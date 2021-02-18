Nigeria’s manufacturing sector contracts by 2.75% in 2020

The recent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report released by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the real GDP of the manufacturing sector contracted by -2.75% in 2020.

This signals the end of a two-year run of real growth in the sector.

The contraction in the real GDP of the Manufacturing sector, leaves the sector in a vulnerable position, noting that the sector according to NBS computation grew by 0.77% in 2019 and 2.09% in 2018.

It is essential to understand that in nominal terms, without factoring in the change in prices in 2020, the Nominal GDP of the sector recorded a growth rate of 16.44% at the end of the year, compared to 34.73% in 2019.

Highlights

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020: the manufacturing sector’s Real GDP contracted by –1.51% (year-on-year). This is lower than the corresponding quarter of 2019 and the preceding quarter by –2.75% points and –0.01% points respectively.

The growth rate of the sector, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, stood at 5.60%.

However, in nominal terms, the sector’s GDP growth at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 was recorded at 24.60% (year-on-year), this is -1.69% points lower than 26.29% recorded in the corresponding period of 2019 but 11.06% points higher than the preceding quarter (13.54%).

In nominal terms, quarter on quarter growth of the sector was recorded at 5.78%

The Real contribution of the sector to the Nation’s GDP in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 8.60%, which is lower than the 8.74% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the 8.93% recorded in the third quarter of 2020.

At the end of 2020, the annual contribution of the Manufacturing sector to Nigeria’s GDP stood at 8.99%.

What you should know

The Manufacturing sector is comprised of thirteen activities: Oil Refining; Cement; Food, Beverages and Tobacco; Textile, Apparel, and Footwear; Wood and Wood Products; Pulp Paper and Paper products; Chemical and Pharmaceutical products; Non-metallic Products, Plastic and Rubber products; Electrical and Electronic, Basic Metal and Iron and Steel; Motor Vehicles and Assembly; and Other Manufacturing.