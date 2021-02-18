World Bank Group appoints an African, Makhtar Diop as Managing Director, IFC

World Bank Group President, David Malpass, has announced the appointment of an African, Makhtar Diop as Managing Director and Executive Vice President to head the International Finance Corporation (IFC) with effect from March 1, 2021.

The IFC is an arm of the World Bank Group that advances economic development and improves the lives of people by encouraging the growth of the private sector in developing countries.

The disclosure is contained in a press statement that was released by the World Bank Group on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

What the World Bank Group President is saying

David Malpass in his statement said, “Makhtar Diop has deep development and finance experience and a career of energetic leadership and service to developing countries in both the public and private sectors. Makhtar’s skills at IFC will help the World Bank Group continue our rapid response to the global crisis and help build a green, resilient, inclusive recovery. We need business climates and thriving businesses that attract investment, create jobs and foster the scaling up of low carbon electricity and transportation, clean water, infrastructure, digital services, and the wide range of development success that are key to our mission of poverty reduction and shared prosperity.”

The statement said that the key responsibilities of Mr Diop will be to deepen and energize IFC’s 3.0 strategy of proactively creating markets and mobilizing private capital at significant scale, deliver on the IFC capital package policy commitments including increased climate and gender investments and support for FCV countries facing fragility, conflict and violence.

He is also expected to strengthen the linkages between IFC, the World Bank, and Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), as the World Bank Group accelerates efforts aimed at boosting good development outcomes in client countries. The IFC 3.0 strategy seeks to help countries create markets and mobilize private capital, including broadening upstream engagement by getting involved earlier in the project development cycle to create the conditions needed for private-sector solutions and investment opportunities. It also aims to expand IFC’s impact in the poorest and most fragile countries, with a goal to more than triple IFC’s annual own-account investments.

What you should know