4 2020 compared to Q3 2020 but dropped by 24.1% when compared to Q4 2019.
- The value of other oil products imported in Q4 2020 increased by 17.40% compared to Q3 2020 but was 3.23% less than recorded in Q4 2019.
- Agricultural products imported increased by 5.75% in Q4 2020 than Q3 2020 and was 128.17% higher compared with the corresponding quarter of 2019.
- Raw materials exported in Q4 2020 rose by 317.6% than recorded in Q3 2020 and was 122% higher than the value exported in Q4 2019.
- Exported energy goods increased by 13.3% in Q4 2020 compared to Q3 2020, but declined 15.5% when compared to the value exported in the corresponding quarter in 2019.
- The value of crude oil exported increased by 4% in Q4 2020 compared to Q3 2020 but decreased by 30.5% compared to Q4 2019.
Although Nigeria’s total foreign trade in Q4 2020 was the highest in 2020, the economy reached another highest trade deficit in Q4 2020 (-N2. 73 trillion) since it came out of recession due to the faster growth in its imports than exports.
A further look at the data shows that crude oil exports, which contribute the highest to total exports increased by 3.98% between Q3 2020 and Q4 2020 while the non-crude oil exports and non-oil exports rose by 18.37% and 12.14% respectively.
Top trade destinations
In Q4 2020, Nigeria’s major export trading partners were India, Spain, South Africa, Netherlands, and United States; while the major import trading partners during the period were China, India, United States, Netherlands, and Denmark.
India accounted for 17.12% (N547.01 billion) of total merchandise exported in Q4 2020, followed by Spain with N313.38 billion (9.81%) and South Africa with N256.65 billion (8.03%). Others on the list were Netherlands with N194.5 billion (6.09%) and the United States with N170.36 billion (5.33%).
On the other hand, Nigeria imported merchandise worth N1.68 trillion from China in Q4 2020 (28.28%), followed by imports from India worth N506.01 billion (8.54%) and the United States worth N448.64 billion (7.57%). Other major import trading partners are Netherlands with N424.49 billion (7.16%) and Denmark with N319.96 billion (5.40%).
Top Nigeria’s export by region
- Asia – N1.16 trillion (36.3%)
- Europe – N1.07 trillion (33.5%)
- Africa – N551.1 billion (17.3%)
- America – N376.4 billion (11.8%)
- Oceania – N36.7 billion (1.1%)
Top Nigeria’s import by region
- Asia – N2.85 trillion (48.6%)
- Europe – N2.16 trillion (36.5%)
- America – N702.5 billion (11.86%)
- Africa – N190.1 billion (3.21%)
- Oceania – N22.5 billion (0.38%)
Implications for the Nigerian economy
- Despite the growth in Nigeria’s total trade in Q4 2020, the economy sank deeper in trade deficit which signals the country’s inability to finance her foreign spending with its foreign earnings.
- Although oil prices have recovered in recent weeks, the value of Nigeria’s total exports is still largely determined by oil which means the stability of Nigeria’s foreign reserve will still be largely determined by the volatility of the oil prices.
- The value of agricultural exports increased by 19.2% which is in line with the 2.17% annual growth rate seen in the agricultural sector in 2020, indicating the growth in the Nigerian agricultural sector.
