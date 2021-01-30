live feed
Honeywell Flour Mills declares N120 million profit in Q3 2020/21
Honeywell Flour Mills Plc has declared a profit of N120 million in the third quarter of 2020/21.
Honeywell Flour Mills Plc declared in its latest quarterly filings that it made a profit of N120 million in the third quarter ended, 31st December 2020.
This is according to the figures disclosed in the company’s recent financial statement, which was published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The report revealed that the profit which Honeywell made in the third quarter of its accounting year 2020/2021 increased by 110.8% when compared to the loss made in the corresponding period of 2019/20.
Key highlights
- Revenue increased to N25.13 billion, up by 34.24% Y-o-Y.
- Cost of sales increased to N21.68 billion, up by 37.28% Y-o-Y.
- Gross profit increased to N3.53 billion, up by 18.16% Y-o-Y.
- Other income was stable at N20 million.
- Selling and administrative expenses decreased to N1.95 billion, down by 26.45% Y-o-Y.
- Operating profit of N1.60 billion was recorded, indicating an increase of 349.72 Y-o-Y.
- Finance cost of N1.42 billion was recorded during the period under review.
- Profit after tax increased to N120 million, from a loss after tax of N1.114 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
Bottom line
The recent financial statements of Honeywell reflect improvement in the operating segment of the company, despite the widespread economic vulnerabilities in the Nigerian economy, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and the containment measures and restrictions put in place by the government which has impacted the Nigerian economy.
Honeywell’s move back to profitability can be hinged on the increase in the company’s sales which drove revenue higher by 34.24%. It is essential to understand that despite the increase in the costs of raw materials, and the finance costs of N1.42 billion which the company incurred during the quarter, the company managed to posts a profit of N120 million in Q3 2020/21.
Hence, the increase in the company’s revenue complemented the decrease in its distribution costs, this, however, helped Honeywell to remain profitable in Q3 2020/21.
BUA Cement declares N16.95 billion as profit in Q4 2020
BUA Cement Plc posts N16.95 billion profit in Q4 2020, 2.34% lower than 2019 figures.
BUA Cement Plc in its recently released quarterly filings has revealed that the cement manufacturing company made a profit of N16.95 billion in the last quarter of 2020.
This is according to the information and figures contained in the company’s unaudited result, which was published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
The Cement company’s unaudited financial statements for Q4 2020, revealed that the profit which BUA Cement made in the final quarter of 2020, was 2.34% lower than the profit it made in the corresponding quarter of 2019, as the company’s profit after tax declined from over N17.35 billion to N16.95 billion.
Key Highlights
- Revenue increased to N52.92 billion, up by 14.83% Y-o-Y.
- Cost of sales increased to N29.22 billion, up by 9.16% Y-o-Y.
- Gross profit increased to N23.70 billion, up by 22.68% Y-o-Y.
- Other income decreased to N1.91 billion, down by 19.18% Y-o-Y.
- Selling and Distribution Costs decreased to N3.03 billion, down by 13.64% Y-o-Y.
- Administrative expenses decreased to N2.44 billion, down by 44.76% Y-o-Y.
- Operating profit of N20.15 billion was recorded, indicating an increase of 14.98% Y-o-Y.
- Finance costs decreased to N565.29 million, down by 61.63% Y-o-Y.
- Profit before tax increased to N19.58 billion, up by 22.01% Y-o-Y.
- Profit for the period however decreased to N16.95 billion, down by 2.34% Y-o-Y.
What you should know
It is important to understand that the effective mix of revenue optimization and cost minimization strategies deployed by the company were responsible for the improved performance of the company, as revenue increased by 14.8%, while costs from administrative activities as well as distribution and marketing during the period under review declined significantly.
This was responsible for the 14.98% boost in operating profit. It is important to note that the cost-effectiveness of BUA Cement is largely hinged on its relatively new cement production plants, which continue to operate at optimal levels thus reducing costs coming from operations.
BUA Cement did well in the fourth quarter of 2020, however, impairment write-back of N3.76 billion as well as a tax credit of N1.31 billion which the company stated in its Q4 2019 results drove its profit to N17.4 billion. In the absence of these provisions, the company would have made a profit of about N12.3 billion, 27.5% lower than Q4 2020 figures (N16.95 billion).
Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc posts Profit After Tax of N17.04 billion in Q4 2020
Stanbic IBTC reported a PAT of N17.04 billion for Q4, 2020, representing a 12.5% decline when compared to N19.48 billion made in Q4 2019.
Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has reported a Profit After Tax of N17.04 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020 (Q4, 2020), compared to N19.5 billion made in the corresponding period of 2019, indicates a decline in profit by 12.5% Year-on-Year.
This is according to the firm’s recent financial statement made available on the Nigeria Stock Exchange and seen by Nairametrics.
Stanbic IBTC Plc had earlier posted an improved Profit After Tax figures of N20.96 billion for Q3, 2020, despite recording a noticeable decline in Interest income for the period. The Profit After Tax however dipped in Q4 2020.
Other key highlights for Q4 2020 are;
- Gross earnings declined to N51.16 billion, -11.3% Y-o-Y.
- Net interest income declined to N17.96 billion, -6.3% Y-o-Y.
- Fee and commission revenue increased to N19.32 billion, +4.5% Y-o-Y.
- Trading revenue declined to N7.7 billion, -15.3% Y-o-Y.
- Pre-tax profit declined to N17.85 billion, -18.7% Y-o-Y.
- Operating expenses increased to N23.43 billion, +4.41% Y-o-Y.
- Staff costs increased to N10.9 billion, +8.5% Y-o-Y.
- Earnings Per Share declined to 149 kobo, -17.2% Y-o-Y.
Bottom Line
The decline in revenue and income-earning components coupled with the increase in frontline expenditure items, led to a decline in both pre and after tax profits. This is similar to a mixed result recorded by the bank in Q3 2020.
Comparatively, Stanbic IBTC Plc posted one of its best result for the year in H1, 2020 where most of its key financial metrics increased. According to a recent report by EFG Hermes, these gains can be attributed to the materially lower risk charge to Nigeria’s Central Bank lenient forbearance, which aided the bank and a host of other DMBs to restructure a significant portion of their loans impacted by COVID-19.
The report predicted that most Nigerian banks’ profits will be under immense pressure especially in Q1 2021. It downgraded Stanbic IBTC to Neutral (TP: NGN39.1) on the bias that the bank’s business units will come under regulatory pressure.
NAHCO Plc records 68% decline in 2020 FY pre-tax profits
Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) recorded a significant decline in its 2020 FY pre-tax profits, as total revenue declined.
The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) recorded a significant decline in its 2020 FY pre-tax profits, as total revenue also declined.
The ground handling service provider reported pre-tax profits of N428.59 million in 2020 FY compared to N1.34 billion recorded in 2019 – a 68.03% decline.
Key highlights for 2020 FY
- Revenue declined to N7.33 billion, -26.66% YoY.
- Revenue from passenger/aircraft handling declined to N2.56 billion, -52.16% YoY.
- Revenue from leasing increased to N351.21 million, +33.93% YoY.
- Revenue generated from cargo handling (import cargo) increased to N3.65 billion, +1.18% YoY.
- Revenue from cargo handling (export cargo) increased to N397.48 million, +14.01% YoY.
- Revenue from equipment rental and maintenance declined to N370.39 million, – 12.83% YoY.
- Other income increased to N468.36 million, +91.14% YoY.
- Cost of sales declined to N5.04 billion, -23.14% YoY.
- Finance income declined to N84.22 million, -51.34% YoY.
- Administrative expenses declined to N2.37 billion, -6.40%YoY.
- Finance costs declined to N38.96 million, -87.03% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits declined to N428.59 million, -68.03% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share declined to 10 kobo, -77.27% YoY.
Bottom Line
The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc recorded a significant decline in its pre-tax profits in the period under consideration, 2020 FY.
The company recorded declined revenues from two – passenger/aircraft handling and equipment rental and maintenance – of its five revenue-generating units. This is understandable considering the impact of Covid-19 on travels.
Despite that the company was able to contain costs – finance, administrative – and increase other income, it was unable to post growth in profit.
Cursory checks indicate that the N2.67 billion decline in revenue, which resulted in a 33.4% decline in gross profits, hampered the chances of the company recording increased pre-tax profits in the period under consideration.
In addition to the decline in finance income, the company did not record any gain on credit reversal, unlike the previous year. These contributed to the 68.03% decline in 2020 FY pre-tax profits