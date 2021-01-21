Business
World Bank Group to deploy $160 billion for COVID-19 interventions
The Bank expects to deploy up to $160 billion over 15 months through June 2021 to support countries’ responses to COVID-19.
According to the report:
- The interventions would be through a series of new operations, the restructuring of existing ones, the triggering of catastrophe drawdown options, and support for sustainable private sector solutions that promote restructuring and recovery.
- “The World Bank deployed the first set of projects under this facility in April, aimed at strengthening health systems, disease surveillance, and public health interventions. To soften the economic blow, IFC and MIGA moved quickly to provide financing and increase access to capital to help companies continue operating and paying their workers”.
- International Finance Corporation (IFC) – a member of World Bank Group expects to provide $47 billion in financial support through June 2021 as its part of the Bank Group’s response.
- “In its initial package, IFC is providing $8 billion to help companies continue operating and sustain jobs during the crisis. This package will support existing clients in vulnerable industries, including infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture, and services, and provide liquidity to financial institutions so they can provide trade financing to companies that import and export goods and extend credit to help businesses shore up their working capital”.
What you should know
- The focus of the interventions would be on investing in prevention, remaining engaged in crisis situations, protecting human capital, and supporting the most vulnerable and marginalized groups, including forcibly displaced populations.
- The second phase of the IFC’s interventions is intended to support existing and new clients using its Global Health Platform, which aims at increasing access to critical health care supplies, including masks, ventilators, test kits, and, eventually, vaccines. This also includes financing to manufacturers, suppliers of critical raw materials, and service providers to expand capacity for delivering products and services to developing countries.
- IFC expects to contribute $2 billion from its own account, as well as mobilize an additional $2 billion for private sector partners.
- Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), on its own part, formally launched a $6.5 billion fast-track facility towards its interventions to the private sector investors and lenders to tackle the pandemic in low- and middle-income countries.
- The various interventions by both IFC and MIGA complement the World Bank’s broad-based efforts in ensuring the preservation of the global supply chains, particularly for the production and distribution of vital medical supplies.
- The World Bank as well IMF have intervened to call for the suspension of bilateral debt payments from the International Development Association(IDA) countries to ensure that countries have the liquidity needed to grapple with the challenges posed by the outbreak and allow for an assessment of their financing needs.
According to the World Bank President, David Malpass, “Debt relief is a powerful, fast-acting measure that can bring real benefits to the people in poor countries.”
Buhari orders MDAs to grant FIRS access to their systems
Buhari has directed all government agencies and business enterprises to grant FIRS access to their systems for a seamless connection.
President Muhammadu Buhari has announced that he has directed all government agencies to grant the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, access to its system for effective service delivery.
The President also stated that the FIRS fully deploying automation is in line with international best practices.
This was disclosed by the President in a social media statement on Thursday.
“We must use technology to plug all revenue loopholes,” Buhari said.
“To this end, I have directed all government agencies and business enterprises to grant FIRS access to their systems for seamless connection. FIRS must fully deploy automation, in line with international best practices,” he added.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the FIRS announced that it generated N4,952,243,711,728.37 as tax revenue in the 2020 fiscal year. This is about 98% of the tax target of N5.076 trillion that was set for the FIRS by the Federal Government.
- The FIRS also announced the creation of 35 new Tax Audit Units to combat illicit financial flow across the country.
CDC Group pledges $1 billion investment in Nigeria and other African countries
CDC Group has pledged a $1 billion investment in strategic areas in Africa that includes Infrastructure, climate projects and finance.
CDC Group, a UK owned development finance institution has announced its plans to invest the total sum of $1 billion in critical sectors in Nigeria and other African countries.
According to a disclosure by Bloomberg Africa, the areas of focus this year will be key sectors such as; infrastructure, climate projects and finance. The Group is also part of a consortium considering a bid for a new telecommunication license in Ethiopia.
Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported plans by the CDC group to invest $245 million in 100 Nigerian businesses, with an estimated direct impact on 38,000 jobs in the country.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, the Chief Executive Officer of CDC, Nick O’Donohoe as quoted by Bloomberg Africa, said that the group will target markets such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya and Nigeria, while also considering putting money into more remote, frontier locations.
He said: “The two areas we will be particularly focused on this year are accelerating our climate-related” and technology-based investments. In addition to that, we are a big investor in infrastructure and will continue to be.”
Why this matters
Given the negative impact of the pandemic on most African economies, a 2020 World Investment report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) predicted that Investment flows in Africa contracted by 25% to 40% in 2020. Therefore, the $1billion pledge is a major boost in resuscitating economic activities, shoring up Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and driving development in the continent.
What you should know
- According to the CEO of the CDC Group, Nick O’Donohoe, CDC has invested more than £2.7 billion ($3.7 billion) in Africa over the past three years.
- Mr. O’Donohoe also revealed that the CDC had earlier entered into a partnership with Vodafone Group Plc and Sumitomo Group to bid for a mobile-phone license in Ethiopia as part of the country’s partial privatization of the economy.
Lafarge moves to divest 35% shareholding in CBI Ghana
Lafarge Africa Plc has resolved to sell off its 35% shareholding in Continental Blue Investment Ghana Limited.
The Board of Lafarge Africa Plc has resolved to sell off its 35% shareholding in Continental Blue Investment Ghana Limited, in order to cut down on costs impacting the Group’s profit.
This disclosure was made in a notification tagged- “Notice of Divestment in Continental Blue Investment Ghana Limited”, which was issued by the Company Secretary, Mrs. Adewunmi Alode.
According to the statement, the Board of Directors of the Group made the decision to divest its 35% shareholding in Continental Blue Investment Ghana Limited (“CBI Ghana”), in line with the resolutions made at the emergency board meeting which held yesterday 20th, January 2020.
This move was made to set off the cement manufacturer on the path of sustainable growth and profitability, as Lafarge’s investment in CBI Ghana has depleted significantly over the years.
What you should know
- This is not the first time the company has had to sell off an unproductive investment in an effort to cut down on deadweight cost, as key players in the Cement industry like BUA and Dangote Cement continue to show strength and resilience through their effective cost minimization strategy which worked well in 2020.
- Recall that in August 2019, Lafarge Africa sold off all its stakes in Lafarge South Africa Holdings (LSAH). This move helped the company to cut down costs coming from its South African subsidiary, which had been making billions of naira worth of losses for years.