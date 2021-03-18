Currencies
CBN blames petroleum import for Nigeria’s $5.2 billion current account deficit
Importation of petroleum products is a major reason why have a current account deficit of $5.2 billion
The latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria indicates the country’s current account deficit to a whopping $5.2 billion in the 4th quarter of 2020.
A current account deficit occurs when a country’s foreign liabilities exceed its foreign assets. It is exacerbated when the country imports more than it exports.
At $5.2 billion Nigeria’s current account deficit for the 4th quarter of last year topped the $3.34 billion recorded in the 3rd quarter of 2020 and is the highest since the $6.59 billion recorded in the 3rd quarter of 2019.
Why the current account deficit widened
According to the CBN, the reason for the widening current account deficit was due to the return of commercial activities in the country following several Covid-19 induced lockdowns. This triggered a higher demand for goods and services piling pressure on Nigeria’s import bill.
“In the review period, the partial return to normalcy and gradual pick up in domestic economic activities exerted pressure on the current account, as demand for import of services inched up, thus, a relatively higher deficit in the current and capital accounts was recorded.” CBN
Specifically, the apex bank cited the import of petroleum products as a major contributory factor to the ballooning current account deficit.
“The goods account witnessed a higher deficit of US$5.26 billion, resulting from increased import of both petroleum product and non-oil import. “ CBN
Key Highlights
- According to the CBN the estimated deficit in the current account widened by 57.9% to US$5.27 billion (5.1% of GDP), compared with US$3.34 billion (3.2% of GDP) in the previous quarter, owing largely to higher services import bills.
- The deficit in the services account also increased significantly to US$3.49 billion (3.3% of GDP), occasioned by higher payments for transportation and travels as economic activities gradually improved during the review period.
- Nigeria last recorded a current account surplus in the second quarter of 2018 at $4.3 billion.
Why this matters
The widening current account deficits is a major contributory factor to Nigeria’s forex stability as it confirms there is more demand for dollars to import goods and services compared to export.
- This could also lead to higher inflation due to the effect of the depreciation of the naira on prices of goods and services.
- Nigeria will need to earn more in exports or attract forex inflows through remittances to cushion the effect of the deficits.
- This perhaps is why the apex bank is focused on attracting forex inflows through its Naira4Dollar promo.
Currencies
Naira remains flat as external reserve fall to just 6 months of imports
At at $34.48 billion, the external reserve can now service about 7.9 months of imports of goods and 5.99 months of imports of goods and services.
Wednesday 17th March 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed at N409.75 to a dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.
The Naira remained stable against the US Dollar on Wednesday to close at N409.75/$1. This was the same rate that was recorded on Tuesday, 16th March 2021 as the dollar supply improves significantly by 359.4%
Also, the Naira remained stable against the US Dollar in the parallel market, to close at N485 to a dollar. the same as the rate that was recorded on the previous day.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
Naira remained stable against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday to close at N409.75 to a dollar. This was the same rate that was recorded on Tuesday, March 17, 2021.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409.78 to a dollar on Wednesday. This represents a 54 kobo drop when compared to N409.24/$1 recorded on Tuesday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N412 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N409.75/$1. It also sold for as low as N390/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped by 359.4% on Wednesday, 17th March 2021.
- A look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover increased significantly from $32.33 million recorded on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, to $148.54 million on Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the world’s most popular and largest cryptocurrency rose by about 5% on Wednesday to trade at $59,023 as EU top market regulators have warned investors that they are exposed to significant risks from the rapid rise in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
- Morgan Stanley plans to offer wealthy clients access to 3 funds that will enable ownership of Bitcoin, according to an inside source.
- Crypto traders have been positioning for the arrival of the next round of U.S. stimulus checks and are betting some of that money will find its way to Bitcoin.
Oil prices continue decline
Brent Crude oil on Wednesday 17th March 2021 dropped by 0.89% to close at $67.78, as the continued oil decline is fueled by the surprise estimate of the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday of a draw in crude oil inventories of 1 million barrels for the week ending March 12.
- Oil prices erased earlier gains and traded lower on Wednesday morning, following an estimate by the International Energy Agency (IEA) that no supercycle for oil is around the corner amid plentiful supply and a large global spare capacity.
- Just after the weekly EIA inventory report showed a crude build of 2.4 million barrels for the week to March 12, the crude oil prices went down.
- Oil prices turned lower after the IEA said on Wednesday in its Oil Market Report for March that it doesn’t see either a supercycle in oil or a looming supply crunch, as inventories still look ample, while OPEC+ has more than 9 million BPD of spare production capacity offline because of the cuts.
- WTI Crude closed at $64.28 (+0.32%), OPEC Basket $66.89 (-.89%), Bonny Light $66.20 (-1.05%), and Natural Gas $2,508 (-0.79%).
External reserve sustains decline
Nigeria’s external reserve declined by 0.06% on Tuesday, 16th March 2021 to stand at $34.48 billion being a record low in 10 months.
- The country’s external reserve declined from $34.50 billion recorded as of Monday, 15th March 2021 to stand at $34.48 billion as of 16th March 2021.
- Nigeria’s current external reserve position indicates a total drop of about $520 million in the month of March 2021.
- In December 2020, when the external reserve was $36.4 billion the CBN claimed it could finance 8.4 months of import of goods or 6.3 months of import of goods and services.
- This infers that at $34.48 billion, the external reserve can now service about 7.9 months of imports of goods and 5.99 months of imports of goods and services.
Currencies
Naira falls at NAFEX window as liquidity crisis in the forex market persists
The Naira depreciated against the US Dollar on Tuesday at the NAFEX window to close at N409.75/$1,
Tuesday 16th March 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed at N409.75 to a dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.
The Naira depreciated against the US Dollar on Tuesday to close at N409.75/$1, representing a 0.21% drop when compared to N408.90/$1 recorded on Monday, 15th March 2021 as liquidity crisis persists in the forex market.
Also, the Naira remained stable against the US Dollar in the parallel market, to close at N485 to a dollar. the same as the rate that was recorded on the previous day.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
Naira depreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday to close at N409.75 to a dollar. This represents an 85 kobo drop when compared to N408.90/$1 recorded on the previous trading day.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409.24 to a dollar on Tuesday. This represents a N1.71 gain when compared to N410.95/$1 recorded on Friday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N412 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N409.75/$1. It also sold for as low as N394/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped by 36.2% on Tuesday, 16th March 2021.
- A look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover declined from $50.67 million recorded on Monday, March 15, 2021, to $32.33 million on Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the world’s most popular and largest cryptocurrency dropped by as much as 5.5% on Tuesday before trimming some losses to trade at $56,640 as it risks extending losses after the weekend rally is written off.
- Bitcoin gave up all the gains that pushed it to a fresh record over the weekend as exuberance around a new injection of stimulus waned.
- The token had hit a high on Saturday of $61,742. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, tracking Bitcoin, Ether and three other cryptocurrencies slumped as much as 5%.
- Crypto traders have been positioning for the arrival of the next round of U.S. stimulus checks and are betting some of that money will find its way to Bitcoin.
Oil prices record decline
Brent Crude oil on Tuesday 16th March 2021 dropped by 0.12% to close at $68.39, as oil extends losses on renewed demand concerns.
- Oil prices fell for the third day in a row on Tuesday as the third wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and slowing vaccine rollouts in the EU in addition to a stronger US dollar, is negatively impacting the market.
- While data from Asia and the United States point to a rebound in fuel demand, some major economies in Europe are headed toward the third wave of Covid-19 infections with new restrictions. This is in addition to concerns over suspension of vaccinations with AstraZeneca vaccine in big economies like Germany, France and Italy amid concerns of blood clots as potential side-effects.
- Also, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday a surprise draw in crude oil inventories of 1 million barrels for the week ending March 12.
- WTI Crude closed at $64.97 (+0.26%), OPEC Basket $68.11 (+0.06), Bonny Light $66.90 (-0.90%), and Natural Gas $2,561 (-0.04%).
External reserve continues its decline
Nigeria’s external reserve declined by 0.26% on Monday, 15th March 2021 to stand at $34.50 billion being a record low in 10 months.
- The country’s external reserve declined from $34.59 billion recorded as of Friday, 12h March 2021 to stand at $34.50 billion as of 15th March 2021.
- Nigeria’s current external reserve position indicates a total drop of about $500 million in the month of March 2021.
