Honeywell Flour Mills declares N120 million profit in Q3 2020/21

Honeywell Flour Mills Plc declared in its latest quarterly filings that it made a profit of N120 million in the third quarter ended, 31st December 2020.

This is according to the figures disclosed in the company’s recent financial statement, which was published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The report revealed that the profit which Honeywell made in the third quarter of its accounting year 2020/2021 increased by 110.8% when compared to the loss made in the corresponding period of 2019/20.

Key highlights

Revenue increased to N25.13 billion, up by 34.24% Y-o-Y.

Cost of sales increased to N21.68 billion, up by 37.28% Y-o-Y.

Gross profit increased to N3.53 billion, up by 18.16% Y-o-Y.

Other income was stable at N20 million.

Selling and administrative expenses decreased to N1.95 billion, down by 26.45% Y-o-Y.

Operating profit of N1.60 billion was recorded, indicating an increase of 349.72 Y-o-Y.

Finance cost of N1.42 billion was recorded during the period under review.

Profit after tax increased to N120 million, from a loss after tax of N1.114 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.

Bottom line

The recent financial statements of Honeywell reflect improvement in the operating segment of the company, despite the widespread economic vulnerabilities in the Nigerian economy, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and the containment measures and restrictions put in place by the government which has impacted the Nigerian economy.

Honeywell’s move back to profitability can be hinged on the increase in the company’s sales which drove revenue higher by 34.24%. It is essential to understand that despite the increase in the costs of raw materials, and the finance costs of N1.42 billion which the company incurred during the quarter, the company managed to posts a profit of N120 million in Q3 2020/21.

Hence, the increase in the company’s revenue complemented the decrease in its distribution costs, this, however, helped Honeywell to remain profitable in Q3 2020/21.