Spotlight Stories
Top investment apps you can use to earn quick money
Here are the top fintech apps that you can use to buy U.S stocks as a Nigerian.
Investment is a very good way to grow your income but it can be intimidating to people who don’t have a clue what they’re doing. The good news is that fintech startups are bringing investing solutions that encourage micro-investments.
All of these apps are great for beginners, and they make it easy for those just starting to invest or someone looking to play a stock-picking game for fun.
You can do just about anything on your phone
How much money do I need to get started?
Shockingly little. Thanks to fintech startups that have made wealth management accessible to anyone with a smartphone, you can kick-start an investment portfolio with as little amount as possible.
Here are the top fintech apps that you can use to buy U.S stocks as a Nigerian.
Invest Bamboo
Bamboo gives unrestricted access to over 3,000 stocks listed on the Nigerian stock exchange and U.S. stock exchanges, right from your mobile phone. The minimum trading amount on Bamboo is $20. The Bamboo app also possesses a neat feature that allows anyone to gift stocks to another person.
Pros
- Bamboo protects you by ensuring all your trades and positions are insured by the SIPC (Securities Investor Protection Corporation) and FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) up to $500,000.
- You can freely buy and sell US stocks knowing that your money is safe.
- Excellent customer service in case you encounter any challenge
- Nice user interface
- Bamboo charges a 1.5% commission when you buy and sell stocks on the U.S. stock markets.
Cons
- No price alert feature to alert user to changes in certain stocks that they are watching
- Bamboo is not available on the web yet,
- Longer withdrawal processing time
- Offers only dollar wallet
- Downtime mostly during market opening
Invest bamboo is available on iOS and on Android and has over 100,000 downloads on play store
Trove
Trove is a digital investment platform that lets you invest in U.S, Chinese, and Nigerian stocks, bonds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and other securities with as little as 1000 NGN or $10, directly from your smartphone or computer. You can buy any publicly traded equity, bond or foreign assets as a one-off investment using a debit card or bank transfer. You can Also sell your assets right from the app & have the funds deposited into your account.
Pros
- Trove charges a 1% commission when you buy or sell stocks above $200. Anything below $200 is a flat $2 charge
- Good customer service
- invest in American, Chinese and Nigerian stocks, bonds and ETFs with as little as ₦1,000.
- Trove has offers both Naira and Dollar wallets. Naira wallets are used for investing in local Nigerian stocks while the dollar wallets are used for investing in foreign stocks
- Trove allows trading in cryptocurrency
- Shortest withdrawal window
- Wonderful user interface, easy to navigate
Cons
- App is slow during open markets
- Account verification can take longer time
With Trove, you can learn to invest in a plethora of financial assets. The Trove app is available on the Play Store for Android uses and App Store for iOS users. Trove has 10,000+ downloads on play store
Rise
Rise is a global asset manager built into your phone. They offer a simple way of providing people living in Nigeria with dollar-denominated investments in the US and other markets to enable them to earn returns that make investing worth it. Invest in dollars from just $10 and secure your long-term future.
With as low as $10, you can start investing in United States stocks from the Rise app. Risvest is newbie friendly for anyone who is just starting out with investing. They offer 3 asset types; Fixed Asset, Real Estate Asset and Stock Asset
Pros
- Rise connects you with experts who provide guidance in your investing journey and help you feel more confident in your investment decisions
- Nice user interface
- Risevest provides a prepared portfolio to just invest in
- Wonderful community experience with their Telegram group
Cons
- Longer withdrawal time
- The feature does not give room for autonomy in constructing your own portfolio
Risevest charges a management fee for managing your assets. And it typically cost between 1.5% and 2% of the total assets under management (AUM) and returns
The Rise app is available on Android and iOS and has over 100,000 downloads on playstore
Chaka
Chaka is another digital investment platform that offers first-class access to stocks listed on the Nigerian & U.S stock exchanges as well as global blue-chip companies from over 40+ countries. You can start trading foreign stocks with Chaka from as low as $10 or N1000.
Pros
- You can invest in both Nigerian and global stocks
- Chaka has a minimum deposit fee of ₦1000 for local stocks and $10 for Global stocks
- Faster withdrawal time
- Chaka charges a 1% commission when you buy or sell stocks above $200. Anything below $200 is a flat $2 charge
Cons
- App crashes most times
- Slow customer service and automated feedback
The Chaka app is available on Play Store for Android users has over 100,000 downloads on play store
In terms of popularity, bamboo and rise vest are on the top. No matter what type of investor you are, these platforms have different asset offerings that are tailored to your needs and your choice will solely depend on your risk appetite.
Business
Primary school students abducted by gunmen in Kaduna
Kaduna State Government has announced the abduction of pupils and teachers in one of its schools.
The Kaduna State Government has disclosed that gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted Primary School students and teachers in LEA Primary School in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.
This was disclosed by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement on Monday. He added that the true figure of those kidnapped is not known yet.
READ: Six Nigerians convicted in UAE for funding Boko Haram
“The Kaduna State Government is receiving security reports of kidnapping of some pupils and teachers in a primary school located in Rema, Birnin Gwari local government area,” he said
“According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred at an LEA Primary School in the LGA.
“The Kaduna State Government is currently obtaining details on the actual number of pupils and teachers reported to have been kidnapped and will issue a comprehensive statement as soon as possible,” he added.
READ: FG will not succumb to blackmail by bandits who target innocent school students – Buhari
What you should know
Kaduna State is the new epicentre for school kidnappings in the North by bandits. Bandits abducted 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando, Kaduna State and attempted to kidnap over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School, Ikara.
READ: This is How Boko Haram Gets Funded
Business
ASUU threatens to resume suspended strike as FG reneges on agreement
ASUU has threatened to resume its suspended strike due to non-payment of salaries and alleged victimisation of its members.
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to resume its suspended strike again due to non-payment of salaries and alleged victimisation of its members.
This is coming against the backdrop of an earlier agreement with the Federal Government team before the suspension of the 9 months strike on December 23, 2020.
According to a report by Punch, this disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the Chairman, University of Ibadan branch of ASUU, Prof. Ayo Akinwole, on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
While asked Nigerians to blame the Federal Government if universities are shut down again, Akinwole said that many lecturers are still being owed salaries of between 2 and 12 months despite the agreement with the government.
READ: FG accuses ASUU of refusing to reciprocate its offers
What the ASUU Chairman, University of Ibadan branch is saying
Akinwole pointed out that over 100 lecturers were yet to receive payments for the 2 months at the University of Ibadan with lecturers in some universities not receiving any payment since February 2020.
The ASUU chairman said, “While ASUU as a union and her members as individuals in various branches have remained faithful to this agreement by returning to classes and performing their respective duties, the Federal Government, true to type, has reneged on its part.
“Contrary to FGN affirmation of its commitment to pay all withheld salaries of ASUU members who have not enrolled in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information system (IPPIS), three months after the suspension of Strike, thousands of ASUU members across various branch are still being owed salaries.
READ ALSO: NNPC releases audited financial statements, refineries record losses of N154 billion
“Instead of deploying the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) software developed by ASUU, which has been adjudged effective for payment of salaries, some of our members are still being denied their salaries and others are being coerced by agents of the government to register on the repressive IPPIS for payment of salaries.
“The Union ASUU and her members are made to suffer from all the aforementioned attacks by the federal government while the public expects our members, some of who now live on the charity of family members and colleagues for survival to use their personal resources to discharge their duties diligently in the universities.
READ: ASUU: FG moves to register a rival union
“These harsh conditions would have terrible consequences on public tertiary education in Nigeria and when push eventually comes to shove, as it definitely will in no distant future, the Nigerian public should accordingly blame the Federal Government for its insincerity.
“Blame the federal government of Nigeria if the universities are shut down again.”
What you should know
- It can be recalled that ASUU embarked on the strike action in March 2020, following its disagreement with the Federal Government over the funding of the universities and implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), which according to the union, negates the autonomy policy for the universities.
- ASUU had called off its 9-month old strike after the Federal Government agreed to some of its conditions which includes the deployment of University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) software for payment of its salaries and allowances.
- However, report suggests that after 2 weeks of the conditional suspension of the strike embarked upon by ASUU, the Federal Government allegedly flouted the agreements, which includes the payment of the lecturers 6 months salaries, including December 2020 salaries, owed lecturers.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- LASACO Assurance Plc projects N205.13 million profit in Q2 2020.
- NEM Insurance projects a 38% increase in profit for Q2 2020.
- AIICO Insurance Plc projects a 4% decline in profit after tax for Q2 2020.
- Vitafoam Nigeria Plc reports a 36% increase in profit for Q1 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: United Capital posts N7.81 billion profit, as earnings per share print at N1.30